دشن الرئيس التنفيذي لـNHC الأستاذ محمد بن صالح البطي «وكيل المبيعات الذكي» (Sales Agentic AI) في خطوة نوعية تهدف إلى تطوير رحلة العميل وتحسين كفاءة العمليات عبر تبني التقنيات الناشئة والذكاء الاصطناعي، بما يسهم في رفع معدلات التحويل وتعزيز تجربة التملك.

ويأتي إطلاق وكيل المبيعات الذكي استجابةً للنمو المتزايد في اهتمام العملاء بوجهات ومشاريع NHC العقارية، حيث يركّز على إدارة رحلة العميل بشكل متكامل، بدءًا من مرحلة التواصل والتأهيل، مرورًا بتسجيل الاهتمام والتفاعل، وصولًا إلى توقيع العقد ومتابعة التحصيل، ضمن منظومة رقمية متقدمة تضمن سرعة الاستجابة ودقة المتابعة.

يتميّز وكيل المبيعات الذكي بقدرات متقدمة، أبرزها إجراء أكثر من 70 ألف مكالمة يوميًا، والعمل على مدار الساعة بأداء ثابت، إلى جانب التكامل مع الأنظمة الرقمية وتحديث البيانات تلقائيًا، وتصنيف العملاء حسب مستوى الاهتمام، مما يدعم اتخاذ القرار ويوجّه الجهود نحو الفرص الأعلى جاهزية، ويسهم في تسريع دورة المبيعات، وتقليص زمن الاستجابة من ساعات إلى دقائق، وتعزيز كفاءة المتابعة، بما ينعكس على رفع رضا العملاء وزيادة معدلات الإغلاق.

يُذكر أن NHC حوّلت البوصلة نحو عملائها من خلال تقديمها كافة الخدمات والحلول الرقمية التي تسهّل رحلة تملّك المسكن، إذ طوّرت حلولًا مبتكرة تشكّل قيمة مضافة لخدمة ذوي العلاقة في السوق العقاري، وتقود التطوير نحو الاستدامة، وتسهم في تنظيم الإجراءات وتيسيرها، وتمكّنهم من الوصول إلى خيارات تملّك أكثر كفاءة.