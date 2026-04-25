Within the "Empowered Society" axis, included in the Vision 2030 report released today, the sports sector has witnessed significant growth, with the number of sports clubs rising to 133, and the number of full-time employees in the clubs increasing from zero to more than 11,000 employees. Additionally, 23 sports facilities have been equipped with modern networks and advanced amenities.



Notable Achievement



Saudi athletes achieved a notable accomplishment by winning 356 medals in 2025, including 166 gold medals, reflecting the development of sports performance.



The "Empowered Society" axis within Saudi Vision 2030 reflects a qualitative shift in investing in the Saudi individual, through the development of education, empowering women, enhancing the labor market, and elevating the sports sector, contributing to building a more competitive society capable of achieving sustainable development.