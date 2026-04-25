The Kingdom announced the release of the annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 for the year 2025, revealing a qualitative progress in the national transformation path, with 93% of performance indicators achieving their targets, and the completion of 950 initiatives out of 1290 since the launch of the vision.

Third Phase.. Continuing Momentum

Today, the Kingdom enters the third phase of "Vision 2030," which extends until 2030, following a decade of economic and social reforms that have reshaped the structure of the national economy, established paths for diversification and sustainable growth, while maintaining long-term strategic goals and adapting implementation tools according to the requirements of the phase.

Performance Indicators.. Excellence and Progress

According to the report, 309 indicators out of 390 activated indicators have achieved or exceeded their interim targets, while 52 indicators are close to reaching their goals with percentages ranging between 85% and 99%, reflecting an accelerated pace of achievement across various sectors.

90% of Initiatives on Track

In terms of initiatives, the total number of activated initiatives reached 1290, of which 950 initiatives have been completed, while 225 initiatives are on the right track, bringing the total of completed or on-track initiatives to about 90%, indicating clear efficiency in implementation and follow-up.

Highest Economic Growth in 3 Years

The real GDP recorded a growth rate of 4.5% during 2025 compared to 2024, the highest annual growth rate in three years, at a time when the contribution of non-oil activities exceeded half of the national economy, reflecting the success of economic diversification policies.

Unemployment Falls to 7.2%

In the labor market, the unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 7.2% by the end of 2025, compared to 12.3% at the end of 2016, driven by the growth of economic sectors and labor market reforms, while the inflation rate stabilized at 2.0%, enhancing economic stability.

Social Gains.. and Development Expansion

Social indicators have shown significant improvement, with an increase in the percentage of Saudi families owning their homes, an increase in physical activity, alongside non-oil exports reaching historic levels, supported by the growth of the industrial sector and the development of logistics infrastructure, as well as an improvement in the Kingdom's ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index.

Efforts in digital transformation of government services continued, with enhanced data availability and an expanded base of volunteer work, reflecting the widening circle of community participation.

Flexible Governance to Keep Up with Changes

Official documents confirmed the continuation of work under a comprehensive governance framework that relies on regular monitoring of performance indicators, ensuring the measurement of progress and course correction, in light of global economic changes that require flexibility in implementation and efficiency in directing spending according to national priorities.

Stable Credit Ratings and Positive Outlooks

Regarding credit ratings, major global agencies have maintained their positive assessments of the Saudi economy; Moody's assigned an "A A 3" rating with a stable outlook, while Fitch and Standard & Poor's kept their "A+" rating with a stable future outlook.

International institutions expect continued growth in the coming years; the International Monetary Fund predicts a growth rate of 3.1% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027, while the World Bank estimates growth at 4.3% and 4.4%, whereas the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects growth rates of 4.0% and 3.6%. In contrast, the Saudi Ministry of Finance anticipates growth of 4.6% in 2026 and 3.7% in 2027.