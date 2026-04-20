The former official in the U.S. sanctions engineering team on Iran, a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, and the former deputy director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the U.S. Treasury, Meyad Maleki, announced that the Iranian regime is facing a material deadline that cannot be manipulated as maritime and energy pressures continue.

Maleki pointed out that "oil and gasoline do not negotiate," and that the numbers reveal a greater fragility than what the official political speeches in Tehran suggest.



In an analysis published on the "X" platform, Maleki likened the Iranian regime's behavior to a common negotiation tactic based on procrastination and raising the ceiling of statements until the last moment, considering that this approach is currently colliding with physical limits related to storage capacities and the actual ability to secure fuel.



Phase of Siege



Maleki explained that Iran has entered a phase of siege, possessing about 15 million barrels of oil stored on Kharg Island, which is equivalent to 51% of its storage capacity.



According to his estimates, maintaining production at the current levels of 1.9 million barrels per day will lead to the tanks being completely filled within just eight days.



Even if production is reduced to the technically possible minimum, storage capacities will reach their maximum within about 20 days, meaning that any continuation of the siege after that will necessitate the cessation of wells, with risks of permanent damage to oil reservoirs.



Real Pressure



Maleki considered that real pressure does not come only from crude oil but also from the local fuel market, specifically gasoline. According to the figures he provided, Iran produces about 120 million liters of gasoline daily, while consumption under normal conditions is about 134 million liters, resulting in a daily structural deficit of 14 million liters even before any escalation. With the conditions of war, restrictions, and military activity, daily consumption has risen to about 197 million liters, widening the deficit to 77 million liters per day, a gap that local production cannot compensate for.



Maleki noted that this deficit was covered through imports, costing nearly 340,000 Iranian rials per liter, while gasoline is sold to local consumers for about 15,000 rials only, which poses a heavy financial burden on the Iranian government amid an exchange rate nearing 1.5 million rials to the dollar. He added that halting imports simply means "drying up the pumps," whether financially or logistically.



Severe Shortage



Regarding the strategic reserve, Maleki estimated that Iran has about 1.56 billion liters of gasoline and 1.28 billion liters of diesel, equivalent to about 12 days of national supplies. According to the central scenario, which assumes a partial loss in refining capacity with the cessation of imports, the daily deficit will reach about 47 million liters, leading to the depletion of reserves within 33 days. However, if refineries deteriorate or panic buying escalates, this timeframe could drop to about 22 days only.



Maleki believes that the most dangerous phase precedes the complete depletion of reserves, as signs of severe shortages—such as the closure of gas stations, rising prices in the black market, and queues of motorcycles and vehicles—begin to emerge between days 15 and 18 of the crisis, creating increasing social and security pressure.



Maleki stated that any regime, no matter how much it talks about "enhancing internal cohesion," cannot do without fuel to move troops, transport food, and maintain loyalties. He added: "The hour of gasoline is the real negotiating table."