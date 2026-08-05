ارتفعت أسواق الأسهم الخليجية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مع ترقب المستثمرين مؤشرات على إحراز تقدم في الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب مع إيران، وهو ما قد يسهم في تخفيف المخاوف المرتبطة بالتضخم الناجم عن ارتفاع أسعار النفط.


وشهدت أسواق دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي مكاسب واسعة النطاق مدعومة بتجدد الآمال في الحلول الدبلوماسية، رغم استمرار المخاطر التي تواجه حركة الشحن البحري، والتي حدت من حجم المكاسب.


صعود المؤشر السعودي


وصعد المؤشر الرئيسي للسوق السعودية 0.3% بدعم من ارتفاع سهم مصرف الراجحي 1.1%، بينما تراجع سهم أرامكو 0.6%.


وارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق دبي 0.4% بدعم من صعود سهم إعمار العقارية 1.4%، فيما زاد مؤشر أبوظبي 0.1%.


وارتفع المؤشر القطري 0.9% مع صعود معظم الأسهم المدرجة، من بينها سهم بنك قطر الوطني الذي زاد 1.2%.


كما ارتفع المؤشر البحريني 0.5%، وصعد المؤشر العماني 0.2%، فيما زاد المؤشر الكويتي 0.3%.


وخارج منطقة الخليج، أغلق مؤشر الأسهم القيادية في مصر مرتفعاً 0.3%.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن واشنطن أجرت مناقشات جيدة جداً مع إيران خلال مفاوضات استمرت طوال يوم أمس، الأمر الذي عزز الآمال بقرب انتهاء الصراع المستمر منذ خمسة أشهر.