The Saudi Chambers Federation revealed that it has identified more than 130 challenges in vital sectors through the "Logistics Challenges Observatory" it recently launched, where these challenges were analyzed and 27 of them were shared with the relevant authorities, with 22 being addressed, while the rest are still being processed.



Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, the head of the federation, explained that the collaboration between the public and private sectors has maintained the smooth flow of trade, as the logistics sector has shown high resilience. Government initiatives have supported performance through alternative logistics pathways, providing 13 shipping services with a capacity exceeding 97,000 containers, storage exemptions of up to 60 days, the implementation of pre-clearance customs, reducing clearance times to less than 24 hours, and expanding digital solutions.



Advanced Logistics Infrastructure



Sheikh Abdullah Kamel confirmed that the private sector continues to perform efficiently in facing challenges, relying on advanced logistics infrastructure and flexible procedures that have enhanced the continuity of goods flow and market stability. National logistics companies have demonstrated their high readiness and adopted operational solutions that included diversifying shipping routes and utilizing alternative corridors, in addition to improving planning and operational efficiency, which contributed to maintaining the stability of supply chains.



He pointed to the capabilities of the logistics system, which includes more than 10 ports and a multi-modal transport network, with targets exceeding 20 million containers annually by 2030, and the establishment of 59 logistics zones.



He highlighted the role of the federation in organizing workshops with the transport and logistics services system, coordinating with government entities, promoting logistics initiatives to international investors, and the contribution of the National Logistics Committee in conveying the sector's insights.