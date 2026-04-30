The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the member states of the Council continue with determination and steadfastness to enhance economic integration, as part of the relentless pursuit to achieve Gulf economic unity and to establish the member states as a leading global center in economic and developmental fields.



Growing Trade Exchange



This came during the 70th meeting of the Trade Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council, held via video conference today, chaired by the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Kingdom of Bahrain - the current session president - Abdullah Fakhro, and attended by the trade ministers of the member states.



Al-Budaiwi highlighted some statistics, including that the GDP at current prices for the member states is expected to reach approximately $2.4 trillion by 2025, ranking 10th globally in terms of GDP size. The intra-trade volume among the member states - measured by total intra-commodity exports - in 2024 exceeded $146 billion, with an annual growth rate of 9.8%, which confirms the growing strength and expanding scope of Gulf trade exchange.



A Higher Level of Integration



He explained that the meeting is taking place today at a critical stage following the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the member states, which necessitates moving from traditional coordination to a higher level of practical integration and effective response. He pointed out that the escalating challenges facing the region are no longer just a passing circumstance but represent a real test of the member states' ability to protect their gains and ensure the sustainability of their vital sectors with efficiency and stability.



He emphasized that building a strong and sustainable economy can only be achieved through joint cooperation and unified integration among the states. The Gulf Cooperation Council continues with determination and steadfastness its efforts to enhance cooperation and economic integration, as part of the relentless pursuit to achieve Gulf economic unity and to establish the member states as a leading global center in economic and developmental fields.



Addressing Global Challenges



He noted that the member states continue to confront global economic challenges and are working diligently to accelerate the implementation of developmental projects. The member states are earnestly striving to achieve the visions and goals of the leaders of the member states in enhancing cooperation and economic integration in general, and trade in particular, by overcoming obstacles and increasing trade exchange among the member states, and are working to improve the flow of goods and services towards achieving the desired economic unity.