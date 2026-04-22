أعلن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة «PIF»، وشركة ستيت ستريت لإدارة الاستثمارات، إحدى أكبر مديري الأصول في العالم، إطلاق صندوق المؤشرات المتداولة النشط المعزز للأسهم السعودية (SAQL)، وذلك باستثمار رئيسي أوّلي. ويستثمر الصندوق في الأسهم السعودية، من خلال نظام كمّي يعتمد عوامل متعددة في اختيار الأسهم.

طرح منتجات استثمارية جديدة


وشهدت سوق لندن للأوراق المالية احتفالاً بقرع جرس إدراج الصندوق، الذي أُدرِج بداية في سوق زيترا الألمانية، على أن يكون متاحاً للمستثمرين المؤهلين في المملكة المتحدة وألمانيا، وكذلك للمستثمرين في أسواق أوروبية رئيسية أخرى.


ويتوافق الاستثمار من صندوق الاستثمارات العامة مع إستراتيجية الصندوق لتعزيز قوة وتنوّع المنتجات الاستثمارية في السوق المالية السعودية، من خلال جذب رأس المال الدولي وتمكين المؤسسات المالية، وزيادة خيارات التمويل المتوفرة للقطاع الخاص، وطرح منتجات استثمارية جديدة.

تعزيز السيولة واحتياجات السوق


وقال نائب المحافظ، ورئيس الإدارة العامة للاستثمارات في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يزيد الحميد: «يواصل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تعزيز منظومة السوق المالية السعودية، من خلال العمل مع شركائنا على تمكين جذب رؤوس الأموال العالمية للسوق السعودية، وتعزز شراكتنا المستمرة مع (ستيت ستريت لإدارة الاستثمارات) من التزامنا المشترك بتعزيز وتنويع المنتجات وتقديم فرص جديدة للمستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المحلية، يسهم إطلاق الصندوق الجديد بمواصلة تمكين السوق السعودية، ويُعتبر استمراراً لسلسلة من استثمارات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة في صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة حول العالم، بهدف زيادة تنويع المنتجات وتعزيز السيولة وتلبية احتياجات السوق».


وُيعد الصندوق الجديد الاستثمار الثاني لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة مع ستيت ستريت لإدارة الاستثمارات في صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة.


وشارك صندوق الاستثمارات العامة حتى الآن في إطلاق خمسة صناديق للمؤشرات المتداولة مع كبار مديري الأصول الدوليين في 9 أسواق عالمية، عبر إدراج منتجات جديدة ومبتكرة تركز على السوق السعودية في هونغ كونغ ولندن وشنغهاي وشنزن وطوكيو وفرانكفورت، إلى جانب إيطاليا وسنغافورة.