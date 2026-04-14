أبرمت شركة «أسس» مذكرة تفاهم مع صندوق «الحج الإندونيسي» (BPKH)، الجهة المسؤولة عن إدارة واستثمار أموال الحج في جمهورية إندونيسيا، وذلك لاستكشاف فرص شراكة استثمارية في مكة المكرمة، ضمن أعمال مركاز البلد الأمين الذي يجمع القادة والمستثمرين لتعزيز الشراكات في قطاع الحج والعمرة.

وقد جرى توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بتشريف معالي أمين العاصمة المقدسة الأستاذ مساعد الداود، حيث مثّل شركة «أسس» الأستاذ أحمد القحطاني، الرئيس التنفيذي للمجموعة، فيما مثّل صندوق «الحج الإندونيسي» (BPKH) الدكتور إندرا غوناوان، عضو المجلس التنفيذي ورئيس الاستثمار، وذلك بحضور عدد من كبار ممثلي الجهتين.

وتهدف مذكرة التفاهم إلى استكشاف فرص للشراكة الاستثمارية، وتطوير استثمارات متوافقة مع الشريعة الإسلامية تهدف إلى تحقيق عوائد مستدامة. كما سيركّز التعاون على تطوير مشاريع في مكة المكرمة، مع إعطاء الأولوية للمبادرات التي تسهم في تحسين تجربة ضيوف الرحمن وتوسيع الطاقة الاستيعابية بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة كوجهة استثمارية جاذبة.

وقال الأستاذ عبدالله الماجد، رئيس مجلس إدارة «أسس»: «تمثل هذه المذكرة خطوة مهمة في تعزيز التعاون السعودي الإندونيسي في قطاع الحج والعمرة. ومن خلال شراكتنا مع(BPKH)، نسعى إلى تطوير أصول استثمارية متوافقة مع الشريعة تسهم في استقطاب الاستثمارات إلى المملكة، وتخدم ضيوف الرحمن، وتحقق قيمة مستدامة على المدى الطويل». وقال الدكتور إندرا غوناوان، عضو مجلس الإدارة التنفيذي والرئيس التنفيذي للاستثمار في(BPKH): «تدعم هذه الشراكة إستراتيجية BPKH في الاستثمار بحكمة في المنتجات الإسلامية المتوافقة مع الشريعة داخل المملكة، بما يحقق عوائد تنافسية ويسهم في تحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج الإندونيسيين».

ويتماشى هذا الاستثمار مع إستراتيجيتنا الجديدة التي تركز على إطار استثماري مستقر ومستدام، ونتطلع إلى تعاون مثمر وطويل الأمد معأسس.

وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن إستراتيجية أسس لتوسيع شراكاتها الدولية واستقطاب الاستثمارات الإستراتيجية، بما يسهم في تطوير مشاريع نوعية تدعم نمو قطاع الحج والعمرة وتعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للحجاج.

نبذة عن أسس:

تُعد أسس شركة تطوير عقاري سعودية متخصصة في تطوير المشاريع العقارية الكبرى، حيث تركز على المشاريع السكنية والضيافة والمشاريع متعددة الاستخدامات التي تسهم في تحقيق قيمة طويلة الأمد ودعم النمو الاقتصادي وأولويات المملكة بما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030.

نبذة عن BPKH:

يُعد صندوق الحج الإندونيسي(BPKH)، الذي تأسس بموجب القانون رقم 34 لعام 2014 والمرسوم الرئاسي رقم 110 لعام 2017، الجهة الإندونيسية المسؤولة عن إدارة واستثمار أموال الحج وفقاً لمبادئ الشريعة الإسلامية، بهدف الحفاظ على أموال الحجاج وتحقيق عوائد مستدامة.

نبذة عن مركاز البلد الأمين:

مركاز البلد الأمين هو منصة تجمع القيادات الحكومية والمستثمرين والقطاع الخاص، وتهدف إلى تعزيز الشراكات الإستراتيجية واستكشاف الفرص الاستثمارية في القطاعات الحيوية، خاصةً المرتبطة بالحج والعمرة. ويسهم المركاز في دعم التعاون الدولي وتطوير المشاريع النوعية التي تعزز جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.