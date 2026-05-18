كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ»، بناء على تقارير حكومية، أن إجمالي عدد المنشآت بنهاية الربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026 تجاوز 1.81 مليون منشأة، وبلغت حصة المنشآت في منطقة الرياض نحو 50.9% من إجمالي المنشآت بما يعادل 924,266 منشأة، ثم منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ276,611 منشأة تعادل 15.24% من إجمالي المنشآت، وجاءت المنطقة الشرقية ثالثاً بـ184,687 منشأة تعادل 10.17% من المنشآت.
فيما بلغت حصة المنشآت في بقية المناطق أقل من 10% من إجمالي المنشآت في السعودية، توزع ترتيبها وفقاً للأكثر كالتالي: «القصيم، عسير، المدينة المنورة، جازان، حائل، نجران، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية والباحة».

ووفقاً للرصد، فإن المنشآت متناهية الصغر التي يعمل بها 5 أفراد وأقل وتبلغ إيراداتها 3 ملايين ريال أو أقل تعادل 89.27% من إجمالي المنشآت في كافة مناطق المملكة، وبلغ عددها 1.62 مليون منشأة، فيما بلغ عدد المنشآت الصغيرة التي يعمل الموظفون بها بدوام كامل من 6-49 شخصاً وتبلغ إيراداتها بين 3-40 مليون ريال نحو 168,376 منشأة تعادل نسبتها 9.28%، و22,129 منشأة متوسطة التي يراوح عدد موظفيها ما بين 50-249 شخصاً وتبلغ إيراداتها ما بين 40-200 مليون ريال، أما المنشآت الكبيرة ممن يعمل بها 250 شخصاً أو أكثر وتتجاوز إيراداتها 200 مليون ريال في السنة فبلغ عددها 4,342 منشأة كبيرة.

وبلغ عدد المنشآت المختصة في الإنشاءات العامة للمباني السكنية 175 ألف منشأة تعادل نسبتها 9.64%، وأما منشآت ترميمات المباني السكنية وغير السكنية فبلغ عددها أكثر من 49 ألف منشأة، تعادل 2.73% من المنشآت، وبلغ عدد منشآت تأجير مركبات أخرى دون سائق أكثر من 46 ألف منشأة تعادل 2.54% من المنشآت، فيما بلغ عدد منشآت تشغيل مرافق التخزين لجميع أنواع البضائع باستثناء المواد الغذائية 45.9 ألف منشأة تمثل نسبتها 2.53% من المنشآت، وكانت نسبة المطاعم مع الخدمة 2.4% من المنشآت وعددها 43.6 ألف منشأة، واستحوذت كل منشآت «معاهد التدريب، تشطيب المباني، الصالونات الرجالية، النقل البري للبضائع، محلات تقديم المشروبات (الكوفي شوب)» على نسبة تراوح بين 1-2%.