أعلنت أوكرانيا، اليوم (الأربعاء) استئناف ضخ النفط الروسي عبر أحد خطوط الأنابيب باتجاه كل من المجر وسلوفاكيا، منهيةً بذلك أزمة استمرت لأشهر وأثرت على إقرار قرض أوروبي ضخم بقيمة 90 مليار يورو يُعد حيويًا لدعم كييف.

وبعد ساعات من استئناف الضخ، وافق سفراء الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال اجتماع في بروكسل بشكل مبدئي على القرض، إلى جانب حزمة العقوبات العشرين ضد روسيا، على أن يتم اعتماد القرار رسميًا في وقت قريب.

وكان القرض قد أُقر مبدئيًا في ديسمبر الماضي، إلا أن رئيس الوزراء المجري السابق فيكتور أوربان عرقل صرفه في فبراير، بعد توقف إمدادات النفط نتيجة أضرار سببتها هجمات روسية داخل أوكرانيا.

وبحسب شبكة BBC، أكدت مصادر أوكرانية أن أعمال إصلاح خط الأنابيب قد اكتملت، ما سمح بإعادة تشغيله، وهو ما كان شرطًا أساسيًا وضعه أوربان لرفع الفيتو عن القرض.

ويأتي هذا التطور أيضًا في ظل تغيّر سياسي في المجر، بعد خسارة أوربان الانتخابات مؤخرًا، وصعود بيتر ماجيار الذي تعهد بإعادة تحسين العلاقات مع الاتحاد الأوروبي.

من جانبها، قالت مسؤولة السياسة الخارجية في الاتحاد الأوروبي كايا كالاس إن القرض «ضروري للغاية لأوكرانيا»، ويبعث برسالة مفادها أن روسيا لن تتمكن من استنزاف كييف.

بدوره، وصف نائب رئيس الوزراء الأوكراني تاراس كاشكا التمويل بأنه «مسألة حياة أو موت»، موضحًا أن نحو ثلثي القرض سيُخصص لتعزيز القدرات الدفاعية، فيما سيُستخدم الباقي لدعم الاقتصاد.

وأفادت وزيرة الاقتصاد السلوفاكية دينيسا ساكوفا بأن شركة تشغيل الطاقة الأوكرانية بدأت بالفعل في إعادة الضغط إلى خط أنابيب دروجبا، تمهيدًا لاستئناف تدفق النفط، لأول مرة منذ 27 يناير.

كما أعلنت شركة الطاقة المجرية «مول» أنها تتوقع وصول أولى الشحنات في أقرب وقت.

وكانت صور أقمار صناعية قد أظهرت أضرارًا كبيرة في منشآت نفطية غرب أوكرانيا نتيجة قصف روسي، بينما أكدت كييف أن فرقها الهندسية تعرضت لهجمات أثناء تنفيذ أعمال الإصلاح.

وفي المقابل، صعّدت أوكرانيا من هجماتها على منشآت الطاقة داخل روسيا، مستهدفة مواقع مرتبطة بخط الأنابيب ذاته.

وكانت خطوة أوربان بعرقلة القرض قد أثارت غضب قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي، خاصة أنه يُنظر إليه على أنه أحد أقرب الحلفاء الأوروبيين للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين.

من جانبه، أكد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي أنه ناقش مع رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين ورئيس المجلس الأوروبي أنطونيو كوستا سبل إنهاء الأزمة، مشددًا على أنه «لم يعد هناك أي مبرر لتعطيل القرض».

ورغم هذا التقدم، تشير تقارير أوكرانية إلى أن وصول التمويل إلى كييف قد يستغرق عدة أسابيع.