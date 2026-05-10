NHC announced the launch of the sixth edition of the "Waed" program and opened registration for recent graduates from various disciplines and universities, in a step that reflects its ongoing commitment to qualifying young national talents and enabling them to engage in professional work environments that contribute to enriching the real estate sector and supporting the Saudi labor market.

The program is part of NHC's strategy to invest in human capital, offering a comprehensive developmental experience that combines on-the-job training and specialized courses in technical skills, alongside professional mentoring supervised by a select group of experts and leaders; to refine participants' skills and enhance their professional readiness according to the best global practices.

Participants in "Waed 6" undergo a rich training journey that begins with a comprehensive skills assessment, followed by engagement in practical programs and activities, concluding with graduation projects through participation in training camps under the name "Designathon," which allows participants to develop innovative solutions to challenges in the real estate development sector.

The program also includes an external scholarship track, providing outstanding graduates of "Waed" with a unique opportunity to join the best global universities in line with labor market needs, which contributes to transferring global knowledge and enhancing specialized experiences.

The program covers various professional pathways including: engineering, architectural, digital, commercial, financial, legal, and supply chain fields, aligning with labor market needs.

The program targets bachelor's and master's degree graduates in engineering, computer science, law, media, and other disciplines, with conditions including recent graduation, full-time availability, passing the assessment, and being of Saudi nationality.

NHC invites all those interested in joining the new edition of the program to register initially via the following link: https://nhc.sa/waed/

confirming that the "Waed" program represents a real launch platform for building a distinguished career path and contributing to shaping the future of the real estate sector in the Kingdom.