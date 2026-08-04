بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المملكة خلال المدة من 26 يوليو - 1 أغسطس 2026م، 267.108.000 عملية، بقيمة 16.310.584.000 ريال، مقابل 12.263.687.000 ريال، عن المدة السابقة نفسها.
ووفق نشرة البنك المركزي السعودي الأسبوعية لنقاط البيع، بلغ عدد العمليات في النقل 7.992.000 بقيمة 1.255.052.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الصحة 10.863.000 بقيمة 983.832.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المطاعم والمقاهي 63.676.000 بقيمة 2.044.388.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المخبوزات والحلويات 6.758.000 بقيمة 285.481.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الفنادق 1.106.000 بقيمة 367.627.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأطعمة والمشروبات 60.711.000 بقيمة 2.691.606.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الملبوسات والإكسسوارات 11.838.000 بقيمة 1.408.597.000 ريال، في حين بلغ عدد العمليات في الثقافة والترفيه 4.408.000 بقيمة 412.907.000 ريال.
ووصل عدد العمليات في الخدمات المهنية والتجارية 17.207.000 بقيمة 968.317.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأجهزة الإلكترونية والكهربائية 2.308.000 بقيمة 221.602.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأثاث والمستلزمات المنزلية 3.128.000 بقيمة 516.103.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في مواد البناء والتعمير 3.200.000 بقيمة 431.544.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المجوهرات 359.000 بقيمة 418.648.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الاتصالات 5.704.000 بقيمة 246.158.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في التعليم 139.000 بقيمة 177.832.000 ريال.
وبلغ عدد العمليات في المنافع والخدمات العامة 891.000 بقيمة 64.022.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في محطات الوقود 18.987.000 بقيمة 1.117.868.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في خدمات غسيل الملابس 3.340.000 بقيمة 70.403.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات الأخرى 44.496.000 بقيمة 2.628.594.000 ريال.
وعلى مستوى مدن المملكة، بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع الأسبوعية في الرياض 82.883.000 بقيمة 5.229.751.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في مكة المكرمة 10.325.000 بقيمة 648.774.000 ريال، في حين بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدينة المنورة 10.304.000 بقيمة 649.022.000 ريال.
وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في تبوك 5.056.000 بقيمة 293.493.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في حائل 4.834.000 بقيمة 287.128.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في أبها 5.004.000 بقيمة 295.877.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في بريدة 4.834.000 بقيمة 287.128.000 ريال.
أما عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الخبر فبلغ 4.939.000 بقيمة 408.350.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الدمام 9.595.000 بقيمة 725.726.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في جدة 29.798.000 بقيمة 2.183.430.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدن الأخرى 31.208.000 بقيمة 1.361.122.000 ريال.
The number of point-of-sale transactions in the Kingdom during the period from July 26 to August 1, 2026, reached 267,108,000 transactions, with a value of 16,310,584,000 riyals, compared to 12,263,687,000 riyals for the same previous period.
According to the weekly bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank on point-of-sale transactions, the number of transactions in transportation was 7,992,000 with a value of 1,255,052,000 riyals, the number of transactions in health was 10,863,000 with a value of 983,832,000 riyals, the number of transactions in restaurants and cafes was 63,676,000 with a value of 2,044,388,000 riyals, the number of transactions in baked goods and sweets was 6,758,000 with a value of 285,481,000 riyals, the number of transactions in hotels was 1,106,000 with a value of 367,627,000 riyals, the number of transactions in food and beverages was 60,711,000 with a value of 2,691,606,000 riyals, and the number of transactions in clothing and accessories was 11,838,000 with a value of 1,408,597,000 riyals, while the number of transactions in culture and entertainment was 4,408,000 with a value of 412,907,000 riyals.
The number of transactions in professional and commercial services reached 17,207,000 with a value of 968,317,000 riyals, the number of transactions in electronic and electrical devices was 2,308,000 with a value of 221,602,000 riyals, the number of transactions in furniture and household supplies was 3,128,000 with a value of 516,103,000 riyals, the number of transactions in building materials and construction was 3,200,000 with a value of 431,544,000 riyals, the number of transactions in jewelry was 359,000 with a value of 418,648,000 riyals, the number of transactions in telecommunications was 5,704,000 with a value of 246,158,000 riyals, and the number of transactions in education was 139,000 with a value of 177,832,000 riyals.
The number of transactions in utilities and public services was 891,000 with a value of 64,022,000 riyals, the number of transactions at fuel stations was 18,987,000 with a value of 1,117,868,000 riyals, the number of transactions in laundry services was 3,340,000 with a value of 70,403,000 riyals, and the number of other transactions was 44,496,000 with a value of 2,628,594,000 riyals.
At the level of cities in the Kingdom, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh was 82,883,000 with a value of 5,229,751,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Mecca was 10,325,000 with a value of 648,774,000 riyals, while the number of point-of-sale transactions in Medina was 10,304,000 with a value of 649,022,000 riyals.
The number of point-of-sale transactions in Tabuk was 5,056,000 with a value of 293,493,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Hail was 4,834,000 with a value of 287,128,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Abha was 5,004,000 with a value of 295,877,000 riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in Buraidah was 4,834,000 with a value of 287,128,000 riyals.
As for the number of point-of-sale transactions in Khobar, it reached 4,939,000 with a value of 408,350,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Dammam was 9,595,000 with a value of 725,726,000 riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Jeddah was 29,798,000 with a value of 2,183,430,000 riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in other cities was 31,208,000 with a value of 1,361,122,000 riyals.