The CEO of NHC, Mr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Batti, launched the "Smart Sales Agent" (Sales Agentic AI) in a qualitative step aimed at enhancing the customer journey and improving operational efficiency through the adoption of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, contributing to increased conversion rates and enhancing the ownership experience.

The launch of the Smart Sales Agent comes in response to the growing interest of customers in NHC's real estate destinations and projects, focusing on managing the customer journey comprehensively, starting from the communication and qualification phase, through expressing interest and interaction, to signing the contract and following up on collections, within an advanced digital system that ensures quick responses and accurate follow-ups.

The Smart Sales Agent features advanced capabilities, most notably making over 70,000 calls daily, operating around the clock with consistent performance, in addition to integrating with digital systems and automatically updating data, classifying customers according to their level of interest, which supports decision-making and directs efforts towards the most ready opportunities, contributing to speeding up the sales cycle, reducing response time from hours to minutes, and enhancing follow-up efficiency, which reflects on increasing customer satisfaction and closing rates.

It is worth mentioning that NHC has shifted its focus towards its customers by providing all digital services and solutions that facilitate the home ownership journey, having developed innovative solutions that add value to stakeholders in the real estate market, leading development towards sustainability, contributing to organizing and streamlining procedures, and enabling them to access more efficient ownership options.