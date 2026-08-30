The "General Authority for Statistics" revealed the results of wholesale and retail trade statistics issued by the General Authority for Statistics, showing an increase in the general index of operational revenues by 3.2% during the second quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, while the index decreased on a quarterly basis by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of the same year.

The index of operational revenues for the retail trade sector - excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles - recorded an annual increase of 5.2%. Additionally, revenues in the wholesale trade sector - excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles - rose by 0.8%, and revenues from the sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 2.7%.

On a quarterly basis, operational revenues in the retail trade sector decreased by 0.9%, while revenues in the wholesale trade sector fell by 0.8%, whereas revenues from the sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased by 0.2%.

Regarding employee compensation, the results showed an increase in the index of employee compensation in the second quarter of 2026 by 9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, with employee compensation in the retail trade sector rising by 10.8%, in the wholesale trade sector by 6.6%, and in the sale and repair of vehicles by 5.7%.

On a quarterly basis, employee compensation in retail trade increased by 0.8%, in the sale and repair of vehicles by 1.7%, while it decreased in the wholesale trade sector by 0.2%.

The statistics revealed an increase in the index of electronic sales by 9.8% during the second quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by an increase in electronic sales in the retail trade sector by 13.4%, in wholesale trade by 6.5%, and in the sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles by 2.4%.

On a quarterly basis, electronic sales in the retail trade sector increased by 1.1%, in wholesale trade by 0.3%, and in the sale and repair of vehicles by 0.1%.

The index of car sales also recorded an increase of 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2025, while it rose by 0.9% on a quarterly basis.

The authority clarified that wholesale and retail trade statistics provide short-term economic data to measure the performance of the wholesale and retail trade sector in the Kingdom.