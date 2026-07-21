عقد مجلس التجارة والاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي (TIFA)، اليوم، اجتماعه الدوري، بحضور وكيل محافظ الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية للعلاقات الدولية رئيس الجانب السعودي عبدالعزيز بن عمر السكران، ومساعد الممثل التجاري الأمريكي لأوروبا والشرق الأوسط رئيس الجانب الأمريكي براينت تريك؛ وذلك لمتابعة مبادرات الاجتماع التاسع للمجلس المُنعقد في يناير الماضي بالرياض.

وناقش الاجتماع 31 مبادرة من الجانبين، وبلغ عدد مبادرات المملكة 17 مبادرة، فيما بلغ عدد المبادرات الأمريكية 14 مبادرة في مختلف القطاعات، إذ تعمل هذه المبادرات على تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين من خلال مراجعة السياسات التجارية والاستثمارية، وتدعم الحوار الفني بين الجهات المعنية.

ويركز مجلس التجارة والاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي الذي ترأسه الهيئة، على 5 أهداف رئيسة تتمثل في تطوير السياسات التجارية والاستثمارية، وتسهيل التجارة ومعالجة العوائق الفنية والتنظيمية، ودعم التعاون في تدابير الصحة والصحة النباتية والمنتجات الزراعية، وتعزيز حماية الملكية الفكرية، وتنمية التجارة الرقمية والابتكار والتقنيات الناشئة.

وشارك في الاجتماع وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، ووزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، والهيئة العامة للموانئ، والهيئة السعودية للمواصفات والمقاييس والجودة، والهيئة السعودية للملكية الفكرية، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية، وهيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، والمركز الوطني للتعليم الإلكتروني، والمركز الوطني لأمن المسافرين التابع لرئاسة أمن الدولة، والمركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها.

يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية تعمل على تنمية العلاقات التجارية الثنائية من خلال مجالس التنسيق واللجان الحكومية المشتركة، إضافة إلى تمكين صادرات المملكة غير النفطية من النفاذ إلى الأسواق الخارجية، والمساعدة على تذليل مختلف التحديات التي تواجهها.