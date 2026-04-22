شهد أداء تطبيقات نقل الركاب نمواً ملحوظاً خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026، بعد أن سجل أكثر من 32 مليون رحلة، بارتفاع بلغت نسبته 15.77% مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، ما يعكس تطور القطاع ودوره في دعم وتحسين تجربة التنقل، وذلك بحسب ما كشفته إحصائية الهيئة العامة للنقل.


وعلى صعيد مناطق السعودية، أظهرت الإحصائية أن منطقة الرياض تصدرت النسبة الأعلى في عدد الرحلات المنفذة خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، بنسبة بلغت 42.28%، بينما جاءت منطقة مكة المكرمة بعدها بنسبة 23.03%، تلتها المنطقة الشرقية بنسبة 14.02%.


خدمات متطورة


وبلغت نسبة عدد الرحلات في منطقة المدينة المنورة 6.18%، تلتها منطقة عسير بنسبة 3.50%، وحلت بعدها منطقة القصيم بنسبة 3.04%، ثم منطقة تبوك بنسبة 2.53%، ومنطقة حائل بنسبة 1.97%، ومنطقة نجران بنسبة 1.22%، ومنطقة جازان بنسبة 1.14%، ومنطقة الجوف بنسبة 0.57%، ومنطقة الحدود الشمالية بنسبة 0.35%، ومنطقة الباحة بنسبة 0.17%.


وتجسد هذه المؤشرات ارتفاع مستوى اعتماد الأفراد على تطبيقات نقل الركاب، باعتبارها إحدى وسائل التنقل المعتمدة داخل المدن، في ظل اتساع نطاق استخدامها في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وما تقدمه من خدمات متطورة ذات كفاءة وجودة عالية.


يُذكر أن الهيئة تعمل على تحسين ورفع مستوى جودة الخدمة المقدمة عبر تطبيقات نقل الركاب، بما يضمن توفير خدمات نقل تتسم بالكفاءة والموثوقية، وتلبي احتياجات وتطلعات المستفيدين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.