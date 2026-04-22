شهد أداء تطبيقات نقل الركاب نمواً ملحوظاً خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026، بعد أن سجل أكثر من 32 مليون رحلة، بارتفاع بلغت نسبته 15.77% مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من العام السابق، ما يعكس تطور القطاع ودوره في دعم وتحسين تجربة التنقل، وذلك بحسب ما كشفته إحصائية الهيئة العامة للنقل.
وعلى صعيد مناطق السعودية، أظهرت الإحصائية أن منطقة الرياض تصدرت النسبة الأعلى في عدد الرحلات المنفذة خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي، بنسبة بلغت 42.28%، بينما جاءت منطقة مكة المكرمة بعدها بنسبة 23.03%، تلتها المنطقة الشرقية بنسبة 14.02%.
خدمات متطورة
وبلغت نسبة عدد الرحلات في منطقة المدينة المنورة 6.18%، تلتها منطقة عسير بنسبة 3.50%، وحلت بعدها منطقة القصيم بنسبة 3.04%، ثم منطقة تبوك بنسبة 2.53%، ومنطقة حائل بنسبة 1.97%، ومنطقة نجران بنسبة 1.22%، ومنطقة جازان بنسبة 1.14%، ومنطقة الجوف بنسبة 0.57%، ومنطقة الحدود الشمالية بنسبة 0.35%، ومنطقة الباحة بنسبة 0.17%.
وتجسد هذه المؤشرات ارتفاع مستوى اعتماد الأفراد على تطبيقات نقل الركاب، باعتبارها إحدى وسائل التنقل المعتمدة داخل المدن، في ظل اتساع نطاق استخدامها في مختلف مناطق المملكة، وما تقدمه من خدمات متطورة ذات كفاءة وجودة عالية.
يُذكر أن الهيئة تعمل على تحسين ورفع مستوى جودة الخدمة المقدمة عبر تطبيقات نقل الركاب، بما يضمن توفير خدمات نقل تتسم بالكفاءة والموثوقية، وتلبي احتياجات وتطلعات المستفيدين في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
The performance of ride-hailing applications witnessed significant growth during the first quarter of 2026, recording over 32 million trips, an increase of 15.77% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting the sector's development and its role in supporting and enhancing the mobility experience, according to statistics released by the General Transport Authority.
In terms of regions in Saudi Arabia, the statistics showed that the Riyadh region had the highest percentage of trips executed during the first quarter of the current year, accounting for 42.28%, followed by the Makkah region at 23.03%, and then the Eastern Province at 14.02%.
Advanced Services
The percentage of trips in the Madinah region reached 6.18%, followed by the Asir region at 3.50%, then the Qassim region at 3.04%, then the Tabuk region at 2.53%, the Hail region at 1.97%, the Najran region at 1.22%, the Jazan region at 1.14%, the Al-Jouf region at 0.57%, the Northern Borders region at 0.35%, and the Al-Baha region at 0.17%.
These indicators reflect the increasing reliance of individuals on ride-hailing applications as one of the approved means of transportation within cities, amid the expanding scope of their use in various regions of the Kingdom, and the advanced services they provide with high efficiency and quality.
It is worth noting that the authority is working to improve and enhance the quality of service provided through ride-hailing applications, ensuring the provision of transportation services that are efficient and reliable, meeting the needs and aspirations of beneficiaries in various regions of the Kingdom.