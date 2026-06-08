Al Rajhi Alliance Company announced the victory of its joint alliance with "Muad Global Limited" in winning the contract for the development project of the "Southern Juhum" area in the holy capital, which is part of the developed neighborhoods program of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites.

This project is considered one of the major developmental projects in the region, extending over a vast development area exceeding 628,000 square meters, with investments exceeding 3.5 billion Saudi Riyals. The project aims to transform the area into a comprehensive and sustainable residential environment, in line with national efforts to enhance the urban landscape and improve the quality of life in Mecca.

The project will be financed and implemented through the establishment of a real estate investment fund managed by one of the financial companies licensed by the Capital Market Authority, and the development works include integrated infrastructure that encompasses the construction of modern road networks, water systems, sewage, electricity, and communications.

In a comment on this occasion, Mr. Fawaz bin Suleiman Al Rajhi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Rajhi Alliance Company, confirmed that this project represents an extension of the company's strategic commitment and its pioneering role in supporting the objectives of comprehensive urban development in Mecca, stating: "Through this comprehensive alliance, we aim to provide a model for sustainable real estate development that aligns with the aspirations of the wise leadership and the goals of Vision 2030."

It is noteworthy that Al Rajhi Alliance Company, which began its journey in 2010 as one of the investment companies affiliated with the sons of Sheikh Suleiman Al Rajhi, today establishes its position as a driving force for investment and real estate development in the Kingdom. The strategic portfolio of the group is distributed across five vital sectors including: residential, commercial, hospitality, logistics, and infrastructure projects. Through the spread of its quality projects in various regions of the Kingdom, the company has emerged as a trusted strategic ally for both the government and private sectors in shaping and implementing giant national projects.