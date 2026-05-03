أعلن وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، اليوم، أن أسعار الطاقة ستنخفض بعد انتهاء حرب إيران التي دفعتها إلى مستويات قياسية مرتفعة.
وقال بيسنت في برنامج على شبكة فوكس بيزنس: «ستنخفض أسعار النفط بشدة بعد انتهاء الصراع».
وأوضح بيسنت أن الولايات المتحدة تخنق النظام الإيراني، مشيراً إلى أن إيران عاجزة الآن عن دفع رواتب الجنود.
وأضاف: «شددنا الضغط على كل من يحاول دعم الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالأموال، وإيران لا تحصل على الكثير مقابل محاولاتها فرض رسوم على السفن في مضيق هرمز».
مكاسب أسبوعية
وانخفضت أسعار النفط بشكل حاد في آخر جلسة لها، بعد ورود أنباء تفيد بأن إيران أرسلت مقترحاً للتفاوض مع الولايات المتحدة، لكن الأسعار لا تزال باتجاه تحقيق مكاسب أسبوعية مع استمرار إغلاق طهران مضيق هرمز وعرقلة البحرية الأمريكية تصدير النفط الخام الإيراني.
وتراجعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يوليو القادم 2.23 دولار، أو 2.02%، لتسجل 108.17 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية. وسجلت مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 2.7%، وهبطت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط 3.13 دولار، أو 2.98%، إلى 101.94 دولار، في المقابل سجلت ارتفاعاً أسبوعياً بنسبة 8%.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bissent announced today that energy prices will decline after the end of the Iran war, which has driven them to record high levels.
Bissent said on a program on Fox Business: "Oil prices will drop significantly after the conflict ends."
Bissent explained that the United States is suffocating the Iranian regime, noting that Iran is now unable to pay its soldiers' salaries.
He added: "We have intensified pressure on anyone trying to support the Iranian Revolutionary Guard with funds, and Iran is not getting much for its attempts to impose fees on ships in the Strait of Hormuz."
Weekly Gains
Oil prices fell sharply in their last session after reports emerged that Iran had sent a proposal to negotiate with the United States, but prices are still on track for weekly gains as Tehran continues to close the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. Navy obstructs the export of Iranian crude oil.
Brent crude futures for July delivery fell by $2.23, or 2.02%, to settle at $108.17 per barrel. They recorded a weekly gain of 2.7%, while West Texas Intermediate futures dropped by $3.13, or 2.98%, to $101.94, but posted a weekly increase of 8%.