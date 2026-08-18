صعدت رهانات المستثمرين على تراجع أسعار السندات الحكومية الفرنسية، مع تصاعد المخاوف من معركة سياسية حول موازنة 2027 واقتراب الانتخابات الرئاسية العام القادم.

وتشير تداولات العقود الآجلة إلى زيادة المراكز البيعية على الديون الفرنسية، فيما ارتفع عدد العقود المفتوحة على سندات العشر سنوات إلى أعلى مستوى منذ أوائل يونيو الماضي.


ضغوط مباشرة


وانعكست الضغوط مباشرة على العوائد؛ إذ وصل عائد السندات الفرنسية لأجل 30 عاماً إلى 4.86%، وهو الأعلى منذ 2008. كما اتسع فارق العائد بين السندات الفرنسية والألمانية لأجل 10 سنوات إلى 84 نقطة أساس، وهو الأكبر منذ أكتوبر، ما يعكس مطالبة المستثمرين بعلاوة أكبر للاحتفاظ بالديون الفرنسية. وتعرضت السندات الحكومية الأوروبية لضغوط بيع قوية اليوم، إذ قفز عائد السند الفرنسي لأجل عشرة أعوام إلى أعلى مستوى في 17 عاماً، وبلغ عائد السند الألماني لأجل عشرة أعوام أعلى مستوى له منذ 2011.


أعلى مستوى


وسجلت عوائد السندات طويلة الأجل في أكبر اقتصادات أوروبا أعلى مستوياتها منذ سنوات (الثلاثاء)، فيما ارتفع العائد على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية لأجل 30 عاماً إلى أعلى مستوى له منذ نحو عقدين. وجاءت موجة البيع في وقت تراجعت فيه الآمال بشأن حل سريع للصراع بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، ما دفع أسعار النفط إلى الارتفاع وأعاد المخاوف من استمرار التضخم. وتم تداول خام برنت القياسي العالمي قرب 91 دولاراً للبرميل صباح اليوم، وسط تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط.