ضمن محور «مجتمع متمكن»، الذي تضمنه تقرير رؤية 2030 الصادر اليوم، شهد القطاع الرياضي نمواً كبيراً، إذ ارتفع عدد الأندية الرياضية إلى 133 نادياً، وزاد عدد الموظفين بدوام كامل في الأندية من صفر إلى أكثر من 11 ألف موظف، وتم تجهيز 23 منشأة رياضية بشبكات حديثة ومرافق متطورة.


إنجاز لافت


وحقق الرياضيون السعوديون إنجازاً لافتاً بحصد 356 ميدالية في 2025، منها 166 ميدالية ذهبية، ما يعكس تطور الأداء الرياضي.


ويعكس محور «مجتمع متمكن» ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030 تحولاً نوعياً في الاستثمار في الإنسان السعودي، عبر تطوير التعليم، وتمكين المرأة، وتعزيز سوق العمل، والارتقاء بالقطاع الرياضي، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تنافسية وقدرة على تحقيق التنمية المستدامة.