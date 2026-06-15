A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that the total number of workers in the private sector holding a "PhD" reached 11,110, including both Saudi and non-Saudi individuals. Among them, the number of Saudis is 8,341, both male and female, as of the end of the first quarter of the current year 2026.



According to the survey based on government figures regarding accredited degrees, the total number of Saudi men holding a PhD working in the private sector is 5,150 individuals, while the number of women is 3,191. The total number of expatriates holding a PhD working in the private sector is 2,769 individuals, including 2,287 men and 482 women.



The total number of workers in the private sector is approximately 13.57 million individuals, of which 2.63 million are Saudis (1.1 million women and 1.53 million men), while the number of non-Saudis is 10.94 million individuals (10.42 million men and 517.66 thousand women).



It is worth noting that most of the jobs held by holders of advanced degrees (Bachelor's, Master's, PhD) have been occupied by Saudis, with Saudis holding 89.99% of the jobs occupied by Bachelor's degree holders, while non-Saudis accounted for 10.01%. For jobs held by Master's degree holders, the percentage of Saudis was 65.38% compared to 34.62% for non-Saudis.