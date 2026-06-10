أشاد سفير ألمانيا الاتحادية لدى اليمن، توماس شنايدر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالجهود الإنسانية التي ينفذها مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، مؤكداً خلال زيارته إلى مقر المشروع في محافظة مأرب شرق اليمن أن دوره في حماية المدنيين يعزز فرص الاستقرار والتنمية.


واطّلع شنايدر على الجهود الإنسانية التي ينفذها المشروع لتطهير المناطق الملوثة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب، والحد من المخاطر التي تهدد حياة المدنيين في مختلف المناطق اليمنية، مبيناً أن الزيارة أتاحت له فرصة الاطلاع المباشر على أنشطة المشروع الإنسانية.

السفير الألماني يطلع على جهود «مسام» في اليمن.

السفير الألماني يطلع على جهود «مسام» في اليمن.

وأعرب السفير الألماني لدى اليمن عن تقديره للدعوة التي تلقاها من قيادة المشروع، موضحاً أن حجم المعاناة التي تسببت بها الألغام ومخلفات الحرب يجعل هذه المهمة ذات أهمية إنسانية استثنائية، نظراً لما تتركه تلك المخلفات من آثار خطيرة على حياة المدنيين.


وأكد شنايدر دعم بلاده للأنشطة التي ينفذها المشروع، قائلاً إن جهود نزع الألغام تسهم بشكل مباشر في حماية السكان والتخفيف من المخاطر التي تواجههم بصورة يومية، لا سيما في المناطق التي شهدت مواجهات عسكرية خلال السنوات الماضية.

السفير الألماني يطلع على معرض لصور ضحايا الألغام.

السفير الألماني يطلع على معرض لصور ضحايا الألغام.

وأضاف أن أعمال نزع الألغام تمثل عملاً إنسانياً بالغ الأهمية، لما لها من دور في حماية المدنيين، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال، من الأخطار الناجمة عن الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة.


وأعرب السفير الألماني عن تطلعه إلى توسيع الجهود الدولية والوطنية الرامية إلى مكافحة الألغام، وتعزيز برامج التوعية المجتمعية بمخاطرها للحد من آثارها الإنسانية وحماية الأرواح، لافتاً إلى أن الزيارة خلّفت لديه انطباعات عميقة تعكس حجم العمل الذي يقوم به المشروع والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها فرق نزع الألغام العاملة في الميدان.


وأشاد شنايدر بما تحقق من إنجازات أسهمت في إنقاذ الأرواح وتأمين مساحات واسعة من الأراضي لصالح السكان المحليين.


وخلال الزيارة، استعرض مسؤول عمليات مشروع «مسام» في مأرب، شون ويلز، للسفير الألماني والوفد المرافق معرضاً للصور تضمن نماذج من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي تم انتزاعها من مناطق يمنية مختلفة، إضافة إلى صور توثق معاناة ضحايا الألغام من الأطفال والنساء، وجهود الخبراء والمهندسين العاملين ضمن فرق المشروع الميدانية.


واطّلع الوفد الألماني على آليات عمل المشروع وتنفيذ عملياته الإنسانية، والتحديات التي تواجه فرق نزع الألغام أثناء تنفيذ مهماتها في تطهير الأراضي وتأمين المجتمعات المحلية من مخاطر الألغام ومخلفات الحرب.


وفي ختام الزيارة، عبّر السفير الألماني عن تقديره للجهود الإنسانية التي ينفذها مشروع «مسام»، مؤكداً أهمية استمرار العمل في مجال نزع الألغام لما له من أثر مباشر في حماية المدنيين وتمكين المجتمعات المتضررة من استعادة حياتها الطبيعية، وفقاً لما أورده المشروع.