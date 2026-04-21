كشف اتحاد الغرف السعودية، رصد أكثر من 130 تحديًا في قطاعات حيوية، وذلك من خلال «مرصد تحديات الخدمات اللوجستية» الذي أطلقه أخيرا، حيث جرى تحليلها ومشاركة 27 تحديًا مع الجهات المعنية، ومعالجة 22 منها، فيما يجري معالجة البقية.


وأوضح رئيس الاتحاد الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل أن تضافر الجهود بين القطاعين العام والخاص حافظ على انسيابية التجارة، حيث أظهر القطاع اللوجستي مرونة عالية، فيما دعمت المبادرات الحكومية الأداء عبر مسارات لوجستية بديلة، وتوفير 13 خدمة شحن بطاقة تتجاوز 97 ألف حاوية، وإعفاءات تخزينية تصل إلى 60 يومًا، مع تطبيق التخليص الجمركي المسبق وتقليص زمن الفسح إلى أقل من 24 ساعة، والتوسع في الحلول الرقمية.

بنية لوجستية متقدمة


وأكد الشيخ عبدالله كامل أن القطاع الخاص يواصل أداءه بكفاءة في مواجهة التحديات، معتمدًا على بنية لوجستية متقدمة وإجراءات مرنة عززت استمرارية تدفق السلع واستقرار الأسواق، وأن الشركات الوطنية اللوجستية أثبتت جاهزيتها العالية واعتمدت حلولًا تشغيلية شملت تنويع مسارات الشحن، والاستفادة من الممرات البديلة، إلى جانب رفع كفاءة التخطيط والتشغيل، مما أسهم في الحفاظ على استقرار سلاسل الإمداد.


وأشار إلى قدرات المنظومة اللوجستية التي تضم أكثر من 10 موانئ وشبكة نقل متعددة الوسائط، مع مستهدفات تتجاوز 20 مليون حاوية سنويًا بحلول 2030، وإنشاء 59 منطقة لوجستية.


ونوه بدور الاتحاد من خلال تنظيم ورش العمل مع منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية والتنسيق مع الجهات الحكومية، والترويج للمبادرات اللوجستية لدى المستثمرين الدوليين، وإسهام اللجنة الوطنية اللوجستية في نقل مرئيات القطاع.