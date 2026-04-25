يشهد محور «مجتمع متمكن» ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030 تطوراً متسارعاً يعكس الاستثمار العميق في الإنسان السعودي، من التعليم وسوق العمل إلى الرياضة وتمكين المرأة، بما يعزز بناء رأسمال بشري قادر على المنافسة عالمياً في السعودية.
وسجل قطاع التعليم تقدماً لافتاً، إذ تضاعف عدد الطلاب والطالبات السعوديين في أهم 200 جامعة ومعهد عالمي ليصل إلى نحو 28,500 طالب وطالبة.
تصنيفات عالمية
على مستوى التصنيفات العالمية، فإن 22 جامعة سعودية ضمن تصنيف QS العالمي للجامعات لعام 2025، كما أن جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن ضمن أفضل 100 جامعة عالمياً، و13 جامعة سعودية ضمن أفضل 1,000 جامعة في تصنيف تصنيف شنغهاي العالمي للجامعات، و31 جامعة سعودية ضمن أفضل 1,500 جامعة في تصنيف تصنيف تايمز للتعليم العالي، وتعكس هذه النتائج تطور جودة التعليم العالي وتعزيز تنافسيته عالمياً.
وأسهمت مخرجات التعليم في تعزيز سوق العمل، إذ دخل أكثر من 800 ألف سعودي وسعودية سوق العمل في القطاع الخاص بين 2020 و2025.
كما ارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة في المناصب الإدارية الوسطى إلى أكثر من 44%، في مؤشر يعكس اتساع دورها في قيادة القطاعات الاقتصادية المختلفة.
The "Empowered Society" axis within Saudi Vision 2030 is witnessing rapid development that reflects deep investment in the Saudi human being, from education and the labor market to sports and women's empowerment, enhancing the building of human capital capable of global competition in Saudi Arabia.
The education sector has recorded remarkable progress, as the number of Saudi male and female students in the top 200 global universities and institutes has doubled to reach approximately 28,500 students.
Global Rankings
In terms of global rankings, 22 Saudi universities are included in the QS World University Rankings for 2025, and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals is among the top 100 universities globally. Additionally, 13 Saudi universities are among the top 1,000 universities in the Shanghai Global University Rankings, and 31 Saudi universities are among the top 1,500 universities in the Times Higher Education Rankings. These results reflect the development of higher education quality and its enhanced global competitiveness.
The outputs of education have contributed to strengthening the labor market, with more than 800,000 Saudi men and women entering the private sector labor market between 2020 and 2025.
The percentage of women's participation in middle management positions has also risen to over 44%, indicating an expansion of their role in leading various economic sectors.