يشهد محور «مجتمع متمكن» ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030 تطوراً متسارعاً يعكس الاستثمار العميق في الإنسان السعودي، من التعليم وسوق العمل إلى الرياضة وتمكين المرأة، بما يعزز بناء رأسمال بشري قادر على المنافسة عالمياً في السعودية.


وسجل قطاع التعليم تقدماً لافتاً، إذ تضاعف عدد الطلاب والطالبات السعوديين في أهم 200 جامعة ومعهد عالمي ليصل إلى نحو 28,500 طالب وطالبة.


تصنيفات عالمية


على مستوى التصنيفات العالمية، فإن 22 جامعة سعودية ضمن تصنيف QS العالمي للجامعات لعام 2025، كما أن جامعة الملك فهد للبترول والمعادن ضمن أفضل 100 جامعة عالمياً، و13 جامعة سعودية ضمن أفضل 1,000 جامعة في تصنيف تصنيف شنغهاي العالمي للجامعات، و31 جامعة سعودية ضمن أفضل 1,500 جامعة في تصنيف تصنيف تايمز للتعليم العالي، وتعكس هذه النتائج تطور جودة التعليم العالي وتعزيز تنافسيته عالمياً.


وأسهمت مخرجات التعليم في تعزيز سوق العمل، إذ دخل أكثر من 800 ألف سعودي وسعودية سوق العمل في القطاع الخاص بين 2020 و2025.


كما ارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة في المناصب الإدارية الوسطى إلى أكثر من 44%، في مؤشر يعكس اتساع دورها في قيادة القطاعات الاقتصادية المختلفة.