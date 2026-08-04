The number of point-of-sale transactions in the Kingdom during the period from July 26 to August 1, 2026, reached 267,108,000 transactions, with a value of 16,310,584,000 riyals, compared to 12,263,687,000 riyals for the same previous period.

According to the weekly bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank on point-of-sale transactions, the number of transactions in transportation was 7,992,000 with a value of 1,255,052,000 riyals, the number of transactions in health was 10,863,000 with a value of 983,832,000 riyals, the number of transactions in restaurants and cafes was 63,676,000 with a value of 2,044,388,000 riyals, the number of transactions in baked goods and sweets was 6,758,000 with a value of 285,481,000 riyals, the number of transactions in hotels was 1,106,000 with a value of 367,627,000 riyals, the number of transactions in food and beverages was 60,711,000 with a value of 2,691,606,000 riyals, and the number of transactions in clothing and accessories was 11,838,000 with a value of 1,408,597,000 riyals, while the number of transactions in culture and entertainment was 4,408,000 with a value of 412,907,000 riyals.

The number of transactions in professional and commercial services reached 17,207,000 with a value of 968,317,000 riyals, the number of transactions in electronic and electrical devices was 2,308,000 with a value of 221,602,000 riyals, the number of transactions in furniture and household supplies was 3,128,000 with a value of 516,103,000 riyals, the number of transactions in building materials and construction was 3,200,000 with a value of 431,544,000 riyals, the number of transactions in jewelry was 359,000 with a value of 418,648,000 riyals, the number of transactions in telecommunications was 5,704,000 with a value of 246,158,000 riyals, and the number of transactions in education was 139,000 with a value of 177,832,000 riyals.

The number of transactions in utilities and public services was 891,000 with a value of 64,022,000 riyals, the number of transactions at fuel stations was 18,987,000 with a value of 1,117,868,000 riyals, the number of transactions in laundry services was 3,340,000 with a value of 70,403,000 riyals, and the number of other transactions was 44,496,000 with a value of 2,628,594,000 riyals.

At the level of cities in the Kingdom, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh was 82,883,000 with a value of 5,229,751,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Mecca was 10,325,000 with a value of 648,774,000 riyals, while the number of point-of-sale transactions in Medina was 10,304,000 with a value of 649,022,000 riyals.

The number of point-of-sale transactions in Tabuk was 5,056,000 with a value of 293,493,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Hail was 4,834,000 with a value of 287,128,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Abha was 5,004,000 with a value of 295,877,000 riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in Buraidah was 4,834,000 with a value of 287,128,000 riyals.

As for the number of point-of-sale transactions in Khobar, it reached 4,939,000 with a value of 408,350,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Dammam was 9,595,000 with a value of 725,726,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Jeddah was 29,798,000 with a value of 2,183,430,000 riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in other cities was 31,208,000 with a value of 1,361,122,000 riyals.