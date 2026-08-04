بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المملكة خلال المدة من 26 يوليو - 1 أغسطس 2026م، 267.108.000 عملية، بقيمة 16.310.584.000 ريال، مقابل 12.263.687.000 ريال، عن المدة السابقة نفسها.

ووفق نشرة البنك المركزي السعودي الأسبوعية لنقاط البيع، بلغ عدد العمليات في النقل 7.992.000 بقيمة 1.255.052.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الصحة 10.863.000 بقيمة 983.832.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المطاعم والمقاهي 63.676.000 بقيمة 2.044.388.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المخبوزات والحلويات 6.758.000 بقيمة 285.481.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الفنادق 1.106.000 بقيمة 367.627.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأطعمة والمشروبات 60.711.000 بقيمة 2.691.606.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الملبوسات والإكسسوارات 11.838.000 بقيمة 1.408.597.000 ريال، في حين بلغ عدد العمليات في الثقافة والترفيه 4.408.000 بقيمة 412.907.000 ريال.

ووصل عدد العمليات في الخدمات المهنية والتجارية 17.207.000 بقيمة 968.317.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأجهزة الإلكترونية والكهربائية 2.308.000 بقيمة 221.602.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأثاث والمستلزمات المنزلية 3.128.000 بقيمة 516.103.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في مواد البناء والتعمير 3.200.000 بقيمة 431.544.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المجوهرات 359.000 بقيمة 418.648.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الاتصالات 5.704.000 بقيمة 246.158.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في التعليم 139.000 بقيمة 177.832.000 ريال.

وبلغ عدد العمليات في المنافع والخدمات العامة 891.000 بقيمة 64.022.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في محطات الوقود 18.987.000 بقيمة 1.117.868.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في خدمات غسيل الملابس 3.340.000 بقيمة 70.403.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات الأخرى 44.496.000 بقيمة 2.628.594.000 ريال.

وعلى مستوى مدن المملكة، بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع الأسبوعية في الرياض 82.883.000 بقيمة 5.229.751.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في مكة المكرمة 10.325.000 بقيمة 648.774.000 ريال، في حين بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدينة المنورة 10.304.000 بقيمة 649.022.000 ريال.

وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في تبوك 5.056.000 بقيمة 293.493.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في حائل 4.834.000 بقيمة 287.128.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في أبها 5.004.000 بقيمة 295.877.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في بريدة 4.834.000 بقيمة 287.128.000 ريال.

أما عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الخبر فبلغ 4.939.000 بقيمة 408.350.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الدمام 9.595.000 بقيمة 725.726.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في جدة 29.798.000 بقيمة 2.183.430.000 ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدن الأخرى 31.208.000 بقيمة 1.361.122.000 ريال.