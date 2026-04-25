اتفقت دول الاتحاد الأوروبي على مواصلة الضغط من أجل فرض رسوم عالمية على انبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون الناتجة عن النقل البحري، خلال محادثات للأمم المتحدة مقررة الأسبوع القادم، مما يفتح الباب أمام صدام محتمل آخر مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن هذا المقترح.


وقررت الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة البحرية الدولية العام الماضي تأجيل هذه الخطة المناخية عاماً، بعدما عارضت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الإجراء بشدة وهددت بفرض عقوبات وقيود على تأشيرات دخول المندوبين الذين أيدوا الخطة.


إحياء الخطة


وكشفت وثيقة عن الموقف التفاوضي الذي سيتخذه الاتحاد الأوروبي في محادثات المنظمة الأسبوع القادم، أن ذلك لم يمنع الدول الأوروبية من محاولة إحياء الخطة.


وجاء في الوثيقة أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي ستعارض أي محاولات لإزالة الإجراءات المناخية من التفاوض في الاجتماع.


وورد في الوثيقة أن دول الاتحاد الأوروبي ستدرس إجراء تغييرات على خطة رسوم الكربون الأصلية إذا كان ذلك يساعد في حشد الدعم. ومع ذلك، قال بعض مسؤولي الاتحاد الأوروبي إنهم متشائمون إزاء إمكانية إقرار أي اتفاق تسوية بشأن الإجراءات المناخية بسبب معارضة الولايات المتحدة القوية.


اتفاق تاريخي


وقال وزير البيئة النرويجي أندرياس بييلاند إريكسن: «إن المنظمة لا تزال أمامها فرصة للتوصل إلى اتفاق تاريخي، لكن عليها النظر في أساليب مختلفة لتجنب تكرار إخفاق العام الماضي».


وأضاف: «وأيضاً ما إذا كان بإمكاننا القيام ببعض الأمور الآن وتأجيل أجزاء أخرى من اللائحة إلى مرحلة لاحقة، على سبيل المثال».


وصوتت 57 دولة، من بينها الصين ودول شحن رئيسية مثل ليبيريا لصالح تأجيل رسوم الكربون في الاجتماع الذي عقد في أكتوبر مقابل 49 دولة سعت إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق.