تسارع رؤية السعودية 2030 خطوات تحويل المملكة إلى وجهة سياحية عالمية، مدفوعة باستثمارات ضخمة وتطوير شامل للبنية التحتية والخدمات.

وتعكس الأرقام المحققة حتى 2025 قفزة نوعية في القطاع، تؤكد نجاح الإستراتيجية السياحية في جذب الزوار وتعزيز مساهمة القطاع في الاقتصاد الوطني.


نمو غير مسبوق


شهد قطاع السياحة في السعودية نمواً غير مسبوق، إذ ارتفع إجمالي عدد السياح، سواء المحليين أو القادمين من الخارج، من نحو 63 مليون سائح في 2016 إلى 123 مليون سائح بنهاية 2025، في مؤشر واضح على تسارع وتيرة النمو وتحسن جاذبية الوجهات السياحية داخل المملكة.



وتجاوز عدد العاملين في الأنشطة المرتبطة بالسياحة 1.2 مليون موظف، ما يعكس الدور المتنامي للقطاع في خلق فرص العمل.


وارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة السعودية لتصل إلى نحو 47% من إجمالي السعوديين العاملين في القطاع بنهاية 2025، في دلالة على التحول الاجتماعي والاقتصادي الذي تشهده المملكة.


تسجيل رقم تاريخي


وأسهم هذا النمو في تسجيل رقم تاريخي في إنفاق السياح (المحليين والوافدين)، الذي بلغ نحو 304 مليارات ريال خلال 2025.


وقد عزز ارتفاع الإنفاق إلى مستويات كبيرة مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي ويدعم تنويع مصادر الدخل.


صدارة عالمية


وعلى الصعيد الدولي، حققت المملكة إنجازاً لافتاً بتصدرها قائمة الدول الأعلى نمواً في إيرادات السياحة الدولية خلال الربع الأول من 2025، ما يعكس قوة الطلب على الوجهة السعودية وتزايد حضورها على خريطة السياحة العالمية.


وتعكس هذه المؤشرات نجاح الإستراتيجية السياحية ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، إذ لم يعد القطاع مجرد نشاط داعم، بل أصبح أحد المحركات الرئيسية للنمو الاقتصادي، معزّزاً مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية تجمع بين السياحة الدينية والترفيهية والثقافية.