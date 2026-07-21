Data released by "Goldman Sachs" revealed a cumulative decline in the market value positions of hedge funds in the United States of about 10%.

This comes as bets on a decline in U.S. stocks rise to record levels, despite the strong gains achieved by the markets, reflecting increasing concern about the sustainability of the upward trend, after the "S&P 500" index jumped by about 18% since late March.



Excessive Optimism



Short positions on the index's stocks approached 3.8% of the total shares available for trading, the highest level ever according to data from a company dating back to 2010. U.S. markets have ignored an increasing amount of economic, financial, and geopolitical risks, while valuations appeared to be driven by excessive optimism reminiscent of historical moments preceding the largest crashes on Wall Street. In an analytical report by the "Financial Times," one of the worst statements in Wall Street history was reviewed, when the famous American economist Irving Fisher made one of the most misguided predictions in history in the fall of 1929, stating that stock prices had reached a "permanently high plateau." It wasn't long before the Great Crash hit the U.S. and global markets, leading economies into the Great Depression era.



Higher Levels



Although some researchers believe that stock valuations at that time may have accurately reflected the value of American productive assets, the word "permanent" was the fatal mistake. For investors and millions whose lives were affected by the crisis, it did not matter whether the markets were theoretically right before the crash or wrong afterward. This example is particularly significant today because U.S. stock valuations have surpassed the levels of September 1929 itself; since 1881, the U.S. market has only witnessed one period when valuations rose to levels higher than the current ones, which was during the dot-com bubble between 1999 and 2000.