أشاد سفير ألمانيا الاتحادية لدى اليمن، توماس شنايدر، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالجهود الإنسانية التي ينفذها مشروع «مسام» السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، مؤكداً خلال زيارته إلى مقر المشروع في محافظة مأرب شرق اليمن أن دوره في حماية المدنيين يعزز فرص الاستقرار والتنمية.
واطّلع شنايدر على الجهود الإنسانية التي ينفذها المشروع لتطهير المناطق الملوثة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب، والحد من المخاطر التي تهدد حياة المدنيين في مختلف المناطق اليمنية، مبيناً أن الزيارة أتاحت له فرصة الاطلاع المباشر على أنشطة المشروع الإنسانية.
السفير الألماني يطلع على جهود «مسام» في اليمن.
وأعرب السفير الألماني لدى اليمن عن تقديره للدعوة التي تلقاها من قيادة المشروع، موضحاً أن حجم المعاناة التي تسببت بها الألغام ومخلفات الحرب يجعل هذه المهمة ذات أهمية إنسانية استثنائية، نظراً لما تتركه تلك المخلفات من آثار خطيرة على حياة المدنيين.
وأكد شنايدر دعم بلاده للأنشطة التي ينفذها المشروع، قائلاً إن جهود نزع الألغام تسهم بشكل مباشر في حماية السكان والتخفيف من المخاطر التي تواجههم بصورة يومية، لا سيما في المناطق التي شهدت مواجهات عسكرية خلال السنوات الماضية.
السفير الألماني يطلع على معرض لصور ضحايا الألغام.
وأضاف أن أعمال نزع الألغام تمثل عملاً إنسانياً بالغ الأهمية، لما لها من دور في حماية المدنيين، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال، من الأخطار الناجمة عن الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة.
وأعرب السفير الألماني عن تطلعه إلى توسيع الجهود الدولية والوطنية الرامية إلى مكافحة الألغام، وتعزيز برامج التوعية المجتمعية بمخاطرها للحد من آثارها الإنسانية وحماية الأرواح، لافتاً إلى أن الزيارة خلّفت لديه انطباعات عميقة تعكس حجم العمل الذي يقوم به المشروع والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها فرق نزع الألغام العاملة في الميدان.
وأشاد شنايدر بما تحقق من إنجازات أسهمت في إنقاذ الأرواح وتأمين مساحات واسعة من الأراضي لصالح السكان المحليين.
وخلال الزيارة، استعرض مسؤول عمليات مشروع «مسام» في مأرب، شون ويلز، للسفير الألماني والوفد المرافق معرضاً للصور تضمن نماذج من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي تم انتزاعها من مناطق يمنية مختلفة، إضافة إلى صور توثق معاناة ضحايا الألغام من الأطفال والنساء، وجهود الخبراء والمهندسين العاملين ضمن فرق المشروع الميدانية.
واطّلع الوفد الألماني على آليات عمل المشروع وتنفيذ عملياته الإنسانية، والتحديات التي تواجه فرق نزع الألغام أثناء تنفيذ مهماتها في تطهير الأراضي وتأمين المجتمعات المحلية من مخاطر الألغام ومخلفات الحرب.
وفي ختام الزيارة، عبّر السفير الألماني عن تقديره للجهود الإنسانية التي ينفذها مشروع «مسام»، مؤكداً أهمية استمرار العمل في مجال نزع الألغام لما له من أثر مباشر في حماية المدنيين وتمكين المجتمعات المتضررة من استعادة حياتها الطبيعية، وفقاً لما أورده المشروع.
The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Yemen, Thomas Schneider, praised today (Wednesday) the humanitarian efforts carried out by the Saudi "Masam" project for mine clearance in Yemen, affirming during his visit to the project headquarters in Marib province in eastern Yemen that its role in protecting civilians enhances opportunities for stability and development.
Schneider was briefed on the humanitarian efforts implemented by the project to clear mine-contaminated areas and war remnants, and to reduce the risks threatening the lives of civilians in various Yemeni regions, indicating that the visit provided him with a direct opportunity to observe the humanitarian activities of the project.
السفير الألماني يطلع على جهود «مسام» في اليمن.
The German ambassador to Yemen expressed his appreciation for the invitation he received from the project leadership, explaining that the scale of suffering caused by mines and war remnants makes this mission of exceptional humanitarian importance, given the serious impacts those remnants have on the lives of civilians.
Schneider confirmed his country's support for the activities carried out by the project, stating that mine clearance efforts directly contribute to protecting the population and mitigating the risks they face on a daily basis, especially in areas that have witnessed military confrontations in recent years.
السفير الألماني يطلع على معرض لصور ضحايا الألغام.
He added that mine clearance operations represent a highly significant humanitarian effort, due to their role in protecting civilians, particularly women and children, from the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.
The German ambassador expressed his hope for the expansion of international and national efforts aimed at combating mines and enhancing community awareness programs about their dangers to mitigate their humanitarian impacts and protect lives, noting that the visit left him with deep impressions reflecting the scale of work being done by the project and the significant efforts made by the mine clearance teams operating in the field.
Schneider praised the achievements that have contributed to saving lives and securing vast areas of land for the benefit of local populations.
During the visit, the Operations Manager of the "Masam" project in Marib, Sean Wells, presented to the German ambassador and the accompanying delegation an exhibition of photographs that included samples of mines and unexploded ordnance that had been removed from various Yemeni areas, in addition to photos documenting the suffering of mine victims, including children and women, and the efforts of experts and engineers working within the project's field teams.
The German delegation was briefed on the mechanisms of the project's work and the implementation of its humanitarian operations, as well as the challenges faced by mine clearance teams during their missions to clear land and secure local communities from the dangers of mines and war remnants.
At the end of the visit, the German ambassador expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian efforts carried out by the "Masam" project, emphasizing the importance of continuing work in the field of mine clearance due to its direct impact on protecting civilians and enabling affected communities to restore their normal lives, according to what the project reported.