ضمن محور «مجتمع متمكن»، الذي تضمنه تقرير رؤية 2030 الصادر اليوم، شهد القطاع الرياضي نمواً كبيراً، إذ ارتفع عدد الأندية الرياضية إلى 133 نادياً، وزاد عدد الموظفين بدوام كامل في الأندية من صفر إلى أكثر من 11 ألف موظف، وتم تجهيز 23 منشأة رياضية بشبكات حديثة ومرافق متطورة.
إنجاز لافت
وحقق الرياضيون السعوديون إنجازاً لافتاً بحصد 356 ميدالية في 2025، منها 166 ميدالية ذهبية، ما يعكس تطور الأداء الرياضي.
ويعكس محور «مجتمع متمكن» ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030 تحولاً نوعياً في الاستثمار في الإنسان السعودي، عبر تطوير التعليم، وتمكين المرأة، وتعزيز سوق العمل، والارتقاء بالقطاع الرياضي، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع أكثر تنافسية وقدرة على تحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
Within the "Empowered Society" axis, included in the Vision 2030 report released today, the sports sector has witnessed significant growth, with the number of sports clubs rising to 133, and the number of full-time employees in the clubs increasing from zero to more than 11,000 employees. Additionally, 23 sports facilities have been equipped with modern networks and advanced amenities.
Notable Achievement
Saudi athletes achieved a notable accomplishment by winning 356 medals in 2025, including 166 gold medals, reflecting the development of sports performance.
The "Empowered Society" axis within Saudi Vision 2030 reflects a qualitative shift in investing in the Saudi individual, through the development of education, empowering women, enhancing the labor market, and elevating the sports sector, contributing to building a more competitive society capable of achieving sustainable development.