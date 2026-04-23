أعلن جي بي مورغان تشيس خططا لإدراج السندات الحكومية السعودية المقومة بالريال، ضمن مؤشره للأسواق الناشئة، في خطوة تُنفذ تدريجيًا اعتبارًا من يناير القادم، على أن تصل حصة السندات السعودية إلى نحو 2.5% من وزن المؤشر.


ومن المتوقع أن يدعم هذا الإدراج تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي إلى السوق السعودية، لا سيما من قبل الصناديق الاستثمارية التي تتبع المؤشرات العالمية، ما يعزز عمق السوق ويزيد من جاذبيته للمستثمرين الدوليين.

تعزيز النشاط الاقتصادي


وأوضح البنك أن تنفيذ الإدراج بشكل تدريجي يهدف إلى تقليل مخاطر التنفيذ الفوري بالنسبة للمستثمرين المرتبطين بالمؤشر، خصوصا في ظل التقلبات الحالية في الأسواق المالية. وأشار إلى أن المؤشر يحظى بمتابعة صناديق تدير أصولًا تتجاوز قيمتها 200 مليار دولار.


وفي سياق متصل، كشف البنك إضافة السندات الحكومية المقومة بالعملة المحلية في الفلبين إلى المؤشر ذاته، بدءًا من 29 يناير، على أن يتم إدراجها تدريجيًا حتى تصل إلى وزن 1.78%، في خطوة يُتوقع أن تسهم في جذب استثمارات أجنبية وتعزيز النشاط الاقتصادي في البلاد.ومن المتوقع أن يعزز هذا الإدراج تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي، خاصة من الصناديق التي تتبع المؤشرات العالمية.

خطوة هيكلية مهمة


من جهته، قال الرئيس العالمي للتمويل الإسلامي في وكالة Fitch Ratings بشار الناطور:«إن إدراج الصكوك السيادية السعودية المقومة بالريال ضمن مؤشر»جي بي مورغان«يمثل خطوة هيكلية مهمة من شأنها تعزيز عولمة الإصدارات المحلية وفتح الباب أمام تدفقات استثمارية أجنبية، وإن كان الأثر الفعلي لهذه الخطوة سيظهر تدريجياً مع بدء دخول تلك التدفقات إلى السوق».


وأوضح الناطور، في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»، أن أهمية هذه الخطوة تكمن في كونها تنقل الصكوك الحكومية السعودية المقومة بالعملة المحلية إلى نطاق المؤشرات العالمية، ما يعزز من حضورها ومرئيتها لدى شريحة أوسع من المستثمرين الدوليين.


وأشار إلى أن الأثر الحقيقي سيقاس من خلال حجم التدفقات وتوقيتها، إضافة إلى مستويات التسعير التي سيقبل بها المستثمرون عند بدء دخولهم الفعلي إلى السوق.


وأفاد بأن إدراج هذه الصكوك ضمن المؤشر سيجذب نوعين من المستثمرين؛ الأول هم المستثمرون الذين يتبعون المؤشرات بشكل مباشر، والذين سيقومون بالاستثمار تلقائياً وفق مكونات المؤشر، والثاني هم المستثمرون النشطون الذين ستصبح هذه الإصدارات ضمن نطاق اهتمامهم نتيجة ارتفاع مستوى الرؤية والشفافية.