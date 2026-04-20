Oil prices surged, futures contracts for stocks declined, and European markets fell, while Asian stock markets continued their upward trajectory, nearing record levels today as tensions in the Middle East unexpectedly escalated, keeping shipping movements to and from the Strait of Hormuz at low levels, while traders still bet on reaching a settlement.



Brent crude futures rose by about 6% to $95.36 per barrel, while S&P 500 futures fell by about 0.6%, and European contracts decreased by 1.2%.



Increased Concerns



European stocks fell amid fears that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over the weekend could undermine the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.



The Stoxx 600 index fell by 0.9% at the start of trading. The FTSE 100 index opened down by 0.4%, while the German DAX index fell by 1.3%, the French CAC 40 index by nearly 1.1%, and the Italian FTSE MIB index by 1.2%.



Most sectors recorded negative performance shortly after the trading opened.



Record Level



In contrast, the main indices in Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo ignored geopolitical risks, recording gains, as Taiwanese stocks touched a record level, while the South Korean and Japanese markets approached similar peaks.



The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose by 0.7%, the Nikkei index in Japan increased by 0.8%, while the South Korean KOSPI index gained 1%.



Wall Street indices recently touched record levels, supported by expectations of strong earnings in the first quarter, with the majority of results being released this week.



UK inflation data, US retail sales, and purchasing managers' indices in Europe are expected to be released during the week, but market focus will remain on shipping movements in the Strait of Hormuz.