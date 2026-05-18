A survey conducted by "Okaz," based on government reports, revealed that the total number of establishments at the end of the first quarter of the current year 2026 exceeded 1.81 million establishments, with the share of establishments in the Riyadh region accounting for about 50.9% of the total establishments, equivalent to 924,266 establishments. The Makkah region followed with 276,611 establishments, representing 15.24% of the total establishments, while the Eastern Province came in third with 184,687 establishments, representing 10.17% of the establishments.

The share of establishments in the other regions was less than 10% of the total establishments in Saudi Arabia, ranked as follows: "Qassim, Asir, Medina, Jazan, Hail, Najran, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, and Al-Baha."

According to the survey, micro establishments employing 5 individuals or fewer and generating revenues of 3 million riyals or less account for 89.27% of the total establishments across all regions of the Kingdom, totaling 1.62 million establishments. Meanwhile, the number of small establishments, which employ full-time staff ranging from 6 to 49 individuals and generate revenues between 3 and 40 million riyals, is approximately 168,376 establishments, representing 9.28%. There are also 22,129 medium establishments, with employee numbers ranging from 50 to 249 individuals and revenues between 40 and 200 million riyals. As for large establishments, which employ 250 individuals or more and exceed 200 million riyals in annual revenues, their number reached 4,342 large establishments.

The number of establishments specialized in general construction for residential buildings is 175,000, representing 9.64%. As for establishments involved in the renovation of residential and non-residential buildings, their number exceeds 49,000, accounting for 2.73% of the establishments. The number of establishments renting other vehicles without drivers is more than 46,000, representing 2.54% of the establishments. Additionally, the number of establishments operating storage facilities for all types of goods, excluding food items, is 45.9 thousand, representing 2.53% of the establishments. The percentage of restaurants with service is 2.4% of the establishments, with a total of 43.6 thousand establishments. All establishments related to "training institutes, building finishing, men's salons, land transport of goods, and beverage shops (coffee shops)" accounted for a percentage ranging between 1-2%.