The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and State Street Global Advisors, one of the largest asset managers in the world, have announced the launch of the actively managed enhanced exchange-traded fund for Saudi equities (SAQL), with an initial major investment. The fund invests in Saudi stocks through a quantitative system that relies on multiple factors for stock selection.

Launching New Investment Products



The London Stock Exchange celebrated the ringing of the bell for the fund's listing, which was initially listed on the German Xetra market, and will be available to qualified investors in the UK and Germany, as well as to investors in other major European markets.



The investment from the Public Investment Fund aligns with the fund's strategy to enhance the strength and diversity of investment products in the Saudi financial market by attracting international capital, empowering financial institutions, increasing financing options available to the private sector, and launching new investment products.

Enhancing Liquidity and Market Needs



Yazeed Al-Humaid, Deputy Governor and Head of the Public Investment Fund's General Investment Management for the Middle East and North Africa, stated: “The Public Investment Fund continues to enhance the Saudi financial market ecosystem by working with our partners to attract global capital to the Saudi market. Our ongoing partnership with State Street Global Advisors reinforces our shared commitment to enhancing and diversifying products and providing new opportunities for international investors in the local market. The launch of the new fund contributes to the continued empowerment of the Saudi market and is considered a continuation of a series of investments by the Public Investment Fund in exchange-traded funds around the world, aimed at increasing product diversification, enhancing liquidity, and meeting market needs.”



The new fund is the second investment by the Public Investment Fund with State Street Global Advisors in exchange-traded funds.



So far, the Public Investment Fund has participated in the launch of five exchange-traded funds with major international asset managers in nine global markets, through the listing of new and innovative products focused on the Saudi market in Hong Kong, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo, and Frankfurt, as well as in Italy and Singapore.