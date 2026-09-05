كشف تقرير حديث أن محصول الصين من المزارع المائية بلغ نحو 76.52 مليون طن خلال العام الحالي 2025، وبلغ إنتاج الاستزراع المائي نحو 63.24 مليون طن، مستحوذاً على 82.6% من إجمالي الإنتاج. وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من السفن المخصصة لرصد المزارع المائية (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).