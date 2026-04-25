تسارع رؤية السعودية 2030 خطوات تحويل المملكة إلى وجهة سياحية عالمية، مدفوعة باستثمارات ضخمة وتطوير شامل للبنية التحتية والخدمات.
وتعكس الأرقام المحققة حتى 2025 قفزة نوعية في القطاع، تؤكد نجاح الإستراتيجية السياحية في جذب الزوار وتعزيز مساهمة القطاع في الاقتصاد الوطني.
نمو غير مسبوق
شهد قطاع السياحة في السعودية نمواً غير مسبوق، إذ ارتفع إجمالي عدد السياح، سواء المحليين أو القادمين من الخارج، من نحو 63 مليون سائح في 2016 إلى 123 مليون سائح بنهاية 2025، في مؤشر واضح على تسارع وتيرة النمو وتحسن جاذبية الوجهات السياحية داخل المملكة.
وتجاوز عدد العاملين في الأنشطة المرتبطة بالسياحة 1.2 مليون موظف، ما يعكس الدور المتنامي للقطاع في خلق فرص العمل.
وارتفعت نسبة مشاركة المرأة السعودية لتصل إلى نحو 47% من إجمالي السعوديين العاملين في القطاع بنهاية 2025، في دلالة على التحول الاجتماعي والاقتصادي الذي تشهده المملكة.
تسجيل رقم تاريخي
وأسهم هذا النمو في تسجيل رقم تاريخي في إنفاق السياح (المحليين والوافدين)، الذي بلغ نحو 304 مليارات ريال خلال 2025.
وقد عزز ارتفاع الإنفاق إلى مستويات كبيرة مساهمة القطاع في الناتج المحلي ويدعم تنويع مصادر الدخل.
صدارة عالمية
وعلى الصعيد الدولي، حققت المملكة إنجازاً لافتاً بتصدرها قائمة الدول الأعلى نمواً في إيرادات السياحة الدولية خلال الربع الأول من 2025، ما يعكس قوة الطلب على الوجهة السعودية وتزايد حضورها على خريطة السياحة العالمية.
وتعكس هذه المؤشرات نجاح الإستراتيجية السياحية ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، إذ لم يعد القطاع مجرد نشاط داعم، بل أصبح أحد المحركات الرئيسية للنمو الاقتصادي، معزّزاً مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية تجمع بين السياحة الدينية والترفيهية والثقافية.
The acceleration of Saudi Vision 2030 is transforming the Kingdom into a global tourist destination, driven by massive investments and comprehensive development of infrastructure and services.
The figures achieved by 2025 reflect a qualitative leap in the sector, confirming the success of the tourism strategy in attracting visitors and enhancing the sector's contribution to the national economy.
Unprecedented Growth
The tourism sector in Saudi Arabia has witnessed unprecedented growth, with the total number of tourists, both domestic and international, rising from about 63 million in 2016 to 123 million by the end of 2025, a clear indication of the accelerating growth rate and improved attractiveness of tourist destinations within the Kingdom.
The number of employees in tourism-related activities has exceeded 1.2 million, reflecting the sector's growing role in creating job opportunities.
The percentage of Saudi women participating in the sector has increased to about 47% of the total Saudis working in the sector by the end of 2025, indicating the social and economic transformation taking place in the Kingdom.
Historic Record
This growth has contributed to a historic record in tourist spending (both domestic and incoming), which reached approximately 304 billion riyals during 2025.
The rise in spending to significant levels has enhanced the sector's contribution to the GDP and supports the diversification of income sources.
Global Leadership
On the international front, the Kingdom achieved a remarkable milestone by topping the list of countries with the highest growth in international tourism revenues during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong demand for the Saudi destination and its increasing presence on the global tourism map.
These indicators reflect the success of the tourism strategy within Saudi Vision 2030, as the sector has evolved from merely a supporting activity to becoming one of the main drivers of economic growth, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global destination that combines religious, entertainment, and cultural tourism.