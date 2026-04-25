أعلنت المملكة صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 لعام 2025، كاشفةً عن تحقيق تقدم نوعي في مسار التحول الوطني، مع بلوغ 93% من مؤشرات الأداء مستهدفاتها، واستكمال 950 مبادرة من أصل 1290 منذ إطلاق الرؤية.

مرحلة ثالثة.. واستمرار الزخم

وتدخل المملكة اليوم المرحلة الثالثة من «رؤية 2030»، الممتدة حتى عام 2030، بعد عقد من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية التي أعادت تشكيل هيكل الاقتصاد الوطني، ورسخت مسارات التنويع والنمو المستدام، مع الحفاظ على الأهداف الإستراتيجية طويلة المدى وتكييف أدوات التنفيذ وفق متطلبات المرحلة.

مؤشرات الأداء.. تفوق وتقدم

وبحسب التقرير، فقد حقق 309 مؤشرات من أصل 390 مؤشراً مُفعّلاً مستهدفاتها المرحلية أو تجاوزتها، فيما اقترب 52 مؤشراً من بلوغ أهدافها بنسبة تتراوح بين 85 و99%، ما يعكس تسارع وتيرة الإنجاز في مختلف القطاعات.

90% من المبادرات على المسار

وعلى صعيد المبادرات، بلغ إجمالي المبادرات المُفعّلة 1290 مبادرة، أُنجز منها 950 مبادرة، فيما تسير 225 مبادرة على المسار الصحيح، ليصل إجمالي المبادرات المكتملة أو التي تسير وفق الخطة إلى نحو 90%، في مؤشر واضح على كفاءة التنفيذ والمتابعة.

نمو اقتصادي هو الأعلى خلال 3 أعوام

وسجل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي الحقيقي نمواً بنسبة 4.5% خلال عام 2025 مقارنة بعام 2024، وهو أعلى معدل نمو سنوي خلال ثلاثة أعوام، في وقت تجاوزت فيه مساهمة الأنشطة غير النفطية نصف حجم الاقتصاد الوطني، ما يعكس نجاح سياسات التنويع الاقتصادي.

البطالة تتراجع إلى 7.2%

وفي سوق العمل، انخفض معدل البطالة بين السعوديين إلى 7.2% بنهاية 2025، مقارنة بـ12.3% في نهاية 2016، مدفوعاً بنمو القطاعات الاقتصادية وإصلاحات سوق العمل، فيما استقر معدل التضخم عند 2.0%، بما يعزز الاستقرار الاقتصادي.

مكاسب اجتماعية.. وتوسع تنموي

وشهدت المؤشرات الاجتماعية تحسناً ملحوظاً، مع ارتفاع نسبة تملك الأسر السعودية لمساكنها، وزيادة ممارسة النشاط البدني، إلى جانب تسجيل الصادرات غير النفطية مستويات تاريخية، مدعومة بنمو القطاع الصناعي وتطور البنية اللوجستية، فضلاً عن تحسن ترتيب المملكة في مؤشر التنافسية العالمي.

كما تواصلت جهود التحول الرقمي في الخدمات الحكومية، مع تعزيز إتاحة البيانات وتوسيع قاعدة العمل التطوعي، بما يعكس اتساع دائرة المشاركة المجتمعية.

حوكمة مرنة لمواكبة المتغيرات

وأكدت الوثائق الرسمية استمرار العمل بإطار حوكمة متكامل يعتمد على المتابعة الدورية لمؤشرات الأداء، بما يضمن قياس التقدم وتصحيح المسار، في ظل متغيرات اقتصادية عالمية تستدعي مرونة في التنفيذ وكفاءة في توجيه الإنفاق وفق الأولويات الوطنية.

تصنيفات ائتمانية مستقرة وتوقعات إيجابية

وعلى صعيد التصنيفات الائتمانية، حافظت كبرى الوكالات العالمية على تقييماتها الإيجابية للاقتصاد السعودي؛ إذ منحت وكالة «موديز» تصنيف «A A 3» مع نظرة مستقرة، فيما أبقت «فيتش» و«ستاندرد آند بورز» على تصنيف «A+» مع نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة.

وتتوقع المؤسسات الدولية استمرار النمو خلال السنوات المقبلة؛ إذ يرجح صندوق النقد الدولي نمواً بنسبة 3.1% في 2026 و4.5% في 2027، فيما يقدّر البنك الدولي النمو عند 4.3% و4.4%، بينما تتوقع منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية نمواً بنسبة 4.0% و3.6%. وفي المقابل، ترجّح وزارة المالية السعودية نمواً بنسبة 4.6% في 2026 و3.7% في 2027.