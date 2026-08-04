Asian markets varied with a rebound in energy prices after their decline and ongoing navigation risks in the Strait of Hormuz, along with persistent concerns about inflation and rising import costs, amid uncertainty regarding U.S.-Iran communications.



Stocks rose in Seoul, Sydney, and Shanghai, while they fell in Hong Kong, and currencies and bonds remained sensitive to any new escalation. The Japanese "Nikkei 225" index rose by 0.32%, the South Korean "KOSPI" jumped by 1.6%, and the Australian "S&P/ASX 200" added 1.4%. The Shanghai Composite Index also increased by 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong lost 0.6%.



Weak Demand



Japanese bonds faced pressure after a 10-year government bond auction saw weaker demand than the previous auction, pushing yields up and maintaining concerns about borrowing costs and fiscal policy. The Philippine peso led losses among Asian oil-importing currencies, while UBS Group AG warned that rising oil prices and U.S. yields, coupled with emerging central banks' reluctance to raise interest rates, make it more difficult to attract capital flows, according to a Bloomberg report. In Japan, the yen fell by 0.4% to 157.8 yen per dollar, but retained most of the gains made following the joint intervention by Tokyo and Washington, remaining about 4% higher compared to its level a week ago.



Stock Volatility



In South Korea, the Bank of Korea's minutes showed that monetary policy board members discussed the timing and pace of additional interest rate hikes, with some supporting a preemptive move to address inflationary pressures. One member noted that the recent increase alone would not be sufficient to bring inflation back to the target level. Concurrently, the Korean government pledged to take measures to curb stock volatility, including setting a cap that may limit individual investments in leveraged exchange-traded funds linked to a single stock to 20% of their total investment assets.