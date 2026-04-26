أعلنت الصين أنها ستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة بعد أن أدرج الاتحاد الأوروبي كيانات صينية، ضمن أحدث حزمة عقوبات على روسيا، محذّرة من أن جميع العواقب سيتحملها الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وذكرت بكين أن خطوة الاتحاد الأوروبي تتعارض مع التوافق الذي تم التوصل إليه بين الجانبين، وفقاً لبيان صادر عن وزارة التجارة مساء السبت. وتقول الصين إن هذه العقوبات تقوّض الالتزامات السياسية التي تستند إليها العلاقات بين الصين والاتحاد الأوروبي.


معارضة الإجراء


وقال البيان: «رغم تكرار الاحتجاجات والاعتراضات الصينية، مضى الاتحاد الأوروبي قدماً في إدراج شركات صينية ضمن الجولة الـ20 من العقوبات ضد روسيا». وأضاف أن الصين غير راضية بشدة وتعارض هذا الإجراء بشكل قاطع.


وكان الاتحاد الأوروبي قد كشف قبل أيام تفاصيل الحزمة الـ20 من العقوبات المرتبطة بروسيا، التي تشمل قيوداً جديدة على عدد من الشركات الصينية. وتستهدف العقوبات مورّدين من دول ثالثة لمعدات تكنولوجية حساسة، إذ تتهم بروكسل شركات عدة مقرها الصين بتزويد القطاع العسكري-الصناعي الروسي بسلع مزدوجة الاستخدام.