Ukraine announced today (Wednesday) the resumption of Russian oil pumping through one of the pipelines towards Hungary and Slovakia, thus ending a crisis that lasted for months and affected the approval of a massive European loan worth 90 billion euros, which is vital for supporting Kyiv.

Hours after the resumption of pumping, EU ambassadors agreed in principle during a meeting in Brussels on the loan, alongside the twenty sanctions package against Russia, with the decision set to be officially adopted soon.

The loan was initially approved last December, but former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán obstructed its disbursement in February, following the halt of oil supplies due to damage caused by Russian attacks within Ukraine.

According to the BBC, Ukrainian sources confirmed that the repair work on the pipeline has been completed, allowing it to be restarted, which was a prerequisite set by Orbán for lifting the veto on the loan.

This development also comes amid a political change in Hungary, following Orbán's recent electoral defeat and the rise of Péter Márki-Zay, who pledged to improve relations with the European Union.

For her part, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas stated that the loan is "extremely necessary for Ukraine," sending a message that Russia will not be able to drain Kyiv.

In turn, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka described the funding as a "matter of life or death," explaining that about two-thirds of the loan will be allocated to enhancing defense capabilities, while the remainder will be used to support the economy.

Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Saková reported that the Ukrainian energy operating company has already begun to restore pressure to the Druzhba pipeline, in preparation for the resumption of oil flow for the first time since January 27.

The Hungarian energy company "MOL" also announced that it expects the first shipments to arrive soon.

Satellite images had shown significant damage to oil facilities in western Ukraine due to Russian shelling, while Kyiv confirmed that its engineering teams were targeted during repair operations.

In contrast, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on energy facilities within Russia, targeting sites linked to the pipeline itself.

Orbán's move to obstruct the loan had angered EU leaders, especially since he is seen as one of President Vladimir Putin's closest European allies.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he discussed with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa ways to end the crisis, emphasizing that "there is no longer any justification for delaying the loan."

Despite this progress, Ukrainian reports indicate that the arrival of funding to Kyiv may take several weeks.