Investor bets have increased on the decline of French government bond prices, amid rising concerns over a political battle regarding the 2027 budget and the upcoming presidential elections next year.

Futures trading indicates an increase in short positions on French debt, while the number of open contracts on ten-year bonds has risen to its highest level since early June.



Direct Pressures



The pressures have directly impacted yields; the yield on 30-year French bonds reached 4.86%, the highest since 2008. Additionally, the yield spread between French and German ten-year bonds widened to 84 basis points, the largest since October, reflecting investors' demand for a higher premium to hold French debt. European government bonds faced strong selling pressures today, as the yield on French ten-year bonds jumped to its highest level in 17 years, while the yield on German ten-year bonds reached its highest level since 2011.



Highest Level



Long-term bond yields in the largest economies of Europe hit their highest levels in years (on Tuesday), while the yield on 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds rose to its highest level in nearly two decades. The wave of selling came at a time when hopes for a quick resolution to the conflict between the United States and Iran have diminished, driving oil prices up and rekindling fears of persistent inflation. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading near $91 a barrel this morning, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.