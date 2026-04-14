أعلنت وكالة الطاقة الدولية، أن أسعار النفط الحالية لا تعكس الوضع الحالي وقد ترتفع أكثر.


وخفضت الوكالة في تقريرها الشهري عن سوق النفط الصادر اليوم، بشكل حاد توقعاتها لنمو الإمدادات والطلب على النفط.


وقالت: «إن حرب إيران ستؤدي إلى انخفاض كل من العرض والطلب العالميين على النفط مقارنة بالعام الماضي، في الوقت الذي يواجه فيه الاقتصاد العالمي أكبر انقطاع في الإمدادات في التاريخ».


انخفاض الطلب


وذكرت الوكالة أن الحرب الإيرانية قلبت بشكل كامل التوقعات العالمية لاستهلاك النفط، إذ تتوقع الآن انخفاضاً في نمو الطلب بمقدار 80 ألف برميل يومياً هذا العام، بعد أن كانت تتوقع ارتفاعاً 640 ألف برميل يومياً في تقريرها الصادر الشهر الماضي.


ووصفت الوكالة التي تتخذ من باريس مقراً لها، الحرب في الشرق الأوسط في تقريرها الصادر في مارس الماضي بأنها أكبر انقطاع في إمدادات النفط على الإطلاق، لكنها لا تزال تتوقع نمواً سنوياً في كل من العرض والطلب.