The Saudi-American Trade and Investment Council (TIFA) held its regular meeting today, attended by the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade for International Relations and Head of the Saudi Side, Abdulaziz bin Omar Al-Sukran, and the Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Europe and the Middle East and Head of the American Side, Bryant Trick; to follow up on the initiatives from the ninth council meeting held last January in Riyadh.

The meeting discussed 31 initiatives from both sides, with the Kingdom presenting 17 initiatives and the United States presenting 14 initiatives across various sectors. These initiatives aim to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries by reviewing trade and investment policies and supporting technical dialogue among the relevant parties.

The Saudi-American Trade and Investment Council, chaired by the authority, focuses on five main objectives: developing trade and investment policies, facilitating trade and addressing technical and regulatory barriers, supporting cooperation in health measures, plant health, and agricultural products, enhancing intellectual property protection, and promoting digital trade, innovation, and emerging technologies.

Participating in the meeting were the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the General Authority for Food and Drug, the General Authority for Ports, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the National Center for E-Learning, the National Center for Travelers' Security under the Presidency of State Security, and the National Center for Plant Pests and Animal Diseases Prevention and Control.

It is noteworthy that the General Authority for Foreign Trade works on developing bilateral trade relations through coordination councils and joint governmental committees, in addition to enabling the Kingdom's non-oil exports to access foreign markets and assisting in overcoming various challenges they face.