The Digital Government Authority revealed that the total government spending on telecommunications and information technology services during the year 2025 reached 31.9 billion riyals, indicating a continued investment in digital enablers and enhancing the efficiency of government spending, which supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and solidifies the Kingdom's position in global competitiveness indicators.



The report indicated that the direct economic impact of government spending in the sector exceeded 9.5 billion riyals, in addition to an indirect economic impact of 3.5 billion riyals, and it contributed to supporting more than 7,000 jobs, while the local content ratio in government software purchases reached 49%, enhancing the sector's role in supporting economic growth and empowering national capabilities.



Regarding the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises, the report showed an increase in their contribution to digital government spending to 23% during the year 2025, while the value of contracts awarded to them amounted to approximately 9.23 billion riyals, representing 29% of the total value of government contracts in the sector, indicating an expansion of private sector participation in implementing government digital projects.



The authority clarified in the report on government spending on telecommunications and information technology services for the year 2025 that the value of government contracts in the sector reached approximately 31.70 billion riyals through more than 6,145 contracts, reflecting the maturity of the digital government system and the increased efficiency of spending as a result of the completion of several essential digital infrastructure projects, in addition to benefiting from national framework agreements and standardizing government purchases and directing investments towards impactful projects.



The report pointed out the continued expansion in investment in advanced technologies, foremost among them cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and improving the beneficiary experience, as spending on cloud computing increased by 42% compared to 2024, while spending on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies grew by 20%, reflecting the accelerated adoption of modern digital solutions within government entities.



National framework agreements also recorded a growing role in enhancing spending efficiency, as the value of purchase orders executed through these agreements exceeded 5.16 billion riyals during the year 2025, benefiting more than 500 government entities and 65 companies, contributing to speeding up procurement processes and achieving financial and operational savings and enhancing the utilization of government resources.



The Digital Government Authority confirmed that these indicators reflect the accelerating pace of digital transformation in the Kingdom and its direct impact on improving the efficiency of government services and enhancing the experience of beneficiaries, including citizens, residents, and visitors, in addition to enhancing the reliability of digital services and ease of access, thereby supporting the objectives of digital transformation and increasing the Kingdom's presence in international indicators.