The acceleration of Saudi Vision 2030 is transforming the Kingdom into a global tourist destination, driven by massive investments and comprehensive development of infrastructure and services.

The figures achieved by 2025 reflect a qualitative leap in the sector, confirming the success of the tourism strategy in attracting visitors and enhancing the sector's contribution to the national economy.



Unprecedented Growth



The tourism sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed unprecedented growth, with the total number of tourists, both domestic and international, rising from about 63 million in 2016 to 123 million by the end of 2025, a clear indication of the accelerating growth rate and improved attractiveness of tourist destinations within the Kingdom.







The number of employees in tourism-related activities has exceeded 1.2 million, reflecting the sector's growing role in creating job opportunities.



The percentage of Saudi women participating in the sector has increased to about 47% of the total Saudis working in the sector by the end of 2025, indicating the social and economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom.



Historic Record



This growth has contributed to a historic record in tourist spending (both domestic and incoming), which reached approximately 304 billion riyals during 2025.



The rise in spending to significant levels has enhanced the sector's contribution to the GDP and supports the diversification of income sources.



Global Leadership



On the international front, the Kingdom achieved a remarkable milestone by topping the list of countries with the highest growth in international tourism revenues during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong demand for the Saudi destination and its increasing presence on the global tourism map.



These indicators reflect the success of the tourism strategy within Saudi Vision 2030, as the sector has evolved from merely a supporting activity to becoming one of the main drivers of economic growth, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global destination that combines religious, entertainment, and cultural tourism.