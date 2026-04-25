أعلنت المملكة صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 لعام 2025، كاشفةً عن تحقيق تقدم نوعي في مسار التحول الوطني، مع بلوغ 93% من مؤشرات الأداء مستهدفاتها، واستكمال 950 مبادرة من أصل 1290 منذ إطلاق الرؤية.
مرحلة ثالثة.. واستمرار الزخم
وتدخل المملكة اليوم المرحلة الثالثة من «رؤية 2030»، الممتدة حتى عام 2030، بعد عقد من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية التي أعادت تشكيل هيكل الاقتصاد الوطني، ورسخت مسارات التنويع والنمو المستدام، مع الحفاظ على الأهداف الإستراتيجية طويلة المدى وتكييف أدوات التنفيذ وفق متطلبات المرحلة.
مؤشرات الأداء.. تفوق وتقدم
وبحسب التقرير، فقد حقق 309 مؤشرات من أصل 390 مؤشراً مُفعّلاً مستهدفاتها المرحلية أو تجاوزتها، فيما اقترب 52 مؤشراً من بلوغ أهدافها بنسبة تتراوح بين 85 و99%، ما يعكس تسارع وتيرة الإنجاز في مختلف القطاعات.
90% من المبادرات على المسار
وعلى صعيد المبادرات، بلغ إجمالي المبادرات المُفعّلة 1290 مبادرة، أُنجز منها 950 مبادرة، فيما تسير 225 مبادرة على المسار الصحيح، ليصل إجمالي المبادرات المكتملة أو التي تسير وفق الخطة إلى نحو 90%، في مؤشر واضح على كفاءة التنفيذ والمتابعة.
نمو اقتصادي هو الأعلى خلال 3 أعوام
وسجل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي نمواً بنسبة 4.5% خلال عام 2025 مقارنة بعام 2024، وهو أعلى معدل نمو سنوي خلال ثلاثة أعوام، في وقت تجاوزت فيه مساهمة الأنشطة غير النفطية نصف حجم الاقتصاد الوطني، ما يعكس نجاح سياسات التنويع الاقتصادي.
البطالة تتراجع إلى 7.2%
وفي سوق العمل، انخفض معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 7.2% بنهاية 2025، مقارنة بـ12.3% في نهاية 2016، مدفوعاً بنمو القطاعات الاقتصادية وإصلاحات سوق العمل، فيما استقر معدل التضخم عند 2.0%، بما يعزز الاستقرار الاقتصادي.
مكاسب اجتماعية.. وتوسع تنموي
وشهدت المؤشرات الاجتماعية تحسناً ملحوظاً، مع ارتفاع نسبة تملك الأسر السعودية لمساكنها، وزيادة ممارسة النشاط البدني، إلى جانب تسجيل الصادرات غير النفطية مستويات تاريخية، مدعومة بنمو القطاع الصناعي وتطور البنية اللوجستية، فضلاً عن تحسن ترتيب المملكة في مؤشر التنافسية العالمي.
كما تواصلت جهود التحول الرقمي في الخدمات الحكومية، مع تعزيز إتاحة البيانات وتوسيع قاعدة العمل التطوعي، بما يعكس اتساع دائرة المشاركة المجتمعية.
حوكمة مرنة لمواكبة المتغيرات
وأكدت الوثائق الرسمية استمرار العمل بإطار حوكمة متكامل يعتمد على المتابعة الدورية لمؤشرات الأداء، بما يضمن قياس التقدم وتصحيح المسار، في ظل متغيرات اقتصادية عالمية تستدعي مرونة في التنفيذ وكفاءة في توجيه الإنفاق وفق الأولويات الوطنية.
تصنيفات ائتمانية مستقرة وتوقعات إيجابية
وعلى صعيد التصنيفات الائتمانية، حافظت كبرى الوكالات العالمية على تقييماتها الإيجابية للاقتصاد السعودي؛ إذ منحت وكالة «موديز» تصنيف «A A 3» مع نظرة مستقرة، فيما أبقت «فيتش» و«ستاندرد آند بورز» على تصنيف «A+» مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة.
وتتوقع المؤسسات الدولية استمرار النمو خلال السنوات المقبلة؛ إذ يرجح صندوق النقد الدولي نمواً بنسبة 3.1% في 2026 و4.5% في 2027، فيما يقدّر البنك الدولي النمو عند 4.3% و4.4%، بينما تتوقع منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية نمواً بنسبة 4.0% و3.6%. وفي المقابل، ترجّح وزارة المالية السعودية نمواً بنسبة 4.6% في 2026 و3.7% في 2027.
The Kingdom announced the release of the annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 for the year 2025, revealing a qualitative progress in the national transformation path, with 93% of performance indicators achieving their targets, and the completion of 950 initiatives out of 1290 since the launch of the vision.
Third Phase.. Continuing Momentum
Today, the Kingdom enters the third phase of "Vision 2030," which extends until 2030, following a decade of economic and social reforms that have reshaped the structure of the national economy, established paths for diversification and sustainable growth, while maintaining long-term strategic goals and adapting implementation tools according to the requirements of the phase.
Performance Indicators.. Excellence and Progress
According to the report, 309 indicators out of 390 activated indicators have achieved or exceeded their interim targets, while 52 indicators are close to reaching their goals with percentages ranging between 85% and 99%, reflecting an accelerated pace of achievement across various sectors.
90% of Initiatives on Track
In terms of initiatives, the total number of activated initiatives reached 1290, of which 950 initiatives have been completed, while 225 initiatives are on the right track, bringing the total of completed or on-track initiatives to about 90%, indicating clear efficiency in implementation and follow-up.
Highest Economic Growth in 3 Years
The real GDP recorded a growth rate of 4.5% during 2025 compared to 2024, the highest annual growth rate in three years, at a time when the contribution of non-oil activities exceeded half of the national economy, reflecting the success of economic diversification policies.
Unemployment Falls to 7.2%
In the labor market, the unemployment rate among Saudis decreased to 7.2% by the end of 2025, compared to 12.3% at the end of 2016, driven by the growth of economic sectors and labor market reforms, while the inflation rate stabilized at 2.0%, enhancing economic stability.
Social Gains.. and Development Expansion
Social indicators have shown significant improvement, with an increase in the percentage of Saudi families owning their homes, an increase in physical activity, alongside non-oil exports reaching historic levels, supported by the growth of the industrial sector and the development of logistics infrastructure, as well as an improvement in the Kingdom's ranking in the Global Competitiveness Index.
Efforts in digital transformation of government services continued, with enhanced data availability and an expanded base of volunteer work, reflecting the widening circle of community participation.
Flexible Governance to Keep Up with Changes
Official documents confirmed the continuation of work under a comprehensive governance framework that relies on regular monitoring of performance indicators, ensuring the measurement of progress and course correction, in light of global economic changes that require flexibility in implementation and efficiency in directing spending according to national priorities.
Stable Credit Ratings and Positive Outlooks
Regarding credit ratings, major global agencies have maintained their positive assessments of the Saudi economy; Moody's assigned an "A A 3" rating with a stable outlook, while Fitch and Standard & Poor's kept their "A+" rating with a stable future outlook.
International institutions expect continued growth in the coming years; the International Monetary Fund predicts a growth rate of 3.1% in 2026 and 4.5% in 2027, while the World Bank estimates growth at 4.3% and 4.4%, whereas the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expects growth rates of 4.0% and 3.6%. In contrast, the Saudi Ministry of Finance anticipates growth of 4.6% in 2026 and 3.7% in 2027.