أعلنت شركة اتحاد الراجحي عن فوز تحالفها المشترك مع شركة «معاد العالمية المحدودة»، بعقد ترسية مشروع تطوير منطقة «جرهم الجنوبية» بالعاصمة المقدسة، الذي يأتي ضمن برنامج الأحياء المطورة التابع للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة.

ويعد هذا المشروع أحد المشاريع التنموية الكبرى في المنطقة، ويمتد على مساحة تطويرية ضخمة تتجاوز 628 ألف متر مربع، وبحجم استثمارات يتجاوز 3.5 مليار ريال سعودي. ويهدف المشروع إلى تحويل المنطقة إلى بيئة سكنية متكاملة ومستدامة، تماشياً مع الجهود الوطنية للارتقاء بالمشهد الحضري وتحسين جودة الحياة في مكة المكرمة.

وسيتم تمويل وتنفيذ المشروع من خلال تأسيس صندوق استثمار عقاري مُدار من قِبل إحدى الشركات المالية المرخصة من هيئة السوق المالية، وتتضمن أعمال التطوير بنية تحتية متكاملة تشمل تشييد شبكات الطرق الحديثة، وأنظمة المياه، الصرف الصحي، الكهرباء، والاتصالات.

وفي تعليق له بهذه المناسبة، أكد الأستاذ فواز بن سليمان الراجحي، رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة اتحاد الراجحي، أن هذا المشروع يمثل امتداداً لالتزام الشركة الإستراتيجي ودورها الريادي في دعم مستهدفات التنمية العمرانية الشاملة بمكة المكرمة، قائلاً: «نسعى من خلال هذا التحالف الشامل إلى تقديم نموذج يحتذى به في التطوير العقاري المستدام، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة ومستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030».

يُذكر أن شركة «اتحاد الراجحي»، التي انطلقت مسيرتها في عام 2010م كإحدى الشركات الاستثمارية التابعة لأبناء الشيخ سليمان الراجحي، ترسخ مكانتها اليوم كقوة محركة للاستثمار والتطوير العقاري في المملكة. وتتوزع المحفظة الإستراتيجية للمجموعة عبر خمسة قطاعات حيوية تشمل: السكني، التجاري، الفندقي، اللوجيستي، ومشاريع البنية التحتية. ومن خلال انتشار مشاريعها النوعية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، برزت الشركة كحليف إستراتيجي موثوق للقطاعين الحكومي والخاص في صياغة وتنفيذ المشاريع الوطنية العملاقة.