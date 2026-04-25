أعلنت السعودية اليوم صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 عن عام 2025.
وتدخل السعودية اليوم مرحلة جديدة من مراحل «رؤية 2030»؛ وهي المرحلة الثالثة التي تمتد حتى عام 2030، بعد عقد من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية أعادت خلاله تشكيل هيكل الاقتصاد الوطني وفق أهداف التنويع والنمو المستدام، ووصلت فيه 93% من مؤشرات الأداء إلى مستهدفاتها، وفق ما كشفه التقرير السنوي لـ«رؤية 2030» لعام 2025.
ومن أصل 390 مؤشراً مُفعَّلاً، حقّق 309 منها مستهدفاتها المرحلية أو تجاوزتها، فيما اقترب 52 مؤشراً من تحقيق المستهدف بنسبة تتراوح بين 85 و99%.
وعلى صعيد المبادرات، بلغ إجمالي المبادرات المُفعَّلة 1290 مبادرة، أُكملت 935 منها منذ انطلاق الرؤية، وتسير 225 منها على المسار الصحيح، ما يعني أن 90% من المبادرات مكتملة أو في مسارها.
أعلى نمو سنوي
ورصدت بيانات عام 2025 جملة من المؤشرات الاقتصادية التي تعكس مسار التحول؛ فقد سجّل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي نمواً بلغ 4.5% مقارنة بعام 2024، وهو ما يُشكّل أعلى نمو سنوي للاقتصاد خلال 3 أعوام. فيما باتت حصة الأنشطة غير النفطية تُشكّل أكثر من نصف الاقتصاد الوطني.
انخفاض البطالة إلى 7.2%
وفي سوق العمل، انخفض معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 7.2% بنهاية 2025، مقارنة بـ12.3% في نهاية 2016، وهو تحسّن يُعزى إلى نمو القطاعات الاقتصادية وإصلاحات سوق العمل. وجاء معدل التضخم مستقراً نسبياً عند 2.0% خلال العام نفسه.
ارتفاع نسبة تملك السعوديين
على الصعيد الاجتماعي، ارتفعت نسبة تملّك الأسر السعودية لمساكنها، وزادت نسبة ممارسة النشاط البدني بين السكان. كما سجّلت الصادرات غير النفطية ارتفاعاً إلى مستويات تاريخية وفق البيانات الرسمية، نتيجة النمو الصناعي وتطوير البنية اللوجستية، كما تحسّن ترتيب المملكة في مؤشر التنافسية العالمي.
واستمرت الجهود الرامية إلى رقمنة الخدمات الحكومية وإتاحة الوصول إلى البيانات والمعلومات والوثائق المختلفة، إلى جانب توسّع في أعداد المتطوعين وفرص العمل التطوعي في مختلف المجالات.
وتدخل الرؤية مرحلتها الثالثة محتفظة بأهدافها طويلة الأمد، مع تكييف أساليب التنفيذ وفق متطلبات المرحلة الجديدة. وتُشير الوثائق الرسمية إلى أن إطار الحوكمة والمتابعة الدورية لمؤشرات الأداء سيستمر بوصفه أداة رئيسية لقياس التقدم وتصحيح المسار، في ظل متغيرات اقتصادية عالمية تستوجب المرونة في التنفيذ وكفاءة الإنفاق وفق الأولويات الوطنية.
تقييمات دولية إيجابية
وعلى صعيد التصنيف الائتماني، أبقت كبرى وكالات التصنيف العالمية على تقييماتها الإيجابية للدين السيادي السعودي؛ إذ منحت وكالة «موديز» تصنيف «إيه إيه 3» مع نظرة مستقبلية «مستقرة»، فيما أعطت كل من «فيتش» و«ستاندرد آند بورز» تصنيف «إيه +» مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة.
وتتباين توقعات المؤسسات الدولية لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي في السنوات القادمة؛ حيث يتوقع صندوق النقد الدولي نمواً بنسبة 3.1% عام 2026، و4.5% عام 2027، بينما يرفع البنك الدولي توقعاته إلى 4.3%، و4.4% للعامين ذاتهما.
أما منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية فتتوقع 4.0 و3.6% على التوالي.
في المقابل، قدّرت وزارة المالية السعودية في ميزانية عام 2025 نمواً بنسبة 4.6% لعام 2026، و3.7% لعام 2027.
Saudi Arabia today announced the release of the annual report for Vision 2030 for the year 2025.
Today, Saudi Arabia enters a new phase of "Vision 2030"; this is the third phase that extends until 2030, following a decade of economic and social reforms that have reshaped the structure of the national economy according to the goals of diversification and sustainable growth, with 93% of performance indicators reaching their targets, according to the annual report for "Vision 2030" for 2025.
Out of 390 activated indicators, 309 achieved or exceeded their interim targets, while 52 indicators were close to achieving their targets with a range of 85% to 99%.
In terms of initiatives, the total number of activated initiatives reached 1,290, with 935 completed since the launch of the vision, and 225 on the right track, meaning that 90% of the initiatives are either completed or on their way.
Highest Annual Growth
The data for 2025 recorded a number of economic indicators that reflect the path of transformation; the real GDP recorded a growth of 4.5% compared to 2024, marking the highest annual growth for the economy in three years. Meanwhile, the share of non-oil activities now constitutes more than half of the national economy.
Unemployment Rate Drops to 7.2%
In the labor market, the unemployment rate among Saudis dropped to 7.2% by the end of 2025, compared to 12.3% at the end of 2016, a improvement attributed to the growth of economic sectors and labor market reforms. The inflation rate remained relatively stable at 2.0% during the same year.
Increase in Home Ownership Among Saudis
On the social front, the percentage of Saudi households owning their homes increased, and the rate of physical activity among the population rose. Non-oil exports also recorded a rise to historic levels according to official data, due to industrial growth and the development of logistics infrastructure, while the Kingdom improved its ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index.
Efforts to digitize government services and provide access to various data, information, and documents continued, alongside an expansion in the number of volunteers and opportunities for voluntary work in various fields.
The vision enters its third phase while maintaining its long-term goals, adapting implementation methods according to the requirements of the new phase. Official documents indicate that the governance framework and periodic monitoring of performance indicators will continue as a key tool for measuring progress and correcting the course, amid global economic changes that necessitate flexibility in implementation and efficient spending according to national priorities.
Positive International Assessments
In terms of credit ratings, major global rating agencies have maintained their positive assessments of Saudi sovereign debt; Moody's assigned a rating of "Aa3" with a "stable" outlook, while both Fitch and Standard & Poor's gave a rating of "A+" with a stable outlook.
International institutions have varying forecasts for the growth of the Saudi economy in the coming years; the International Monetary Fund expects a growth rate of 3.1% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027, while the World Bank raises its forecasts to 4.3% and 4.4% for the same years.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively.
In contrast, the Saudi Ministry of Finance estimated a growth rate of 4.6% for 2026 and 3.7% for 2027 in the 2025 budget.