قفزت أسعار النفط وتراجعت العقود الآجلة للأسهم وانخفضت الأسواق الأوروبية، بينما واصلت أسواق الأسهم الآسيوية مسارها الصاعد مقتربة من مستويات قياسية اليوم مع تصاعد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط بشكل مفاجئ، ما أبقى حركة الشحن من وإلى مضيق هرمز عند مستويات متدنية، في وقت لا يزال فيه المتعاملون يراهنون على التوصل إلى تسوية.
وارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بنحو 6% إلى 95.36 دولار للبرميل، في حين تراجعت العقود الآجلة لمؤشر S&P 500 بنحو 0.6%، وانخفضت العقود الأوروبية بنسبة 1.2%.
زيادة المخاوف
وتراجعت الأسهم الأوروبية وسط مخاوف من أن يؤدي تصاعد التوترات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع إلى تقويض وقف إطلاق النار الهش بين البلدين.
وانخفض مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي بنسبة 0.9% في بداية التداولات. وافتتح مؤشر فوتسي 100 البريطاني على انخفاض بنسبة 0.4%، بينما انخفض مؤشر داكس الألماني بنسبة 1.3%، ومؤشر كاك 40 الفرنسي بنسبة 1.1% تقريباً، ومؤشر فوتسي إم آي بي الإيطالي بنسبة 1.2%.
وسجلت معظم القطاعات أداءً سلبياً بعد وقت قصير من افتتاح التداول.
مستوى قياسي
وعلى النقيض، تجاهلت المؤشرات الرئيسية في سيول وتايبيه وطوكيو المخاطر الجيوسياسية، لتسجل مكاسب، حيث لامست الأسهم التايوانية مستوى قياسياً، بينما اقتربت السوقان الكورية الجنوبية واليابانية من قمم مماثلة.
وارتفع مؤشر هانغ سنغ في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 0.7%، وصعد مؤشر نيكاي الياباني 0.8%، فيما زاد مؤشر كوسبي الكوري الجنوبي 1%.
وكانت مؤشرات وول ستريت قد لامست مستويات قياسية أخيراً، بدعم من توقعات بتحقيق أرباح قوية في الربع الأول، مع صدور غالبية النتائج هذا الأسبوع.
ومن المنتظر صدور بيانات التضخم البريطانية، ومبيعات التجزئة الأمريكية، ومؤشرات مديري المشتريات في أوروبا خلال الأسبوع، غير أن تركيز الأسواق سيبقى منصباً على حركة الشحن في مضيق هرمز.
Oil prices surged, futures contracts for stocks declined, and European markets fell, while Asian stock markets continued their upward trajectory, nearing record levels today as tensions in the Middle East unexpectedly escalated, keeping shipping movements to and from the Strait of Hormuz at low levels, while traders still bet on reaching a settlement.
Brent crude futures rose by about 6% to $95.36 per barrel, while S&P 500 futures fell by about 0.6%, and European contracts decreased by 1.2%.
Increased Concerns
European stocks fell amid fears that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over the weekend could undermine the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.
The Stoxx 600 index fell by 0.9% at the start of trading. The FTSE 100 index opened down by 0.4%, while the German DAX index fell by 1.3%, the French CAC 40 index by nearly 1.1%, and the Italian FTSE MIB index by 1.2%.
Most sectors recorded negative performance shortly after the trading opened.
Record Level
In contrast, the main indices in Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo ignored geopolitical risks, recording gains, as Taiwanese stocks touched a record level, while the South Korean and Japanese markets approached similar peaks.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose by 0.7%, the Nikkei index in Japan increased by 0.8%, while the South Korean KOSPI index gained 1%.
Wall Street indices recently touched record levels, supported by expectations of strong earnings in the first quarter, with the majority of results being released this week.
UK inflation data, US retail sales, and purchasing managers' indices in Europe are expected to be released during the week, but market focus will remain on shipping movements in the Strait of Hormuz.