The performance of ride-hailing applications witnessed significant growth during the first quarter of 2026, recording over 32 million trips, an increase of 15.77% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reflecting the sector's development and its role in supporting and enhancing the mobility experience, according to statistics released by the General Transport Authority.



In terms of regions in Saudi Arabia, the statistics showed that the Riyadh region had the highest percentage of trips executed during the first quarter of the current year, accounting for 42.28%, followed by the Makkah region at 23.03%, and then the Eastern Province at 14.02%.



Advanced Services



The percentage of trips in the Madinah region reached 6.18%, followed by the Asir region at 3.50%, then the Qassim region at 3.04%, then the Tabuk region at 2.53%, the Hail region at 1.97%, the Najran region at 1.22%, the Jazan region at 1.14%, the Al-Jouf region at 0.57%, the Northern Borders region at 0.35%, and the Al-Baha region at 0.17%.



These indicators reflect the increasing reliance of individuals on ride-hailing applications as one of the approved means of transportation within cities, amid the expanding scope of their use in various regions of the Kingdom, and the advanced services they provide with high efficiency and quality.



It is worth noting that the authority is working to improve and enhance the quality of service provided through ride-hailing applications, ensuring the provision of transportation services that are efficient and reliable, meeting the needs and aspirations of beneficiaries in various regions of the Kingdom.