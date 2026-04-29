نجحت «وايت هارت»، إحدى أبرز العلامات المحلية المتخصصة في الحلويات الفاخرة في جدة، في تحقيق نمو سريع في قطاع التوصيل من خلال شراكتها الحصرية مع «كيتا»، وذلك في أول دخول لها إلى هذا المجال.
وخلال أسابيع قليلة من انضمامها إلى منصة «كيتا»، سجلت «وايت هارت» نحو 450 طلباً يومياً، لتصبح من بين أفضل العلامات أداءً في فئة الحلويات على المنصة، في إنجاز يعكس محطة مهمة في مسيرتها التوسعية.
ويُبرز هذا النجاح الدور المتنامي للمنصات الرقمية في تمكين العلامات السعودية من النمو السريع، مع الحفاظ على جودة المنتجات وهوية العلامة التجارية.
تأسست «وايت هارت» في عام 2020، وتمكنت من بناء قاعدة عملاء وفية بفضل جودة منتجاتها من الكوكيز والقهوة المختصة، إلى جانب تجربة مميزة داخل الفروع. وعلى الرغم من تزايد الطلب على خدمات التوصيل، فضّلت العلامة التركيز على خدمة العملاء داخل المتجر والطلبات الخارجية، حفاظاً على جودة المنتج وتجربة العميل.
وقال هشام بادريق، المالك في «وايت هارت»: «كنا حريصين جداً في قرار دخولنا إلى مجال التوصيل، حيث كانت الجودة والاستمرارية أولويتنا. وقد منحتنا كيتا الثقة لاتخاذ هذه الخطوة دون التأثير على التجربة التي يتوقعها عملاؤنا».
وجاء هذا الإنجاز نتيجة تعاون وثيق مع «كيتا»، التي تبنّت نهجاً يضع الشركاء في المقام الأول، وقدّمت خبراتها التشغيلية لدعم «وايت هارت» في تطوير نموذج توصيل مصمم خصيصاً يتماشى مع مكانتها كعلامة فاخرة.
وشمل هذا التعاون عمليات تأهيل منظمة، وتطوير قائمة طعام مهيأة للتوصيل، إضافة إلى حلول تغليف متخصصة للحفاظ على جودة المنتجات حتى وصولها إلى العملاء. كما استفادت العلامة من إبراز مميز داخل تطبيق «كيتا»، ما أتاح لها الوصول إلى شرائح جديدة من العملاء.
من جانبه، قال أندرو هان، رئيس عمليات المدينة في «كيتا»: «نلتزم في كيتا بتمكين العلامات المحلية السعودية من النمو من خلال توفير الأدوات التقنية والدعم التشغيلي اللازم للتوسع بشكل مستدام. وتُعد «وايت هارت» مثالاً بارزاً على قدرة العلامات المحلية الفاخرة على النجاح في مجال التوصيل مع الحفاظ على هويتها ومعايير الجودة الخاصة بها».
وقد ساهم هذا الإقبال المتزايد في دعم التوسع الفعلي للعلامة، إذ ارتفع عدد فروع «وايت هارت» من 3 إلى 5 فروع في جدة.
وتعكس هذه الشراكة تحولاً أوسع في قطاع الأغذية والمشروبات في المملكة، إذ تتجه العلامات المحلية إلى تبني المنصات الرقمية لفتح قنوات نمو جديدة وتعزيز قدرتها على التوسع.
ومع استمرار «كيتا» في توسيع شبكة شركائها في مختلف أنحاء المملكة، تؤكد المنصة دورها كممكن رئيسي لنمو المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وتمكينها من التحول الرقمي والمنافسة، بما يسهم في دعم الاقتصاد الرقمي في المملكة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030.
“White Hart,” one of the prominent local brands specializing in luxury sweets in Jeddah, has successfully achieved rapid growth in the delivery sector through its exclusive partnership with “Kita,” marking its first entry into this field.
Within just a few weeks of joining the “Kita” platform, “White Hart” recorded around 450 daily orders, making it one of the top-performing brands in the sweets category on the platform, an achievement that reflects an important milestone in its expansion journey.
This success highlights the growing role of digital platforms in enabling Saudi brands to experience rapid growth while maintaining product quality and brand identity.
Founded in 2020, “White Hart” has managed to build a loyal customer base thanks to the quality of its cookies and specialty coffee, along with a unique in-store experience. Despite the increasing demand for delivery services, the brand preferred to focus on in-store customer service and external orders to preserve product quality and the customer experience.
Hisham Badriq, the owner of “White Hart,” stated: “We were very cautious in our decision to enter the delivery field, as quality and sustainability were our priorities. Kita has given us the confidence to take this step without affecting the experience our customers expect.”
This achievement resulted from close collaboration with “Kita,” which adopted an approach that prioritizes partners and provided its operational expertise to support “White Hart” in developing a specially designed delivery model that aligns with its status as a luxury brand.
This collaboration included organized qualification processes, the development of a delivery-ready menu, as well as specialized packaging solutions to maintain product quality until it reaches customers. The brand also benefited from prominent visibility within the “Kita” app, allowing it to reach new customer segments.
For his part, Andrew Han, City Operations Head at “Kita,” said: “At Kita, we are committed to empowering local Saudi brands to grow by providing the necessary technical tools and operational support for sustainable expansion. “White Hart” is an outstanding example of how luxury local brands can succeed in the delivery field while maintaining their identity and quality standards.”
This increasing demand has contributed to the actual expansion of the brand, as the number of “White Hart” branches rose from 3 to 5 branches in Jeddah.
This partnership reflects a broader transformation in the food and beverage sector in the Kingdom, as local brands are turning to adopt digital platforms to open new growth channels and enhance their ability to expand.
As “Kita” continues to expand its network of partners across the Kingdom, the platform reaffirms its role as a key enabler for the growth of small and medium enterprises, facilitating their digital transformation and competitiveness, contributing to the support of the digital economy in the Kingdom and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.