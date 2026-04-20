أعلن المسؤول السابق في فريق هندسة العقوبات الأمريكية على إيران والزميل في مؤسسة الدفاع عن الديمقراطيات في واشنطن، والمدير المشارك السابق في مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مياد مالكي، أن النظام الإيراني يواجه مهلة مادية لا يمكن التلاعب بها مع استمرار الضغوط البحرية والطاقية.

وأشار مالكي إلى أن «النفط والبنزين لا يتفاوضان»، وأن الأرقام تكشف هشاشة أكبر مما توحي به الخطابات السياسية الرسمية في طهران.


وفي تحليل مالكي نشره عبر منصة «إكس»، شبه مالكي سلوك النظام الإيراني بتكتيك تفاوضي شائع يقوم على المماطلة ورفع سقف التصريحات حتى اللحظة الأخيرة، معتبراً أن هذا الأسلوب يصطدم حالياً بحدود فيزيائية مرتبطة بسعات التخزين والقدرة الفعلية على تأمين الوقود.


مرحلة الحصار


وأوضح مالكي أن إيران دخلت مرحلة الحصار وهي تمتلك نحو 15 مليون برميل من النفط المخزن في جزيرة خرج، أي ما يعادل 51% من الطاقة الاستيعابية.


وبحسب تقديراته، فإن استمرار الإنتاج عند المستويات الحالية البالغة 1.9 مليون برميل يومياً سيؤدي إلى امتلاء الخزانات بالكامل خلال ثمانية أيام فقط.


وحتى في حال خفض الإنتاج إلى الحد الأدنى الممكن تقنياً، فإن السعات التخزينية ستبلغ أقصاها خلال نحو 20 يوماً، ما يعني أن أي استمرار للحصار بعد ذلك سيفرض إيقاف الآبار، مع مخاطر أضرار دائمة على المكامن النفطية.


ضغط حقيقي


واعتبر مالكي، أن الضغط الحقيقي، لا يأتي فقط من النفط الخام، بل من سوق الوقود المحلية، وتحديداً البنزين. فإيران، بحسب الأرقام التي أوردها، تنتج نحو 120 مليون لتر من البنزين يومياً، فيما يبلغ الاستهلاك في الظروف الطبيعية نحو 134 مليون لتر، أي بعجز هيكلي يومي قدره 14 مليون لتر حتى قبل أي تصعيد. ومع ظروف الحرب والقيود والنشاط العسكري، ارتفع الاستهلاك اليومي إلى نحو 197 مليون لتر، ليتسع العجز إلى 77 مليون لتر يومياً، وهو فارق لا يمكن للإنتاج المحلي تعويضه.


وأشار مالكي إلى أن هذا العجز كان يغطى عبر الاستيراد، بتكلفة تقارب 340 ألف ريال إيراني للتر، في حين يباع البنزين للمستهلك المحلي بنحو 15 ألف ريال فقط، ما يشكل عبئاً مالياً ثقيلاً على الحكومة الإيرانية في ظل سعر صرف يناهز 1.5 مليون ريال للدولار. وأضاف أن وقف الاستيراد يعني ببساطة «جفاف المضخات»، سواء مالياً أو لوجستياً.


نقص حاد


وفيما يتعلق بالاحتياطي الإستراتيجي، قدر مالكي أن إيران تمتلك نحو 1.56 مليار لتر من البنزين و1.28 مليار لتر من الديزل، أي ما يعادل نحو 12 يوماً من الإمدادات الوطنية. ووفق السيناريو المركزي، الذي يفترض فقداناً جزئياً في طاقة التكرير مع توقف الاستيراد، فإن العجز اليومي سيبلغ نحو 47 مليون لتر، ما يؤدي إلى نفاد الاحتياطي خلال 33 يوماً. أما في حال تدهور المصافي أو تصاعد الشراء بدافع الذعر، فقد ينخفض هذا الأجل إلى نحو 22 يوماً فقط.


ويرى مالكي أن المرحلة الأخطر تسبق نفاد الاحتياطيات بالكامل، إذ تبدأ مظاهر النقص الحاد - من إغلاق محطات الوقود وارتفاع الأسعار في السوق السوداء واصطفاف الدراجات النارية والمركبات - بين اليومين 15 و18 من الأزمة، ما يخلق ضغطاً اجتماعياً وأمنياً متزايداً.


وأفاد مالكي، أن أي نظام، مهما تحدث عن «تعزيز التماسك الداخلي»، لا يمكنه الاستغناء عن الوقود لتحريك القوات، ونقل الغذاء، والحفاظ على الولاءات. وأضاف: «ساعة البنزين هي طاولة التفاوض الحقيقية».