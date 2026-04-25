The "Empowered Society" axis within Saudi Vision 2030 is witnessing rapid development that reflects deep investment in the Saudi human being, from education and the labor market to sports and women's empowerment, enhancing the building of human capital capable of global competition in Saudi Arabia.



The education sector has recorded remarkable progress, as the number of Saudi male and female students in the top 200 global universities and institutes has doubled to reach approximately 28,500 students.



Global Rankings



In terms of global rankings, 22 Saudi universities are included in the QS World University Rankings for 2025, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals is among the top 100 universities globally. Additionally, 13 Saudi universities are among the top 1,000 universities in the Shanghai Global University Rankings, and 31 Saudi universities are among the top 1,500 universities in the Times Higher Education Rankings. These results reflect the development of higher education quality and its enhanced global competitiveness.



The outputs of education have contributed to strengthening the labor market, with more than 800,000 Saudi men and women entering the private sector labor market between 2020 and 2025.



The percentage of women's participation in middle management positions has also risen to over 44%, indicating an expansion of their role in leading various economic sectors.