كشف تقرير حديث أن محصول الصين من المزارع المائية بلغ نحو 76.52 مليون طن خلال العام الحالي 2025، وبلغ إنتاج الاستزراع المائي نحو 63.24 مليون طن، مستحوذاً على 82.6% من إجمالي الإنتاج. وتظهر الصورة مجموعة من السفن المخصصة لرصد المزارع المائية (إيكونومي دايلي الصينية).
A recent report revealed that China's aquaculture harvest reached approximately 76.52 million tons during the current year 2025, with aquaculture production amounting to about 63.24 million tons, accounting for 82.6% of the total production. The image shows a group of vessels dedicated to monitoring aquaculture farms (Chinese Economy Daily).