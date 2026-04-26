China has announced that it will take necessary measures after the European Union included Chinese entities in its latest sanctions package against Russia, warning that all consequences will be borne by the European Union.



Beijing stated that the EU's move contradicts the consensus reached between the two sides, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday evening. China claims that these sanctions undermine the political commitments that underpin the relations between China and the EU.



Opposition to the Measure



The statement said: "Despite repeated Chinese protests and objections, the European Union has proceeded to include Chinese companies in the 20th round of sanctions against Russia." It added that China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes this measure.



The European Union had revealed days ago the details of the 20th sanctions package related to Russia, which includes new restrictions on several Chinese companies. The sanctions target suppliers from third countries of sensitive technological equipment, as Brussels accuses several China-based companies of supplying the Russian military-industrial sector with dual-use goods.