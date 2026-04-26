أعلنت الصين أنها ستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة بعد أن أدرج الاتحاد الأوروبي كيانات صينية، ضمن أحدث حزمة عقوبات على روسيا، محذّرة من أن جميع العواقب سيتحملها الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وذكرت بكين أن خطوة الاتحاد الأوروبي تتعارض مع التوافق الذي تم التوصل إليه بين الجانبين، وفقاً لبيان صادر عن وزارة التجارة مساء السبت. وتقول الصين إن هذه العقوبات تقوّض الالتزامات السياسية التي تستند إليها العلاقات بين الصين والاتحاد الأوروبي.
معارضة الإجراء
وقال البيان: «رغم تكرار الاحتجاجات والاعتراضات الصينية، مضى الاتحاد الأوروبي قدماً في إدراج شركات صينية ضمن الجولة الـ20 من العقوبات ضد روسيا». وأضاف أن الصين غير راضية بشدة وتعارض هذا الإجراء بشكل قاطع.
وكان الاتحاد الأوروبي قد كشف قبل أيام تفاصيل الحزمة الـ20 من العقوبات المرتبطة بروسيا، التي تشمل قيوداً جديدة على عدد من الشركات الصينية. وتستهدف العقوبات مورّدين من دول ثالثة لمعدات تكنولوجية حساسة، إذ تتهم بروكسل شركات عدة مقرها الصين بتزويد القطاع العسكري-الصناعي الروسي بسلع مزدوجة الاستخدام.
China has announced that it will take necessary measures after the European Union included Chinese entities in its latest sanctions package against Russia, warning that all consequences will be borne by the European Union.
Beijing stated that the EU's move contradicts the consensus reached between the two sides, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday evening. China claims that these sanctions undermine the political commitments that underpin the relations between China and the EU.
Opposition to the Measure
The statement said: "Despite repeated Chinese protests and objections, the European Union has proceeded to include Chinese companies in the 20th round of sanctions against Russia." It added that China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes this measure.
The European Union had revealed days ago the details of the 20th sanctions package related to Russia, which includes new restrictions on several Chinese companies. The sanctions target suppliers from third countries of sensitive technological equipment, as Brussels accuses several China-based companies of supplying the Russian military-industrial sector with dual-use goods.