كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن عدد المشتركين على رأس العمل الخاضعين لأنظمة التأمينات الاجتماعية في السعودية بالقطاعين العام والخاص، نحو 13.67 مليون مشترك بنهاية الربع الرابع من عام 2025.
ووفقا للبيانات، بلغ عدد السعوديين على رأس العمل المشتركين في التأمينات خلال الفترة نحو 3.1 مليون عامل، ما يعادل 23 % من إجمالي المسجلين.
الرياض تتصدر
في المقابل، بلغ عدد الأجانب على رأس العمل نحو 10.6 مليون عامل ما يعادل 77% من إجمالي المسجلين.
وشكّل عدد المسجلين في مؤسسة التأمينات الاجتماعية بالقطاع الخاص 95% من إجمالي المسجلين، ليبلغ عددهم 13.01 مليون مشترك.
وبلغ عدد المسجلين في المؤسسة بالقطاع الحكومي نحو 651.2 ألف مشترك. وفيما يخص المنطقة الإدارية، فقد كان 50% من المشتركين الخاضعين للتأمينات في منطقة الرياض وذلك بنحو 6.9 مليون مشترك، ثم المنطقة الشرقية ﺑ2.5 مليون مشترك، ثم مكة المكرمة بنحو 2.2 مليون مشترك.
وأشارت البيانات، إلى أن نحو 192 ألف شخص توقفوا عن الاشتراك في التأمينات الاجتماعية بالسعودية خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي 2025.
وشكل عدد المتوقفين السعوديين عن الاشتراك خلال الفترة ما نسبته 52% من الإجمالي، ما يعادل 99.9 ألف مشترك، وبلغ عدد الأجانب 92.1 ألف شخص، ما يمثل 48% من الإجمالي.
The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the number of active subscribers subject to social insurance systems in Saudi Arabia in both the public and private sectors reached approximately 13.67 million subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.
According to the data, the number of Saudis actively participating in insurance during the period was about 3.1 million workers, which represents 23% of the total registered.
Riyadh Leads
In contrast, the number of foreigners actively working was approximately 10.6 million workers, accounting for 77% of the total registered.
The number of registered individuals in the social insurance institution in the private sector constituted 95% of the total registered, totaling 13.01 million subscribers.
The number of registered individuals in the institution in the public sector was about 651.2 thousand subscribers. Regarding the administrative region, 50% of the subscribers subject to insurance were in the Riyadh region, totaling about 6.9 million subscribers, followed by the Eastern Province with 2.5 million subscribers, and then Makkah with about 2.2 million subscribers.
The data indicated that approximately 192 thousand people stopped subscribing to social insurance in Saudi Arabia during the fourth quarter of last year 2025.
The number of Saudis who stopped subscribing during the period constituted 52% of the total, amounting to 99.9 thousand subscribers, while the number of foreigners was 92.1 thousand individuals, representing 48% of the total.