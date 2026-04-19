كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن عدد المشتركين على رأس العمل الخاضعين لأنظمة التأمينات الاجتماعية في السعودية بالقطاعين العام والخاص، نحو 13.67 مليون مشترك بنهاية الربع الرابع من عام 2025.


ووفقا للبيانات، بلغ عدد السعوديين على رأس العمل المشتركين في التأمينات خلال الفترة نحو 3.1 مليون عامل، ما يعادل 23 % من إجمالي المسجلين.


الرياض تتصدر


في المقابل، بلغ عدد الأجانب على رأس العمل نحو 10.6 مليون عامل ما يعادل 77% من إجمالي المسجلين.


وشكّل عدد المسجلين في مؤسسة التأمينات الاجتماعية بالقطاع الخاص 95% من إجمالي المسجلين، ليبلغ عددهم 13.01 مليون مشترك.


وبلغ عدد المسجلين في المؤسسة بالقطاع الحكومي نحو 651.2 ألف مشترك. وفيما يخص المنطقة الإدارية، فقد كان 50% من المشتركين الخاضعين للتأمينات في منطقة الرياض وذلك بنحو 6.9 مليون مشترك، ثم المنطقة الشرقية ﺑ2.5 مليون مشترك، ثم مكة المكرمة بنحو 2.2 مليون مشترك.


وأشارت البيانات، إلى أن نحو 192 ألف شخص توقفوا عن الاشتراك في التأمينات الاجتماعية بالسعودية خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي 2025.


وشكل عدد المتوقفين السعوديين عن الاشتراك خلال الفترة ما نسبته 52% من الإجمالي، ما يعادل 99.9 ألف مشترك، وبلغ عدد الأجانب 92.1 ألف شخص، ما يمثل 48% من الإجمالي.