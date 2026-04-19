مددت إدارة النقل البري التايلندية فترة التسجيل للحصول على دعم الوقود حتى 24 أبريل الجاري، وذلك عقب الإقبال الكبير خلال اليومين الأولين من إطلاق البرنامج.


وقال المدير العام لإدارة النقل البري سورابونج بايتونفونج: «إن التمديد من الموعد النهائي الأصلي الذي كان سيحل اليوم جاء بناء على أمر من نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير النقل فيفات راتشاكيتبراكارن، حتى يكون لدى المشغلين الوقت الكافي للتنفيذ».


تقلبات الأسعار


ومنذ بدأ الدعم أخيراً، تم تسجيل أكثر من 26 ألف مشغل مستحق، بما يشمل 116 ألف مركبة.


وأشار سورابونج إلى أن الاضطرابات الأولية في النظام، التي نتجت عن الضغط الكبير على الموقع الإلكتروني، قد تم حلها.


ويستهدف برنامج الدعم مشغلي قطاع النقل الذين يستخدمون الديزل أو البنزين، خصوصاً مشغلي الحافلات ونقل البضائع الذين تضرروا من التقلبات الأخيرة في أسعار الوقود.