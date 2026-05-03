أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، اليوم، ​أن ‌أسعار ⁠الطاقة ​ستنخفض بعد ⁠انتهاء حرب إيران التي ⁠دفعتها ‌إلى ‌مستويات ​قياسية ‌مرتفعة.


وقال بيسنت في برنامج ‌على شبكة فوكس ⁠بيزنس: «ستنخفض أسعار النفط ⁠بشدة بعد انتهاء الصراع».


وأوضح بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تخنق النظام الإيراني، مشيراً إلى أن إيران عاجزة الآن عن دفع رواتب الجنود.


وأضاف: «شددنا الضغط على كل من يحاول دعم الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالأموال، وإيران لا تحصل على الكثير مقابل محاولاتها فرض رسوم على السفن في مضيق هرمز».


مكاسب أسبوعية


وانخفضت أسعار النفط بشكل حاد في آخر جلسة لها، بعد ورود أنباء تفيد بأن إيران أرسلت مقترحاً للتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة، لكن الأسعار لا تزال باتجاه تحقيق مكاسب أسبوعية مع استمرار إغلاق طهران مضيق هرمز وعرقلة البحرية الأمريكية تصدير النفط الخام الإيراني.


وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يوليو القادم 2.23 دولار، أو 2.02%، لتسجل 108.17 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية. وسجلت مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 2.7%، وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط 3.13 دولار، أو 2.98%، إلى 101.94 دولار، في المقابل سجلت ارتفاعاً أسبوعياً بنسبة 8%.