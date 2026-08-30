كشفت «الهيئة العامة للإحصاء »نتائج إحصاءات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، ارتفاع مؤشر الرقم القياسي العام للإيرادات التشغيلية بنسبة 3.2% خلال الربع الثاني من عام 2026، مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، فيما انخفض المؤشر على أساس ربعي بنسبة 0.6% مقارنة بالربع الأول من العام نفسه.
وسجل الرقم القياسي للإيرادات التشغيلية لنشاط تجارة التجزئة - باستثناء المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية - ارتفاعاً بنسبة 5.2% على أساس سنوي، كما ارتفعت إيرادات نشاط تجارة الجملة - باستثناء المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية - بنسبة 0.8%، وارتفعت إيرادات نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية بنسبة 2.7%.
وعلى أساس ربعي، انخفضت الإيرادات التشغيلية لنشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 0.9%، وتراجعت إيرادات نشاط تجارة الجملة بنسبة 0.8%، فيما ارتفعت إيرادات نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية بنسبة 0.2%.
وفي ما يتعلق بتعويضات المشتغلين، أظهرت النتائج ارتفاع الرقم القياسي لتعويضات المشتغلين في الربع الثاني من 2026 بنسبة 9% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، إذ ارتفعت تعويضات المشتغلين في نشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 10.8%، وفي نشاط تجارة الجملة بنسبة 6.6%، وفي نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 5.7%.
وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت تعويضات المشتغلين في تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 0.8%، وفي نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 1.7%، بينما انخفضت في نشاط تجارة الجملة بنسبة 0.2%.
وكشفت الإحصاءات ارتفاع الرقم القياسي للمبيعات الإلكترونية بنسبة 9.8% خلال الربع الثاني من 2026 مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام السابق، مدفوعاً بارتفاع المبيعات الإلكترونية في نشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 13.4%، وفي تجارة الجملة بنسبة 6.5%، وفي نشاط بيع وإصلاح المركبات ذات المحركات والدراجات النارية بنسبة 2.4%.
وعلى أساس ربعي، ارتفعت المبيعات الإلكترونية في نشاط تجارة التجزئة بنسبة 1.1%، وفي تجارة الجملة بنسبة 0.3%، وفي بيع وإصلاح المركبات بنسبة 0.1%.
كما سجل الرقم القياسي لمبيعات السيارات ارتفاعاً بنسبة 0.6% مقارنة بالربع الثاني من عام 2025، فيما ارتفع بنسبة 0.9% على أساس ربعي.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن إحصاءات تجارة الجملة والتجزئة توفر بيانات اقتصادية على المدى القصير لقياس أداء قطاع تجارة الجملة والتجزئة في المملكة.
The "General Authority for Statistics" revealed the results of wholesale and retail trade statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics, showing an increase in the general index of operational revenues by 3.2% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while the index decreased on a quarterly basis by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of the same year.
The index of operational revenues for the retail trade sector - excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles - recorded an annual increase of 5.2%. Additionally, revenues in the wholesale trade sector - excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles - rose by 0.8%, and revenues from the sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 2.7%.
On a quarterly basis, operational revenues in the retail trade sector decreased by 0.9%, while revenues in the wholesale trade sector fell by 0.8%, whereas revenues from the sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 0.2%.
Regarding employee compensation, the results showed an increase in the index of employee compensation in the second quarter of 2026 by 9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with employee compensation in the retail trade sector rising by 10.8%, in the wholesale trade sector by 6.6%, and in the sale and repair of vehicles by 5.7%.
On a quarterly basis, employee compensation in retail trade increased by 0.8%, in the sale and repair of vehicles by 1.7%, while it decreased in the wholesale trade sector by 0.2%.
The statistics revealed an increase in the index of electronic sales by 9.8% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by an increase in electronic sales in the retail trade sector by 13.4%, in wholesale trade by 6.5%, and in the sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles by 2.4%.
On a quarterly basis, electronic sales in the retail trade sector increased by 1.1%, in wholesale trade by 0.3%, and in the sale and repair of vehicles by 0.1%.
The index of car sales also recorded an increase of 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2025, while it rose by 0.9% on a quarterly basis.
The authority clarified that wholesale and retail trade statistics provide short-term economic data to measure the performance of the wholesale and retail trade sector in the Kingdom.