The Thai Land Transport Department has extended the registration period for fuel support until April 24, following a significant turnout during the first two days of the program's launch.



The Director-General of the Land Transport Department, Surapong Paitoonphong, stated: "The extension from the original deadline, which was set for today, came upon the order of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Wichai Ratchakitprakarn, to give operators enough time to implement it."



Price Fluctuations



Since the support began recently, more than 26,000 eligible operators have been registered, including 116,000 vehicles.



Surapong noted that the initial disruptions in the system, caused by the heavy traffic on the website, have been resolved.



The support program targets transport operators who use diesel or gasoline, particularly bus operators and freight transporters who have been affected by the recent fluctuations in fuel prices.