أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي أن دول المجلس تواصل بعزم وثبات تعزيز التكامل الاقتصادي، في إطار السعي الحثيث نحو تحقيق الوحدة الاقتصادية الخليجية، وترسيخ مكانة دول المجلس مركزاً عالمياً رائداً في المجالات الاقتصادية والتنموية.
تنامي التبادل التجاري
جاء ذلك خلال الاجتماع الـ70 للجنة التعاون التجاري بدول مجلس التعاون -عبر الاتصال المرئي اليوم، برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة في مملكة البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- عبدالله فخرو، وحضور وزراء التجارة بدول المجلس.
وأبرز البديوي بعض الإحصاءات، منها أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي حقق بالأسعار الجارية لدول مجلس التعاون نحو 2.4 تريليون دولار في عام 2025؛ ليحتل المرتبة الـ10 عالمياً من حيث حجم الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وبلغ حجم التجارة البينية بين دول المجلس -والمقاسة بإجمالي الصادرات السلعية البينية- في عام 2024 أكثر من 146 مليار دولار، بنسبة نموٍّ سنوي بلغت 9.8%، وهو ما يؤكد تنامي قوة التبادل التجاري الخليجي واتساع نطاقه.
مستوى أعلى من التكامل
وأوضح أن الاجتماع ينعقد اليوم في مرحلة دقيقة أعقبت الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي استهدفت دول المجلس، التي تفرض الانتقال من مستوى التنسيق التقليدي إلى مستوى أعلى من التكامل العملي والاستجابة الفاعلة، مبيناً أن ما تشهده المنطقة من تحديات متصاعدة لم يعد مجرد ظرف عابر، بل يمثل اختباراً حقيقياً لقدرة دول المجلس على حماية مكتسباتها، وضمان استمرارية قطاعاتها الحيوية بكفاءة وثبات.
وأكد أن بناء اقتصاد قوي ومستدام لا يتحقق إلا من خلال التعاون المشترك والتكامل الموحد بين الدول، وأن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية تواصل بعزم وثبات جهودها في تعزيز التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي، في إطار السعي الحثيث نحو تحقيق الوحدة الاقتصادية الخليجية، وترسيخ مكانة دول المجلس بصفتها مركزاً عالمياً رائداً في المجالات الاقتصادية والتنموية.
التصدي للتحديات العالمية
وأشار إلى أن دول المجلس تواصل التصدي للتحديات الاقتصادية العالمية والعمل بكل جدية لتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع التنموية، وأن دول المجلس تسعى بشكل حثيث لتحقيق رؤى وأهداف قادة دول المجلس في تعزيز التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي بشكل عام، والتجاري بشكل خاص، من خلال تذليل العقبات وزيادة التبادل التجاري بين دول المجلس، وتعمل على تحسين تدفق السلع والخدمات نحو تحقيق الوحدة الاقتصادية المنشودة.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the member states of the Council continue with determination and steadfastness to enhance economic integration, as part of the relentless pursuit to achieve Gulf economic unity and to establish the member states as a leading global center in economic and developmental fields.
Growing Trade Exchange
This came during the 70th meeting of the Trade Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, held via video conference today, chaired by the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain - the current session president - Abdullah Fakhro, and attended by the trade ministers of the member states.
Al-Budaiwi highlighted some statistics, including that the GDP at current prices for the member states is expected to reach approximately $2.4 trillion by 2025, ranking 10th globally in terms of GDP size. The intra-trade volume among the member states - measured by total intra-commodity exports - in 2024 exceeded $146 billion, with an annual growth rate of 9.8%, which confirms the growing strength and expanding scope of Gulf trade exchange.
A Higher Level of Integration
He explained that the meeting is taking place today at a critical stage following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the member states, which necessitates moving from traditional coordination to a higher level of practical integration and effective response. He pointed out that the escalating challenges facing the region are no longer just a passing circumstance but represent a real test of the member states' ability to protect their gains and ensure the sustainability of their vital sectors with efficiency and stability.
He emphasized that building a strong and sustainable economy can only be achieved through joint cooperation and unified integration among the states. The Gulf Cooperation Council continues with determination and steadfastness its efforts to enhance cooperation and economic integration, as part of the relentless pursuit to achieve Gulf economic unity and to establish the member states as a leading global center in economic and developmental fields.
Addressing Global Challenges
He noted that the member states continue to confront global economic challenges and are working diligently to accelerate the implementation of developmental projects. The member states are earnestly striving to achieve the visions and goals of the leaders of the member states in enhancing cooperation and economic integration in general, and trade in particular, by overcoming obstacles and increasing trade exchange among the member states, and are working to improve the flow of goods and services towards achieving the desired economic unity.