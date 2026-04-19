The General Authority for Statistics revealed that the number of active subscribers subject to social insurance systems in Saudi Arabia in both the public and private sectors reached approximately 13.67 million subscribers by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.



According to the data, the number of Saudis actively participating in insurance during the period was about 3.1 million workers, which represents 23% of the total registered.



Riyadh Leads



In contrast, the number of foreigners actively working was approximately 10.6 million workers, accounting for 77% of the total registered.



The number of registered individuals in the social insurance institution in the private sector constituted 95% of the total registered, totaling 13.01 million subscribers.



The number of registered individuals in the institution in the public sector was about 651.2 thousand subscribers. Regarding the administrative region, 50% of the subscribers subject to insurance were in the Riyadh region, totaling about 6.9 million subscribers, followed by the Eastern Province with 2.5 million subscribers, and then Makkah with about 2.2 million subscribers.



The data indicated that approximately 192 thousand people stopped subscribing to social insurance in Saudi Arabia during the fourth quarter of last year 2025.



The number of Saudis who stopped subscribing during the period constituted 52% of the total, amounting to 99.9 thousand subscribers, while the number of foreigners was 92.1 thousand individuals, representing 48% of the total.