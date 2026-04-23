Saudi Aramco has set the date for the disclosure of its first-quarter results for the year 2026, as it will announce profits and key financial indicators before the opening of the Saudi financial market on Sunday, May 10, 2026.



The company stated in a statement that it will publish its financial statements on Monday, May 11, 2026.



Results of Last Year



The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) achieved a net profit of 348.04 billion riyals (92.81 billion dollars) during the last year, compared to 393.89 billion riyals (105.04 billion dollars) for the year ending December 31, 2024.



The total amount distributed to shareholders was 82.08 billion riyals (21.89 billion dollars).



The company stated in a statement on the Saudi “Tadawul”: “The decline in annual profits is primarily due to the impact of lower revenues and other income related to sales. This was partially offset by a decrease in operating costs and a reduction in income and zakat taxes driven by a decrease in taxable income.”