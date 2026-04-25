The European Union countries have agreed to continue pushing for the imposition of global fees on carbon dioxide emissions resulting from maritime transport during United Nations talks scheduled for next week, opening the door to another potential clash with the United States over this proposal.



Last year, the member states of the International Maritime Organization decided to postpone this climate plan for a year after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump strongly opposed the measure and threatened to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on delegates who supported the plan.



Reviving the Plan



A document revealed the negotiating position that the European Union will take in the organization's talks next week, indicating that this has not prevented European countries from attempting to revive the plan.



The document stated that EU countries would oppose any attempts to remove climate measures from the negotiations at the meeting.



The document also mentioned that EU countries would consider making changes to the original carbon fee plan if it helps garner support. However, some EU officials expressed pessimism about the possibility of reaching any settlement agreement regarding climate measures due to strong opposition from the United States.



Historic Agreement



Norwegian Environment Minister Andreas Bjelland Eriksen said, "The organization still has a chance to reach a historic agreement, but it must consider different methods to avoid repeating last year's failure."



He added, "And also whether we can do some things now and postpone other parts of the regulation to a later stage, for example."



57 countries, including China and major shipping nations like Liberia, voted in favor of postponing the carbon fees at the meeting held in October, compared to 49 countries that sought to reach an agreement.