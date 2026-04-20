قفزت أسعار النفط وتراجعت العقود الآجلة للأسهم وانخفضت الأسواق الأوروبية، بينما واصلت أسواق الأسهم الآسيوية مسارها الصاعد مقتربة من مستويات قياسية اليوم مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط بشكل مفاجئ، ما أبقى حركة الشحن من وإلى مضيق هرمز عند مستويات متدنية، في وقت لا يزال فيه المتعاملون يراهنون على التوصل إلى تسوية.


وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بنحو 6% إلى 95.36 دولار للبرميل، في حين تراجعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر S&P 500 بنحو 0.6%، وانخفضت العقود الأوروبية بنسبة 1.2%.


زيادة المخاوف


وتراجعت الأسهم الأوروبية وسط مخاوف من أن يؤدي تصاعد التوترات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع إلى تقويض وقف إطلاق النار الهش بين البلدين.


وانخفض مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي بنسبة 0.9% في بداية التداولات. وافتتح مؤشر فوتسي 100 البريطاني على انخفاض بنسبة 0.4%، بينما انخفض مؤشر داكس الألماني بنسبة 1.3%، ومؤشر كاك 40 الفرنسي بنسبة 1.1% تقريباً، ومؤشر فوتسي إم آي بي الإيطالي بنسبة 1.2%.


وسجلت معظم القطاعات أداءً سلبياً بعد وقت قصير من افتتاح التداول.


مستوى قياسي


وعلى النقيض، تجاهلت المؤشرات الرئيسية في سيول وتايبيه وطوكيو المخاطر الجيوسياسية، لتسجل مكاسب، حيث لامست الأسهم التايوانية مستوى قياسياً، بينما اقتربت السوقان الكورية الجنوبية واليابانية من قمم مماثلة.


وارتفع مؤشر هانغ سنغ في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 0.7%، وصعد مؤشر نيكاي الياباني 0.8%، فيما زاد مؤشر كوسبي الكوري الجنوبي 1%.


وكانت مؤشرات وول ستريت قد لامست مستويات قياسية أخيراً، بدعم من توقعات بتحقيق أرباح قوية في الربع الأول، مع صدور غالبية النتائج هذا الأسبوع.


ومن المنتظر صدور بيانات التضخم البريطانية، ومبيعات التجزئة الأمريكية، ومؤشرات مديري المشتريات في أوروبا خلال الأسبوع، غير أن تركيز الأسواق سيبقى منصباً على حركة الشحن في مضيق هرمز.