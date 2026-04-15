تراجعت أسعار الذهب قليلًا اليوم بعد أن سجلت أعلى مستوى لها في شهر خلال الجلسة مع استعادة الدولار بعض قوته، فيما عززت التوقعات بإجراء جولة أخرى من محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وانخفض سعر الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.3 % إلى 4828.07 دولار للأوقية (الأونصة)، عند الساعة 02:49 بتوقيت جرينتش، بعد أن سجل أعلى مستوى له منذ 18 مارس في وقت سابق من الجلسة.
واستقرت العقود الآجلة الأمريكية للذهب تسليم يونيو عند 4851.30 دولار، وانتعش الدولار من أدنى مستوى له في أكثر من شهر، مما جعل السلع المقومة به، مثل الذهب، أكثر كلفة لحائزي العملات الأخرى.
وبالنسبة للمعادن النفيسة الأخرى، ارتفع سعر الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 0.8 % إلى 80.15 دولار للأوقية، وصعد سعر البلاتين 1.1 % إلى 2126.14 دولار، بينما انخفض سعر البلاديوم 0.1 % إلى 1585.60 دولار.
Gold prices fell slightly today after reaching a one-month high during the session as the dollar regained some strength, while expectations for another round of peace talks between the United States and Iran were bolstered.
The price of gold in spot transactions decreased by 0.3% to $4828.07 per ounce at 02:49 GMT, after hitting its highest level since March 18 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled at $4851.30, and the dollar recovered from its lowest level in over a month, making dollar-denominated commodities, such as gold, more expensive for holders of other currencies.
As for other precious metals, the price of silver in spot transactions rose by 0.8% to $80.15 per ounce, platinum increased by 1.1% to $2126.14, while palladium fell by 0.1% to $1585.60.