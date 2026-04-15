Gold prices fell slightly today after reaching a one-month high during the session as the dollar regained some strength, while expectations for another round of peace talks between the United States and Iran were bolstered.

The price of gold in spot transactions decreased by 0.3% to $4828.07 per ounce at 02:49 GMT, after hitting its highest level since March 18 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled at $4851.30, and the dollar recovered from its lowest level in over a month, making dollar-denominated commodities, such as gold, more expensive for holders of other currencies.

As for other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions rose by 0.8% to $80.15 per ounce, platinum increased by 1.1% to $2126.14, while palladium fell by 0.1% to $1585.60.