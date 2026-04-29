“White Hart,” one of the prominent local brands specializing in luxury sweets in Jeddah, has successfully achieved rapid growth in the delivery sector through its exclusive partnership with “Kita,” marking its first entry into this field.

Within just a few weeks of joining the “Kita” platform, “White Hart” recorded around 450 daily orders, making it one of the top-performing brands in the sweets category on the platform, an achievement that reflects an important milestone in its expansion journey.

This success highlights the growing role of digital platforms in enabling Saudi brands to experience rapid growth while maintaining product quality and brand identity.

Founded in 2020, “White Hart” has managed to build a loyal customer base thanks to the quality of its cookies and specialty coffee, along with a unique in-store experience. Despite the increasing demand for delivery services, the brand preferred to focus on in-store customer service and external orders to preserve product quality and the customer experience.

Hisham Badriq, the owner of “White Hart,” stated: “We were very cautious in our decision to enter the delivery field, as quality and sustainability were our priorities. Kita has given us the confidence to take this step without affecting the experience our customers expect.”

This achievement resulted from close collaboration with “Kita,” which adopted an approach that prioritizes partners and provided its operational expertise to support “White Hart” in developing a specially designed delivery model that aligns with its status as a luxury brand.

This collaboration included organized qualification processes, the development of a delivery-ready menu, as well as specialized packaging solutions to maintain product quality until it reaches customers. The brand also benefited from prominent visibility within the “Kita” app, allowing it to reach new customer segments.

For his part, Andrew Han, City Operations Head at “Kita,” said: “At Kita, we are committed to empowering local Saudi brands to grow by providing the necessary technical tools and operational support for sustainable expansion. “White Hart” is an outstanding example of how luxury local brands can succeed in the delivery field while maintaining their identity and quality standards.”

This increasing demand has contributed to the actual expansion of the brand, as the number of “White Hart” branches rose from 3 to 5 branches in Jeddah.

This partnership reflects a broader transformation in the food and beverage sector in the Kingdom, as local brands are turning to adopt digital platforms to open new growth channels and enhance their ability to expand.

As “Kita” continues to expand its network of partners across the Kingdom, the platform reaffirms its role as a key enabler for the growth of small and medium enterprises, facilitating their digital transformation and competitiveness, contributing to the support of the digital economy in the Kingdom and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.