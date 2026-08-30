كشفت «الهيئة العامة للإحصاء »نتائج إحصاءات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، ارتفاع مؤشر الرقم القياسي العام للإيرادات التشغيلية بنسبة 3.2% خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2026، مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، فيما انخفض المؤشر على أساس ربعي بنسبة 0.6% مقارنة بالربع الأول من العام نفسه.

وسجل الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية لنشاط تجارة التجزئة - باستثناء المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية - ارتفاعاً بنسبة 5.2% على أساس سنوي، كما ارتفعت إيرادات نشاط تجارة الجملة - باستثناء المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية - بنسبة 0.8%، وارتفعت إيرادات نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية بنسبة 2.7%.

وعلى أساس ربعي، انخفضت الإيرادات التشغيلية لنشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 0.9%، وتراجعت إيرادات نشاط تجارة الجملة بنسبة 0.8%، فيما ارتفعت إيرادات نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية بنسبة 0.2%.

وفي ما يتعلق بتعويضات المشتغلين، أظهرت النتائج ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتعويضات المشتغلين في الربع الثاني من 2026 بنسبة 9% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، إذ ارتفعت تعويضات المشتغلين في نشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 10.8%، وفي نشاط تجارة الجملة بنسبة 6.6%، وفي نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 5.7%.

وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت تعويضات المشتغلين في تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 0.8%، وفي نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 1.7%، بينما انخفضت في نشاط تجارة الجملة بنسبة 0.2%.

وكشفت الإحصاءات ارتفاع الرقم القياسي للمبيعات الإلكترونية بنسبة 9.8% خلال الربع الثاني من 2026 مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام السابق، مدفوعاً بارتفاع المبيعات الإلكترونية في نشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 13.4%، وفي تجارة الجملة بنسبة 6.5%، وفي نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية بنسبة 2.4%.

وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت المبيعات الإلكترونية في نشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 1.1%، وفي تجارة الجملة بنسبة 0.3%، وفي بيع وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 0.1%.

كما سجل الرقم القياسي لمبيعات السيارات ارتفاعاً بنسبة 0.6% مقارنة بالربع الثاني من عام 2025، فيما ارتفع بنسبة 0.9% على أساس ربعي.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن إحصاءات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة توفر بيانات اقتصادية على المدى القصير لقياس أداء قطاع تجارة الجملة والتجزئة في المملكة.