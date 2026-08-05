The Gulf stock markets rose today (Wednesday), as investors awaited signs of progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war with Iran, which could help alleviate inflation concerns stemming from rising oil prices.



The markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries witnessed broad gains supported by renewed hopes for diplomatic solutions, despite the ongoing risks facing maritime shipping, which limited the extent of the gains.



Rise of the Saudi Index



The main index of the Saudi market rose by 0.3%, supported by a 1.1% increase in the shares of Al Rajhi Bank, while Aramco's shares fell by 0.6%.



The main index of the Dubai market increased by 0.4%, supported by a 1.4% rise in Emaar Properties shares, while the Abu Dhabi index rose by 0.1%.



The Qatari index rose by 0.9% with most listed stocks increasing, including Qatar National Bank shares, which rose by 1.2%.



The Bahraini index also increased by 0.5%, while the Omani index rose by 0.2%, and the Kuwaiti index increased by 0.3%.



Outside the Gulf region, the leading stock index in Egypt closed up by 0.3%.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington had very good discussions with Iran during negotiations that lasted throughout yesterday, which boosted hopes for an end to the ongoing conflict that has lasted for five months.