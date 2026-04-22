Oil prices surged, with Brent crude trading above the $100 per barrel mark, erasing earlier losses during the session, following reports of at least three container ships being attacked by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures rose by $1.59, or 1.6%, to $100.07 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude contracts increased by $1.51, or 1.7%, to $91.18. Both benchmark crude oils had risen by about 3% yesterday.



Crude Inventories



Maritime security sources and the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported: "At least three container ships were fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz."



Later, the U.S. Energy Information Administration will release inventory data. Market sources, based on data from the American Petroleum Institute, reported that crude oil inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, along with declines in gasoline and distillate stocks. Analysts estimated a draw of 1.2 million barrels of crude oil for the week ending April 17.