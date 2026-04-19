مددت إدارة النقل البري التايلندية فترة التسجيل للحصول على دعم الوقود حتى 24 أبريل الجاري، وذلك عقب الإقبال الكبير خلال اليومين الأولين من إطلاق البرنامج.
وقال المدير العام لإدارة النقل البري سورابونج بايتونفونج: «إن التمديد من الموعد النهائي الأصلي الذي كان سيحل اليوم جاء بناء على أمر من نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير النقل فيفات راتشاكيتبراكارن، حتى يكون لدى المشغلين الوقت الكافي للتنفيذ».
تقلبات الأسعار
ومنذ بدأ الدعم أخيراً، تم تسجيل أكثر من 26 ألف مشغل مستحق، بما يشمل 116 ألف مركبة.
وأشار سورابونج إلى أن الاضطرابات الأولية في النظام، التي نتجت عن الضغط الكبير على الموقع الإلكتروني، قد تم حلها.
ويستهدف برنامج الدعم مشغلي قطاع النقل الذين يستخدمون الديزل أو البنزين، خصوصاً مشغلي الحافلات ونقل البضائع الذين تضرروا من التقلبات الأخيرة في أسعار الوقود.
The Thai Land Transport Department has extended the registration period for fuel support until April 24, following a significant turnout during the first two days of the program's launch.
The Director-General of the Land Transport Department, Surapong Paitoonphong, stated: "The extension from the original deadline, which was set for today, came upon the order of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Wichai Ratchakitprakarn, to give operators enough time to implement it."
Price Fluctuations
Since the support began recently, more than 26,000 eligible operators have been registered, including 116,000 vehicles.
Surapong noted that the initial disruptions in the system, caused by the heavy traffic on the website, have been resolved.
The support program targets transport operators who use diesel or gasoline, particularly bus operators and freight transporters who have been affected by the recent fluctuations in fuel prices.