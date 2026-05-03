U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent announced today that energy prices will decline after the end of the Iran war, which has driven them to record high levels.



Bissent said on a program on Fox Business: "Oil prices will drop significantly after the conflict ends."



Bissent explained that the United States is suffocating the Iranian regime, noting that Iran is now unable to pay its soldiers' salaries.



He added: "We have intensified pressure on anyone trying to support the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with funds, and Iran is not getting much for its attempts to impose fees on ships in the Strait of Hormuz."



Weekly Gains



Oil prices fell sharply in their last session after reports emerged that Iran had sent a proposal to negotiate with the United States, but prices are still on track for weekly gains as Tehran continues to close the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. Navy obstructs the export of Iranian crude oil.



Brent crude futures for July delivery fell by $2.23, or 2.02%, to settle at $108.17 per barrel. They recorded a weekly gain of 2.7%, while West Texas Intermediate futures dropped by $3.13, or 2.98%, to $101.94, but posted a weekly increase of 8%.