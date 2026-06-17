كشفت هيئة الحكومة الرقمية أن إجمالي الإنفاق الحكومي على خدمات الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات خلال عام 2025 بلغ 31.9 مليار ريال، في مؤشر يعكس استمرار الاستثمار في الممكنات الرقمية وتعزيز كفاءة الإنفاق الحكومي، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ويرسخ مكانة المملكة في مؤشرات التنافسية العالمية.


وبيّن التقرير أن الأثر الاقتصادي المباشر للإنفاق الحكومي في القطاع تجاوز 9.5 مليار ريال، إضافة إلى أثر اقتصادي غير مباشر بلغ 3.5 مليار ريال، كما أسهم في دعم أكثر من 7 آلاف وظيفة، فيما وصلت نسبة المحتوى المحلي في مشتريات البرمجيات الحكومية إلى 49%، ما يعزز دور القطاع في دعم النمو الاقتصادي وتمكين القدرات الوطنية.


وفي جانب تمكين المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، أظهر التقرير ارتفاع مساهمتها في الإنفاق الحكومي الرقمي إلى 23% خلال عام 2025، فيما بلغت قيمة العقود الممنوحة لها نحو 9.23 مليار ريال، بما يمثل 29% من إجمالي قيمة العقود الحكومية في القطاع، في دلالة على توسع مشاركة القطاع الخاص في تنفيذ المشاريع الرقمية الحكومية.


وأوضحت الهيئة في تقرير الإنفاق الحكومي على خدمات الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات لعام 2025 أن قيمة العقود الحكومية في القطاع بلغت نحو 31.70 مليار ريال من خلال أكثر من 6145 عقداً، بما يعكس نضج منظومة الحكومة الرقمية وارتفاع كفاءة الإنفاق نتيجة اكتمال عدد من مشاريع البنية التحتية الرقمية الأساسية، إلى جانب الاستفادة من الاتفاقيات الإطارية الوطنية وتوحيد المشتريات الحكومية وتوجيه الاستثمارات نحو المشاريع ذات الأثر.


وأشار التقرير إلى استمرار التوسع في الاستثمار في التقنيات المتقدمة، وفي مقدمتها الحوسبة السحابية والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين، إذ ارتفع الإنفاق على الحوسبة السحابية بنسبة 42% مقارنة بعام 2024، فيما نما الإنفاق على الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات الناشئة بنسبة 20%، ما يعكس تسارع تبني الحلول الرقمية الحديثة داخل الجهات الحكومية.


كما سجلت الاتفاقيات الإطارية الوطنية دوراً متنامياً في رفع كفاءة الإنفاق، إذ تجاوزت قيمة أوامر الشراء المنفذة عبر هذه الاتفاقيات 5.16 مليار ريال خلال عام 2025، واستفادت منها أكثر من 500 جهة حكومية و65 شركة، بما يسهم في تسريع إجراءات الشراء وتحقيق وفورات مالية وتشغيلية وتعزيز الاستفادة من الموارد الحكومية.


وأكدت هيئة الحكومة الرقمية أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس تسارع وتيرة التحول الرقمي في المملكة، وأثره المباشر في رفع كفاءة الخدمات الحكومية وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين من المواطنين والمقيمين والزوار، إلى جانب تعزيز موثوقية الخدمات الرقمية وسهولة الوصول إليها، بما يدعم مستهدفات التحول الرقمي ويرفع من حضور المملكة في المؤشرات الدولية.