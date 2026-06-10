The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Yemen, Thomas Schneider, praised today (Wednesday) the humanitarian efforts carried out by the Saudi "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen, affirming during his visit to the project headquarters in Marib province in eastern Yemen that its role in protecting civilians enhances opportunities for stability and development.



Schneider was briefed on the humanitarian efforts implemented by the project to clear mine-contaminated areas and war remnants, and to reduce the risks threatening the lives of civilians in various Yemeni regions, indicating that the visit provided him with a direct opportunity to observe the humanitarian activities of the project.

السفير الألماني يطلع على جهود «مسام» في اليمن.

The German ambassador to Yemen expressed his appreciation for the invitation he received from the project leadership, explaining that the scale of suffering caused by mines and war remnants makes this mission of exceptional humanitarian importance, given the serious impacts those remnants have on the lives of civilians.



Schneider confirmed his country's support for the activities carried out by the project, stating that mine clearance efforts directly contribute to protecting the population and mitigating the risks they face on a daily basis, especially in areas that have witnessed military confrontations in recent years.

السفير الألماني يطلع على معرض لصور ضحايا الألغام.

He added that mine clearance operations represent a highly significant humanitarian effort, due to their role in protecting civilians, particularly women and children, from the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.



The German ambassador expressed his hope for the expansion of international and national efforts aimed at combating mines and enhancing community awareness programs about their dangers to mitigate their humanitarian impacts and protect lives, noting that the visit left him with deep impressions reflecting the scale of work being done by the project and the significant efforts made by the mine clearance teams operating in the field.



Schneider praised the achievements that have contributed to saving lives and securing vast areas of land for the benefit of local populations.



During the visit, the Operations Manager of the "Masam" project in Marib, Sean Wells, presented to the German ambassador and the accompanying delegation an exhibition of photographs that included samples of mines and unexploded ordnance that had been removed from various Yemeni areas, in addition to photos documenting the suffering of mine victims, including children and women, and the efforts of experts and engineers working within the project's field teams.



The German delegation was briefed on the mechanisms of the project's work and the implementation of its humanitarian operations, as well as the challenges faced by mine clearance teams during their missions to clear land and secure local communities from the dangers of mines and war remnants.



At the end of the visit, the German ambassador expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian efforts carried out by the "Masam" project, emphasizing the importance of continuing work in the field of mine clearance due to its direct impact on protecting civilians and enabling affected communities to restore their normal lives, according to what the project reported.