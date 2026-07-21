كشفت بيانات صادرة عن «غولدمان ساكس» تراجعاً تراكمياً في مراكز القيمة السوقية لصناديق التحوط في الولايات المتحدة بلغ نحو 10%.

ويأتي ذلك بينما ترتفع الرهانات على هبوط الأسهم الأمريكية إلى مستويات قياسية، رغم المكاسب القوية التي حققتها الأسواق، مما يعكس تزايد القلق بشأن قدرة موجة الصعود على الاستمرار، بعد أن قفز مؤشر «S&P 500» بنحو 18% منذ أواخر مارس الماضي.


تفاؤل مفرط


اقتربت المراكز البيعية المكشوفة على أسهم المؤشر من 3.8% من إجمالي الأسهم المتاحة للتداول، وهو أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق وفق بيانات إحدى الشركات التي يعود تاريخها إلى عام 2010. وتجاهلت الأسواق الأمريكية كماً متزايداً من المخاطر الاقتصادية والمالية والجيوسياسية، فيما بدت التقييمات مدفوعة بتفاؤل مفرط يذكر بمحطات تاريخية سبقت أكبر الانهيارات في وول ستريت. وفي تقرير تحليلي لصحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز»، استعرض واحدة من أسوأ التصريحات في تاريخ وول ستريت، عندما أطلق الاقتصادي الأمريكي الشهير إيرفينغ فيشر في خريف عام 1929 واحدة من أكثر التوقعات غير الموفقة في التاريخ حين قال إن أسعار الأسهم بلغت «هضبة مرتفعة بشكل دائم». ولم تمض فترة طويلة حتى ضرب الانهيار الكبير الأسواق الأمريكية والعالمية، لتدخل الاقتصادات لاحقاً في حقبة الكساد العظيم.


مستويات أعلى


ورغم أن بعض الباحثين يرون أن تقييمات الأسهم آنذاك ربما عكست بصورة صحيحة قيمة الأصول الإنتاجية الأمريكية، فإن كلمة «دائم» كانت الخطأ القاتل. فبالنسبة للمستثمرين والملايين الذين تضررت حياتهم من الأزمة، لم يكن مهماً ما إذا كانت الأسواق محقة نظرياً قبل الانهيار أو مخطئة بعده. ويكتسب هذا المثال أهمية اليوم لأن تقييمات الأسهم الأمريكية تجاوزت مستويات سبتمبر 1929 نفسها، فمنذ عام 1881، لم تشهد السوق الأمريكية سوى فترة واحدة ارتفعت خلالها التقييمات إلى مستويات أعلى من الحالية، وكانت خلال فقاعة شركات الإنترنت بين عامي 1999 و2000.