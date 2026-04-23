حددت شركة أرامكو السعودية موعد الإفصاح عن نتائج الربع الأول من عام 2026، إذ سيتم الإعلان عن الأرباح وأبرز المؤشرات المالية قبل افتتاح السوق المالية السعودية يوم الأحد 10 مايو 2026.


وقالت الشركة في بيان، إنها ستنشر قوائمها المالية يوم الإثنين 11 مايو 2026.


نتائج العام الماضي


وكانت شركة الزيت العربية السعودیة (أرامكو السعودية) قد حققت صافي ربح خلال العام الماضي بلغ 348.04 مليار ريال (92.81 مليار دولار)، مقارنة مع 393.89 مليار ريال (105.04 مليار دولار) للسنة المنتهية في 31 ديسمبر 2024.


وبلغ إجمالي المبلغ الموزع على المساهمين 82.08 مليار ريال (21.89 مليار دولار).


وقالت الشركة في بيان على «تداول» السعودية: «إن الانخفاض بالأرباح السنوية يعود بشكل أساس إلى أثر انخفاض الإيرادات والدخل الآخر المتعلق بالمبيعات. وقابل ذلك جزئياً انخفاض تكاليف التشغيل، وانخفاض ضرائب الدخل والزكاة مدفوعاً بانخفاض الدخل الخاضع للضريبة».