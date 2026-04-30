أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي أن دول المجلس تواصل بعزم وثبات تعزيز التكامل الاقتصادي، في إطار السعي الحثيث نحو تحقيق الوحدة الاقتصادية الخليجية، وترسيخ مكانة دول المجلس مركزاً عالمياً رائداً في المجالات الاقتصادية والتنموية.


تنامي التبادل التجاري


جاء ذلك خلال الاجتماع الـ70 للجنة التعاون التجاري بدول مجلس التعاون -عبر الاتصال المرئي اليوم، برئاسة وزير الصناعة والتجارة في مملكة البحرين -رئيس الدورة الحالية- عبدالله فخرو، وحضور وزراء التجارة بدول المجلس.


وأبرز البديوي بعض الإحصاءات، منها أن الناتج المحلي الإجمالي حقق بالأسعار الجارية لدول مجلس التعاون نحو 2.4 تريليون دولار في عام 2025؛ ليحتل المرتبة الـ10 عالمياً من حيث حجم الناتج المحلي الإجمالي، وبلغ حجم التجارة البينية بين دول المجلس -والمقاسة بإجمالي الصادرات السلعية البينية- في عام 2024 أكثر من 146 مليار دولار، بنسبة نموٍّ سنوي بلغت 9.8%، وهو ما يؤكد تنامي قوة التبادل التجاري الخليجي واتساع نطاقه.


مستوى أعلى من التكامل


وأوضح أن الاجتماع ينعقد اليوم في مرحلة دقيقة أعقبت الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي استهدفت دول المجلس، التي تفرض الانتقال من مستوى التنسيق التقليدي إلى مستوى أعلى من التكامل العملي والاستجابة الفاعلة، مبيناً أن ما تشهده المنطقة من تحديات متصاعدة لم يعد مجرد ظرف عابر، بل يمثل اختباراً حقيقياً لقدرة دول المجلس على حماية مكتسباتها، وضمان استمرارية قطاعاتها الحيوية بكفاءة وثبات.


وأكد أن بناء اقتصاد قوي ومستدام لا يتحقق إلا من خلال التعاون المشترك والتكامل الموحد بين الدول، وأن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية تواصل بعزم وثبات جهودها في تعزيز التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي، في إطار السعي الحثيث نحو تحقيق الوحدة الاقتصادية الخليجية، وترسيخ مكانة دول المجلس بصفتها مركزاً عالمياً رائداً في المجالات الاقتصادية والتنموية.


التصدي للتحديات العالمية


وأشار إلى أن دول المجلس تواصل التصدي للتحديات الاقتصادية العالمية والعمل بكل جدية لتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع التنموية، وأن دول المجلس تسعى بشكل حثيث لتحقيق رؤى وأهداف قادة دول المجلس في تعزيز التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي بشكل عام، والتجاري بشكل خاص، من خلال تذليل العقبات وزيادة التبادل التجاري بين دول المجلس، وتعمل على تحسين تدفق السلع والخدمات نحو تحقيق الوحدة الاقتصادية المنشودة.