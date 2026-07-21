كشفت بيانات صادرة عن «غولدمان ساكس» تراجعاً تراكمياً في مراكز القيمة السوقية لصناديق التحوط في الولايات المتحدة بلغ نحو 10%.
ويأتي ذلك بينما ترتفع الرهانات على هبوط الأسهم الأمريكية إلى مستويات قياسية، رغم المكاسب القوية التي حققتها الأسواق، مما يعكس تزايد القلق بشأن قدرة موجة الصعود على الاستمرار، بعد أن قفز مؤشر «S&P 500» بنحو 18% منذ أواخر مارس الماضي.
تفاؤل مفرط
اقتربت المراكز البيعية المكشوفة على أسهم المؤشر من 3.8% من إجمالي الأسهم المتاحة للتداول، وهو أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق وفق بيانات إحدى الشركات التي يعود تاريخها إلى عام 2010. وتجاهلت الأسواق الأمريكية كماً متزايداً من المخاطر الاقتصادية والمالية والجيوسياسية، فيما بدت التقييمات مدفوعة بتفاؤل مفرط يذكر بمحطات تاريخية سبقت أكبر الانهيارات في وول ستريت. وفي تقرير تحليلي لصحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، استعرض واحدة من أسوأ التصريحات في تاريخ وول ستريت، عندما أطلق الاقتصادي الأمريكي الشهير إيرفينغ فيشر في خريف عام 1929 واحدة من أكثر التوقعات غير الموفقة في التاريخ حين قال إن أسعار الأسهم بلغت «هضبة مرتفعة بشكل دائم». ولم تمض فترة طويلة حتى ضرب الانهيار الكبير الأسواق الأمريكية والعالمية، لتدخل الاقتصادات لاحقاً في حقبة الكساد العظيم.
مستويات أعلى
ورغم أن بعض الباحثين يرون أن تقييمات الأسهم آنذاك ربما عكست بصورة صحيحة قيمة الأصول الإنتاجية الأمريكية، فإن كلمة «دائم» كانت الخطأ القاتل. فبالنسبة للمستثمرين والملايين الذين تضررت حياتهم من الأزمة، لم يكن مهماً ما إذا كانت الأسواق محقة نظرياً قبل الانهيار أو مخطئة بعده. ويكتسب هذا المثال أهمية اليوم لأن تقييمات الأسهم الأمريكية تجاوزت مستويات سبتمبر 1929 نفسها، فمنذ عام 1881، لم تشهد السوق الأمريكية سوى فترة واحدة ارتفعت خلالها التقييمات إلى مستويات أعلى من الحالية، وكانت خلال فقاعة شركات الإنترنت بين عامي 1999 و2000.
Data released by "Goldman Sachs" revealed a cumulative decline in the market value positions of hedge funds in the United States of about 10%.
This comes as bets on a decline in U.S. stocks rise to record levels, despite the strong gains achieved by the markets, reflecting increasing concern about the sustainability of the upward trend, after the "S&P 500" index jumped by about 18% since late March.
Excessive Optimism
Short positions on the index's stocks approached 3.8% of the total shares available for trading, the highest level ever according to data from a company dating back to 2010. U.S. markets have ignored an increasing amount of economic, financial, and geopolitical risks, while valuations appeared to be driven by excessive optimism reminiscent of historical moments preceding the largest crashes on Wall Street. In an analytical report by the "Financial Times," one of the worst statements in Wall Street history was reviewed, when the famous American economist Irving Fisher made one of the most misguided predictions in history in the fall of 1929, stating that stock prices had reached a "permanently high plateau." It wasn't long before the Great Crash hit the U.S. and global markets, leading economies into the Great Depression era.
Higher Levels
Although some researchers believe that stock valuations at that time may have accurately reflected the value of American productive assets, the word "permanent" was the fatal mistake. For investors and millions whose lives were affected by the crisis, it did not matter whether the markets were theoretically right before the crash or wrong afterward. This example is particularly significant today because U.S. stock valuations have surpassed the levels of September 1929 itself; since 1881, the U.S. market has only witnessed one period when valuations rose to levels higher than the current ones, which was during the dot-com bubble between 1999 and 2000.