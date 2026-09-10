خفضت منظمة البلدان المصدرة للبترول «أوبك» توقعاتها لنمو الطلب العالمي على النفط في عام 2026 للشهر الخامس توالياً، إلى 400 ألف برميل يومياً من نحو 600 ألف برميل يومياً في أغسطس، وفق تقريرها الشهري الصادر اليوم في فيينا. وبذلك تكون المنظمة قد اقتطعت نحو مليون برميل يومياً من تقديرها لنمو طلب العام الحالي منذ تقرير أبريل الماضي، حين كانت تتوقع نمواً يناهز 1.4 مليون برميل يومياً، مروراً بـ1.17 مليون في مايو، و970 ألفاً في يونيو، و780 ألفاً في يوليو الماضي.


ارتفاع الطلب في 2027


وتكشف تفاصيل توقعات 2026 عن ضعف واسع في الاقتصادات المتقدمة، إذ تتوقع «أوبك» انكماش الطلب في دول منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية بنحو 110 آلاف برميل يومياً، مقابل نمو بنحو 490 ألف برميل يومياً في الاقتصادات غير الأعضاء بالمنظمة.


في المقابل، توقع التقرير أن يعاود الطلب العالمي على النفط في 2027 الارتفاع بنحو 2.4 مليون برميل يومياً على أساس سنوي، بما يعكس مراجعة صعودية عن تقدير الشهر الماضي الذي توقع نمواً بمقدار 2.2 مليون برميل يومياً. وترى المنظمة أن الانتعاش سيكون واسعاً جغرافياً، إذ يُتوقع أن يزيد الطلب من دول منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية بنحو 400 ألف برميل يومياً، في حين سينمو من الدول غير الأعضاء بالمنظمة بنحو مليوني برميل يومياً.


تقدير أعلى في الربع الأخير


وعلى مستوى إجمالي الطلب، رفعت «أوبك» تقديرها للطلب العالمي خلال الربع الرابع من 2026 إلى 107.85 مليون برميل يومياً، من 107.66 مليون برميل يومياً في تقرير الشهر الماضي. كما رفعت تقديرها لإجمالي الطلب في 2027 إلى 108.19 مليون برميل يومياً من 107.90 مليون برميل يومياً الشهر الماضي. وعلى جانب المعروض، أبقت المنظمة توقعاتها لنمو الإمدادات النفطية من خارج تحالف «أوبك+» في 2026 عند 640 ألف برميل يومياً، دون تغيير للشهر الثالث على التوالي، كما حافظت على توقعاتها للنمو في 2027 عند 620 ألف برميل يومياً للشهر الثاني على التوالي.