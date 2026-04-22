قفزت أسعار النفط، مع تداول خام برنت فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، لتمحو خسائر سابقة خلال الجلسة، وذلك عقب تقارير عن تعرّض ما لا يقل عن ثلاث سفن حاويات لهجمات بإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بمقدار 1.59 دولار، أو ما يعادل 1.6%، إلى 100.07 دولار للبرميل. وصعدت عقود خام غرب تكساس الوسيط 1.51 دولار، أو 1.7%، إلى 91.18 دولار. وكان الخامان القياسيان قد ارتفعا بنحو 3% أمس.
مخزونات الخام
وقالت مصادر أمنية بحرية وهيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية في المملكة المتحدة: «إن ما لا يقل عن ثلاث سفن حاويات تعرّضت لإطلاق نار في مضيق هرمز».
وفي وقت لاحق، تنشر إدارة معلومات الطاقة الأمريكية بيانات المخزونات. وأفادت مصادر في السوق، استناداً إلى بيانات معهد البترول الأمريكي، بأن مخزونات النفط الخام انخفضت بمقدار 4.5 مليون برميل الأسبوع الماضي، كما تراجعت مخزونات البنزين والمقطرات. وقدّر محللون سحباً قدره 1.2 مليون برميل من النفط الخام للأسبوع المنتهي في 17 أبريل الجاري.
Oil prices surged, with Brent crude trading above the $100 per barrel mark, erasing earlier losses during the session, following reports of at least three container ships being attacked by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose by $1.59, or 1.6%, to $100.07 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude contracts increased by $1.51, or 1.7%, to $91.18. Both benchmark crude oils had risen by about 3% yesterday.
Crude Inventories
Maritime security sources and the UK Maritime Trade Operations reported: "At least three container ships were fired upon in the Strait of Hormuz."
Later, the U.S. Energy Information Administration will release inventory data. Market sources, based on data from the American Petroleum Institute, reported that crude oil inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, along with declines in gasoline and distillate stocks. Analysts estimated a draw of 1.2 million barrels of crude oil for the week ending April 17.