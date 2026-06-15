كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ»، أن إجمالي عدد العاملين في القطاع الخاص ممن يحملون شهادة «الدكتوراه» بلغ عددهم 11,110 سعوديين وغير سعوديين، بلغ عدد السعوديين منهم 8,341 سعودياً وسعودية (تعادل نسبتهم 75٪ من إجمالي حملة الدكتوراه في القطاع الخاص) حتى نهاية الربع الأول من العام الحالي 2026.


ووفقاً للرصد المبني على أرقام حكومية وفقاً للشهادات المعتمدة، فإن إجمالي السعوديين الرجال الحاصلين على الدكتوراه العاملين في القطاع الخاص 5,150 فرداً، أما النساء فبلغ عددهن 3,191 امرأة، فيما بلغ عدد المقيمين حاملي الدكتوراه العاملين في القطاع الخاص 2,769 فرداً، منهم 2,287 رجلاً و482 امرأة.


وبلغ إجمالي العاملين في القطاع الخاص نحو 13,57 مليون فرد، منهم 2.63 مليون سعودي (1.1 مليون امرأة و1.53 مليون رجل)، أما غير السعوديين فبلغ عددهم 10.94 مليون فرد (10.42 مليون رجل، و517.66 ألف امرأة).


يذكر أن الوظائف التي يشغلها حملة الشهادات المتقدمة (بكالوريوس، ماجستير، دكتوراه) معظمها قد تم شغلها بسعوديين، إذ بلغ نصيب السعوديين من الوظائف التي يشغلها حملة (البكالوريوس) 89.99%، فيما بلغت حصة غير السعوديين 10.01%، أما الوظائف التي شغلها حملة الماجستير فبلغت نسبة السعوديين 65.38% مقارنة بـ 34.62% لغير السعوديين.