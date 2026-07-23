ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم، بنحو 6%، إذ تجاوز سعر خام برنت 100 دولار للبرميل للمرة الأولى منذ شهرين، في وقت شنت فيه الولايات المتحدة جولة جديدة من الضربات على إيران، واستهدف الحوثيون في اليمن السفن في البحر الأحمر.
وبحلول الساعة 13:08 بتوقيت غرينتش، صعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.63 دولار أو 5.98% إلى 99.95 دولار، وزاد سعر خام برنت بأكثر من 3 دولارات إلى 94.07 دولار عند التسوية في الجلسة الماضية.
هجمات أمريكية
وارتفع سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.99 دولار أو 4.6% إلى 90.81 دولار بعد ارتفاعه بنحو 3% أمس (الأربعاء).
وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي أنه نفذ هجمات ضد إيران لليلة الثانية عشرة على التوالي بعد ساعات من تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتدمير جسر أو محطة كهرباء في إيران في كل مرة تطلق فيها النار على سفينة في مضيق هرمز، لتتصاعد حدة التوتر في الحرب.
سلامة السفينة السعودية «ENCELIA»
وقال الحرس الثوري الإيراني إن ناقلة نفط اشتعلت فيها النيران إثر انفجار في أثناء محاولتها المرور عبر ما وصفه بأنه طريق ملغوم جنوبي مضيق هرمز، مضيفا أن ناقلتين أخريين عادتا أدراجهما.
وحذر المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري الإيراني، في منشور على منصة إكس، شركات الشحن من أن المسار الجنوبي لمضيق هرمز ملغوم.
فيما صرح مصدر مسؤول في الهيئة العامة للنقل في السعودية بأن سفينة (ENCELIA) التابعة لإحدى الشركات السعودية، تعرضت لاستهداف أثناء إبحارها في البحر الأحمر نتج عنه حريق في مقدمة السفينة.
وأكد المصدر سلامة جميع أفراد الطاقم، واتخاذ الجهات المعنية كافة جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لتأمين السفينة وطاقمها وحماية البيئة البحرية.
Oil prices rose today by about 6%, as the price of Brent crude surpassed $100 per barrel for the first time in two months, at a time when the United States launched a new round of strikes on Iran, and the Houthis in Yemen targeted ships in the Red Sea.
By 13:08 GMT, Brent crude futures rose by $5.63 or 5.98% to $99.95, and the price of Brent crude increased by more than $3 to $94.07 at settlement in the previous session.
American Strikes
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $3.99 or 4.6% to $90.81 after rising by about 3% yesterday (Wednesday).
The U.S. military announced that it carried out strikes against Iran for the twelfth consecutive night, hours after President Donald Trump threatened to destroy a bridge or power station in Iran every time it fired on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in the conflict.
Safety of the Saudi Ship "ENCELIA"
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that an oil tanker caught fire following an explosion while attempting to pass through what it described as a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that two other tankers turned back.
The spokesperson for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard warned shipping companies in a post on X platform that the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz is mined.
A responsible source in the General Transport Authority in Saudi Arabia stated that the ship (ENCELIA), belonging to a Saudi company, was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in a fire at the front of the ship.
The source confirmed the safety of all crew members and that the relevant authorities took all necessary measures to secure the ship and its crew and protect the marine environment.