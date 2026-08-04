تباينت الأسواق الآسيوية مع ارتداد أسعار الطاقة بعد انخفاضها واستمرار مخاطر الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، واستمرار المخاوف بشأن التضخم وارتفاع كلفة الاستيراد، مع غموض حول الاتصالات الأمريكية الإيرانية.


وارتفعت الأسهم في سيؤول وسيدني وشنغهاي، بينما تراجعت في هونغ كونغ، وظلت العملات والسندات حساسة لأي تصعيد جديد. وارتفع مؤشر «نيكاي 225» الياباني 0.32%، وقفز «كوسبي» الكوري الجنوبي 1.6%، وأضاف مؤشر «إس آند بي/أيه إس إكس 200» الأسترالي 1.4%. كما صعد مؤشر شنغهاي المركب 0.3%، في حين خسر مؤشر هانغ سنغ في هونغ كونغ 0.6%.


طلب ضعيف


تعرضت السندات اليابانية لضغوط بعد مزاد للسندات الحكومية لأجل 10 سنوات شهد طلباً أضعف من المزاد السابق، ما دفع العوائد إلى الارتفاع وأبقى القلق بشأن تكلفة الاقتراض والسياسة المالية قائماً. تصدّر البيزو الفلبيني خسائر العملات الآسيوية المستوردة للنفط، بينما حذرت «يو بي إس غروب» (UBS Group AG) من أن ارتفاع النفط والعوائد الأمريكية، مع إحجام البنوك المركزية الناشئة عن رفع الفائدة، يزيد صعوبة جذب تدفقات رأس المال، بحسب تقرير لـ«بلومبرغ». في اليابان، تراجع الين 0.4% إلى 157.8 ين للدولار، لكنه احتفظ بمعظم المكاسب التي حققها عقب التدخل المشترك بين طوكيو وواشنطن، وظل أعلى بنحو 4% مقارنة بمستواه قبل أسبوع.


تقلبات الأسهم


في كوريا الجنوبية، أظهر محضر بنك كوريا أن أعضاء مجلس السياسة النقدية ناقشوا توقيت ووتيرة زيادات إضافية في أسعار الفائدة، مع تأييد بعضهم تحركاً استباقياً لمواجهة ضغوط التضخم. ورأى أحد الأعضاء أن الزيادة الأخيرة وحدها لن تكون كافية لإعادة التضخم إلى المستوى المستهدف. بالتوازي، تعهدت الحكومة الكورية باتخاذ إجراءات للحد من تقلبات الأسهم، من بينها وضع سقف قد يقصر استثمارات الفرد في الصناديق المتداولة ذات الرافعة المالية المرتبطة بسهم واحد على 20% من إجمالي أصوله الاستثمارية.