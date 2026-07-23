ارتفعت أسعار النفط اليوم، بنحو 6%، إذ تجاوز سعر خام برنت 100 دولار للبرميل للمرة الأولى منذ شهرين، في وقت شنت فيه الولايات المتحدة جولة جديدة من الضربات على إيران، واستهدف الحوثيون في اليمن السفن في البحر الأحمر.


وبحلول الساعة 13:08 بتوقيت غرينتش، صعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 5.63 دولار أو 5.98% إلى 99.95 دولار، وزاد سعر خام برنت بأكثر من 3 دولارات إلى 94.07 دولار عند التسوية في الجلسة الماضية.

هجمات أمريكية


وارتفع سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.99 دولار أو 4.6% إلى 90.81 دولار بعد ارتفاعه بنحو 3% أمس (الأربعاء).


وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي أنه نفذ هجمات ضد إيران لليلة الثانية عشرة على التوالي بعد ساعات من تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتدمير جسر أو محطة كهرباء في إيران في كل مرة تطلق فيها النار على سفينة في مضيق هرمز، لتتصاعد حدة التوتر في الحرب.

سلامة السفينة السعودية «ENCELIA»


وقال الحرس الثوري الإيراني إن ناقلة نفط اشتعلت فيها النيران إثر انفجار في أثناء محاولتها المرور عبر ما وصفه بأنه طريق ملغوم جنوبي مضيق هرمز، مضيفا أن ناقلتين أخريين عادتا أدراجهما.


وحذر المتحدث باسم الحرس الثوري الإيراني، في منشور على منصة إكس، شركات الشحن من أن المسار الجنوبي لمضيق هرمز ملغوم.


فيما صرح مصدر مسؤول في الهيئة العامة للنقل في السعودية بأن سفينة (ENCELIA) التابعة لإحدى الشركات السعودية، تعرضت لاستهداف أثناء إبحارها في البحر الأحمر نتج عنه حريق في مقدمة السفينة.


وأكد المصدر سلامة جميع أفراد الطاقم، واتخاذ الجهات المعنية كافة جميع الإجراءات اللازمة لتأمين السفينة وطاقمها وحماية البيئة البحرية.