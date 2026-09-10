The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 for the fifth consecutive month, to 400,000 barrels per day from about 600,000 barrels per day in August, according to its monthly report released today in Vienna. Thus, the organization has cut about one million barrels per day from its demand growth estimate for the current year since the April report, when it expected growth of nearly 1.4 million barrels per day, passing through 1.17 million in May, 970,000 in June, and 780,000 in July.



Increase in Demand in 2027



The details of the 2026 forecast reveal widespread weakness in advanced economies, as OPEC expects a contraction in demand in OECD countries by about 110,000 barrels per day, compared to growth of about 490,000 barrels per day in non-member economies.



In contrast, the report predicts that global oil demand will rise again in 2027 by about 2.4 million barrels per day on an annual basis, reflecting an upward revision from last month's estimate, which predicted growth of 2.2 million barrels per day. The organization believes that the recovery will be geographically broad, as demand from OECD countries is expected to increase by about 400,000 barrels per day, while demand from non-member countries will grow by about two million barrels per day.



Higher Estimate in the Fourth Quarter



In terms of total demand, OPEC has raised its estimate for global demand during the fourth quarter of 2026 to 107.85 million barrels per day, up from 107.66 million barrels per day in last month's report. It also raised its total demand estimate for 2027 to 108.19 million barrels per day from 107.90 million barrels per day last month. On the supply side, the organization kept its forecast for oil supply growth from outside the OPEC+ alliance in 2026 at 640,000 barrels per day, unchanged for the third consecutive month, and maintained its growth forecast for 2027 at 620,000 barrels per day for the second consecutive month.