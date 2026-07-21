عقد مجلس التجارة والاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي (TIFA)، اليوم، اجتماعه الدوري، بحضور وكيل محافظ الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية للعلاقات الدولية رئيس الجانب السعودي عبدالعزيز بن عمر السكران، ومساعد الممثل التجاري الأمريكي لأوروبا والشرق الأوسط رئيس الجانب الأمريكي براينت تريك؛ وذلك لمتابعة مبادرات الاجتماع التاسع للمجلس المُنعقد في يناير الماضي بالرياض.
وناقش الاجتماع 31 مبادرة من الجانبين، وبلغ عدد مبادرات المملكة 17 مبادرة، فيما بلغ عدد المبادرات الأمريكية 14 مبادرة في مختلف القطاعات، إذ تعمل هذه المبادرات على تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين من خلال مراجعة السياسات التجارية والاستثمارية، وتدعم الحوار الفني بين الجهات المعنية.
ويركز مجلس التجارة والاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي الذي ترأسه الهيئة، على 5 أهداف رئيسة تتمثل في تطوير السياسات التجارية والاستثمارية، وتسهيل التجارة ومعالجة العوائق الفنية والتنظيمية، ودعم التعاون في تدابير الصحة والصحة النباتية والمنتجات الزراعية، وتعزيز حماية الملكية الفكرية، وتنمية التجارة الرقمية والابتكار والتقنيات الناشئة.
وشارك في الاجتماع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ووزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، والهيئة العامة للموانئ، والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، والهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية، وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، والمركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني، والمركز الوطني لأمن المسافرين التابع لرئاسة أمن الدولة، والمركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها.
يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية تعمل على تنمية العلاقات التجارية الثنائية من خلال مجالس التنسيق واللجان الحكومية المشتركة، إضافة إلى تمكين صادرات المملكة غير النفطية من النفاذ إلى الأسواق الخارجية، والمساعدة على تذليل مختلف التحديات التي تواجهها.
The Saudi-American Trade and Investment Council (TIFA) held its regular meeting today, attended by the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade for International Relations and Head of the Saudi Side, Abdulaziz bin Omar Al-Sukran, and the Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Europe and the Middle East and Head of the American Side, Bryant Trick; to follow up on the initiatives from the ninth council meeting held last January in Riyadh.
The meeting discussed 31 initiatives from both sides, with the Kingdom presenting 17 initiatives and the United States presenting 14 initiatives across various sectors. These initiatives aim to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries by reviewing trade and investment policies and supporting technical dialogue among the relevant parties.
The Saudi-American Trade and Investment Council, chaired by the authority, focuses on five main objectives: developing trade and investment policies, facilitating trade and addressing technical and regulatory barriers, supporting cooperation in health measures, plant health, and agricultural products, enhancing intellectual property protection, and promoting digital trade, innovation, and emerging technologies.
Participating in the meeting were the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the General Authority for Food and Drug, the General Authority for Ports, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the National Center for E-Learning, the National Center for Travelers' Security under the Presidency of State Security, and the National Center for Plant Pests and Animal Diseases Prevention and Control.
It is noteworthy that the General Authority for Foreign Trade works on developing bilateral trade relations through coordination councils and joint governmental committees, in addition to enabling the Kingdom's non-oil exports to access foreign markets and assisting in overcoming various challenges they face.