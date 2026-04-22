أعلن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة «PIF»، وشركة ستيت ستريت لإدارة الاستثمارات، إحدى أكبر مديري الأصول في العالم، إطلاق صندوق المؤشرات المتداولة النشط المعزز للأسهم السعودية (SAQL)، وذلك باستثمار رئيسي أوّلي. ويستثمر الصندوق في الأسهم السعودية، من خلال نظام كمّي يعتمد عوامل متعددة في اختيار الأسهم.
طرح منتجات استثمارية جديدة
وشهدت سوق لندن للأوراق المالية احتفالاً بقرع جرس إدراج الصندوق، الذي أُدرِج بداية في سوق زيترا الألمانية، على أن يكون متاحاً للمستثمرين المؤهلين في المملكة المتحدة وألمانيا، وكذلك للمستثمرين في أسواق أوروبية رئيسية أخرى.
ويتوافق الاستثمار من صندوق الاستثمارات العامة مع إستراتيجية الصندوق لتعزيز قوة وتنوّع المنتجات الاستثمارية في السوق المالية السعودية، من خلال جذب رأس المال الدولي وتمكين المؤسسات المالية، وزيادة خيارات التمويل المتوفرة للقطاع الخاص، وطرح منتجات استثمارية جديدة.
تعزيز السيولة واحتياجات السوق
وقال نائب المحافظ، ورئيس الإدارة العامة للاستثمارات في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يزيد الحميد: «يواصل صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تعزيز منظومة السوق المالية السعودية، من خلال العمل مع شركائنا على تمكين جذب رؤوس الأموال العالمية للسوق السعودية، وتعزز شراكتنا المستمرة مع (ستيت ستريت لإدارة الاستثمارات) من التزامنا المشترك بتعزيز وتنويع المنتجات وتقديم فرص جديدة للمستثمرين الدوليين في السوق المحلية، يسهم إطلاق الصندوق الجديد بمواصلة تمكين السوق السعودية، ويُعتبر استمراراً لسلسلة من استثمارات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة في صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة حول العالم، بهدف زيادة تنويع المنتجات وتعزيز السيولة وتلبية احتياجات السوق».
وُيعد الصندوق الجديد الاستثمار الثاني لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة مع ستيت ستريت لإدارة الاستثمارات في صناديق المؤشرات المتداولة.
وشارك صندوق الاستثمارات العامة حتى الآن في إطلاق خمسة صناديق للمؤشرات المتداولة مع كبار مديري الأصول الدوليين في 9 أسواق عالمية، عبر إدراج منتجات جديدة ومبتكرة تركز على السوق السعودية في هونغ كونغ ولندن وشنغهاي وشنزن وطوكيو وفرانكفورت، إلى جانب إيطاليا وسنغافورة.
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) and State Street Global Advisors, one of the largest asset managers in the world, have announced the launch of the actively managed enhanced exchange-traded fund for Saudi equities (SAQL), with an initial major investment. The fund invests in Saudi stocks through a quantitative system that relies on multiple factors for stock selection.
Launching New Investment Products
The London Stock Exchange celebrated the ringing of the bell for the fund's listing, which was initially listed on the German Xetra market, and will be available to qualified investors in the UK and Germany, as well as to investors in other major European markets.
The investment from the Public Investment Fund aligns with the fund's strategy to enhance the strength and diversity of investment products in the Saudi financial market by attracting international capital, empowering financial institutions, increasing financing options available to the private sector, and launching new investment products.
Enhancing Liquidity and Market Needs
Yazeed Al-Humaid, Deputy Governor and Head of the Public Investment Fund's General Investment Management for the Middle East and North Africa, stated: “The Public Investment Fund continues to enhance the Saudi financial market ecosystem by working with our partners to attract global capital to the Saudi market. Our ongoing partnership with State Street Global Advisors reinforces our shared commitment to enhancing and diversifying products and providing new opportunities for international investors in the local market. The launch of the new fund contributes to the continued empowerment of the Saudi market and is considered a continuation of a series of investments by the Public Investment Fund in exchange-traded funds around the world, aimed at increasing product diversification, enhancing liquidity, and meeting market needs.”
The new fund is the second investment by the Public Investment Fund with State Street Global Advisors in exchange-traded funds.
So far, the Public Investment Fund has participated in the launch of five exchange-traded funds with major international asset managers in nine global markets, through the listing of new and innovative products focused on the Saudi market in Hong Kong, London, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo, and Frankfurt, as well as in Italy and Singapore.