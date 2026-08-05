ارتفعت أسواق الأسهم الخليجية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مع ترقب المستثمرين مؤشرات على إحراز تقدم في الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب مع إيران، وهو ما قد يسهم في تخفيف المخاوف المرتبطة بالتضخم الناجم عن ارتفاع أسعار النفط.
وشهدت أسواق دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي مكاسب واسعة النطاق مدعومة بتجدد الآمال في الحلول الدبلوماسية، رغم استمرار المخاطر التي تواجه حركة الشحن البحري، والتي حدت من حجم المكاسب.
صعود المؤشر السعودي
وصعد المؤشر الرئيسي للسوق السعودية 0.3% بدعم من ارتفاع سهم مصرف الراجحي 1.1%، بينما تراجع سهم أرامكو 0.6%.
وارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي لسوق دبي 0.4% بدعم من صعود سهم إعمار العقارية 1.4%، فيما زاد مؤشر أبوظبي 0.1%.
وارتفع المؤشر القطري 0.9% مع صعود معظم الأسهم المدرجة، من بينها سهم بنك قطر الوطني الذي زاد 1.2%.
كما ارتفع المؤشر البحريني 0.5%، وصعد المؤشر العماني 0.2%، فيما زاد المؤشر الكويتي 0.3%.
وخارج منطقة الخليج، أغلق مؤشر الأسهم القيادية في مصر مرتفعاً 0.3%.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن واشنطن أجرت مناقشات جيدة جداً مع إيران خلال مفاوضات استمرت طوال يوم أمس، الأمر الذي عزز الآمال بقرب انتهاء الصراع المستمر منذ خمسة أشهر.
The Gulf stock markets rose today (Wednesday), as investors awaited signs of progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war with Iran, which could help alleviate inflation concerns stemming from rising oil prices.
The markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries witnessed broad gains supported by renewed hopes for diplomatic solutions, despite the ongoing risks facing maritime shipping, which limited the extent of the gains.
Rise of the Saudi Index
The main index of the Saudi market rose by 0.3%, supported by a 1.1% increase in the shares of Al Rajhi Bank, while Aramco's shares fell by 0.6%.
The main index of the Dubai market increased by 0.4%, supported by a 1.4% rise in Emaar Properties shares, while the Abu Dhabi index rose by 0.1%.
The Qatari index rose by 0.9% with most listed stocks increasing, including Qatar National Bank shares, which rose by 1.2%.
The Bahraini index also increased by 0.5%, while the Omani index rose by 0.2%, and the Kuwaiti index increased by 0.3%.
Outside the Gulf region, the leading stock index in Egypt closed up by 0.3%.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington had very good discussions with Iran during negotiations that lasted throughout yesterday, which boosted hopes for an end to the ongoing conflict that has lasted for five months.