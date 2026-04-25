أعلنت السعودية اليوم صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 عن عام 2025.


وتدخل السعودية اليوم مرحلة جديدة من مراحل «رؤية 2030»؛ وهي المرحلة الثالثة التي تمتد حتى عام 2030، بعد عقد من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية أعادت خلاله تشكيل هيكل الاقتصاد الوطني وفق أهداف التنويع والنمو المستدام، ووصلت فيه 93% من مؤشرات الأداء إلى مستهدفاتها، وفق ما كشفه التقرير السنوي لـ«رؤية 2030» لعام 2025.


ومن أصل 390 مؤشراً مُفعَّلاً، حقّق 309 منها مستهدفاتها المرحلية أو تجاوزتها، فيما اقترب 52 مؤشراً من تحقيق المستهدف بنسبة تتراوح بين 85 و99%.


وعلى صعيد المبادرات، بلغ إجمالي المبادرات المُفعَّلة 1290 مبادرة، أُكملت 935 منها منذ انطلاق الرؤية، وتسير 225 منها على المسار الصحيح، ما يعني أن 90% من المبادرات مكتملة أو في مسارها.


أعلى نمو سنوي


ورصدت بيانات عام 2025 جملة من المؤشرات الاقتصادية التي تعكس مسار التحول؛ فقد سجّل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي نمواً بلغ 4.5% مقارنة بعام 2024، وهو ما يُشكّل أعلى نمو سنوي للاقتصاد خلال 3 أعوام. فيما باتت حصة الأنشطة غير النفطية تُشكّل أكثر من نصف الاقتصاد الوطني.


انخفاض البطالة إلى 7.2%


وفي سوق العمل، انخفض معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 7.2% بنهاية 2025، مقارنة بـ12.3% في نهاية 2016، وهو تحسّن يُعزى إلى نمو القطاعات الاقتصادية وإصلاحات سوق العمل. وجاء معدل التضخم مستقراً نسبياً عند 2.0% خلال العام نفسه.


ارتفاع نسبة تملك السعوديين


على الصعيد الاجتماعي، ارتفعت نسبة تملّك الأسر السعودية لمساكنها، وزادت نسبة ممارسة النشاط البدني بين السكان. كما سجّلت الصادرات غير النفطية ارتفاعاً إلى مستويات تاريخية وفق البيانات الرسمية، نتيجة النمو الصناعي وتطوير البنية اللوجستية، كما تحسّن ترتيب المملكة في مؤشر التنافسية العالمي.


واستمرت الجهود الرامية إلى رقمنة الخدمات الحكومية وإتاحة الوصول إلى البيانات والمعلومات والوثائق المختلفة، إلى جانب توسّع في أعداد المتطوعين وفرص العمل التطوعي في مختلف المجالات.


وتدخل الرؤية مرحلتها الثالثة محتفظة بأهدافها طويلة الأمد، مع تكييف أساليب التنفيذ وفق متطلبات المرحلة الجديدة. وتُشير الوثائق الرسمية إلى أن إطار الحوكمة والمتابعة الدورية لمؤشرات الأداء سيستمر بوصفه أداة رئيسية لقياس التقدم وتصحيح المسار، في ظل متغيرات اقتصادية عالمية تستوجب المرونة في التنفيذ وكفاءة الإنفاق وفق الأولويات الوطنية.


تقييمات دولية إيجابية


وعلى صعيد التصنيف الائتماني، أبقت كبرى وكالات التصنيف العالمية على تقييماتها الإيجابية للدين السيادي السعودي؛ إذ منحت وكالة «موديز» تصنيف «إيه إيه 3» مع نظرة مستقبلية «مستقرة»، فيما أعطت كل من «فيتش» و«ستاندرد آند بورز» تصنيف «إيه +» مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة.


وتتباين توقعات المؤسسات الدولية لنمو الاقتصاد السعودي في السنوات القادمة؛ حيث يتوقع صندوق النقد الدولي نمواً بنسبة 3.1% عام 2026، و4.5% عام 2027، بينما يرفع البنك الدولي توقعاته إلى 4.3%، و4.4% للعامين ذاتهما.


أما منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية فتتوقع 4.0 و3.6% على التوالي.


في المقابل، قدّرت وزارة المالية السعودية في ميزانية عام 2025 نمواً بنسبة 4.6% لعام 2026، و3.7% لعام 2027.