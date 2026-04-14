The International Energy Agency announced that current oil prices do not reflect the current situation and may rise further.



The agency sharply reduced its forecasts for supply and demand growth in the oil market in its monthly report released today.



It stated: "The Iran war will lead to a decline in both global supply and demand for oil compared to last year, at a time when the global economy is facing the largest supply disruption in history."



Decline in Demand



The agency noted that the Iranian war has completely overturned global oil consumption forecasts, as it now expects a decline in demand growth of 80,000 barrels per day this year, after previously expecting an increase of 640,000 barrels per day in its report released last month.



The Paris-based agency described the war in the Middle East in its report released last March as the largest disruption in oil supplies ever, yet it still expects annual growth in both supply and demand.