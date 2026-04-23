JP Morgan Chase announced plans to include Saudi government bonds denominated in riyals in its emerging markets index, in a move that will be implemented gradually starting from next January, with the share of Saudi bonds expected to reach about 2.5% of the index's weight.



This inclusion is expected to support foreign investment flows into the Saudi market, especially from investment funds that track global indices, which enhances market depth and increases its attractiveness to international investors.

Enhancing Economic Activity



The bank clarified that the gradual implementation of the inclusion aims to reduce the risks of immediate execution for investors linked to the index, especially amid current fluctuations in financial markets. It noted that the index is followed by funds managing assets worth over $200 billion.



In a related context, the bank revealed the addition of government bonds denominated in the local currency in the Philippines to the same index, starting from January 29, with a gradual inclusion until it reaches a weight of 1.78%, in a move expected to contribute to attracting foreign investments and enhancing economic activity in the country. This inclusion is anticipated to boost foreign investment flows, particularly from funds that track global indices.

An Important Structural Step



For his part, Bashar Al-Natour, Global Head of Islamic Finance at Fitch Ratings, stated: "The inclusion of Saudi sovereign sukuk denominated in riyals in the 'JP Morgan' index represents an important structural step that will enhance the globalization of local issuances and open the door to foreign investment flows, although the actual impact of this step will gradually become apparent as those flows begin to enter the market."



Al-Natour explained, in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business," that the significance of this step lies in its ability to move Saudi government sukuk denominated in local currency into the realm of global indices, thereby enhancing their presence and visibility to a broader segment of international investors.



He pointed out that the real impact will be measured by the volume and timing of the flows, in addition to the pricing levels that investors will accept when they begin their actual entry into the market.



He noted that including these sukuk in the index will attract two types of investors; the first are those who directly follow the indices and will invest automatically according to the components of the index, and the second are active investors for whom these issuances will become of interest due to the increased level of visibility and transparency.