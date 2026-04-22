قفزت أسعار النفط، مع تداول خام برنت فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، لتمحو خسائر سابقة خلال الجلسة، وذلك عقب تقارير عن تعرّض ما لا يقل عن ثلاث سفن حاويات لهجمات بإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بمقدار 1.59 دولار، أو ما يعادل 1.6%، إلى 100.07 دولار للبرميل. وصعدت عقود خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 1.51 دولار، أو 1.7%، إلى 91.18 دولار. وكان الخامان القياسيان قد ارتفعا بنحو 3% أمس.


مخزونات الخام


وقالت مصادر أمنية بحرية وهيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية في المملكة المتحدة: «إن ما لا يقل عن ثلاث سفن حاويات تعرّضت لإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز».


وفي وقت لاحق، تنشر إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية بيانات المخزونات. وأفادت مصادر في السوق، استناداً إلى بيانات معهد البترول الأمريكي، بأن مخزونات النفط الخام انخفضت بمقدار 4.5 مليون برميل الأسبوع الماضي، كما تراجعت مخزونات البنزين والمقطرات. وقدّر محللون سحباً قدره 1.2 مليون برميل من النفط الخام للأسبوع المنتهي في 17 أبريل الجاري.