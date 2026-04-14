The company "Asas" has signed a memorandum of understanding with the "Indonesian Hajj Fund" (BPKH), the entity responsible for managing and investing Hajj funds in the Republic of Indonesia, to explore investment partnership opportunities in Mecca, as part of the Markaz Al-Balad Al-Amin, which brings together leaders and investors to enhance partnerships in the Hajj and Umrah sector.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of His Excellency the Secretary of the Holy Capital, Mr. Musaad Al-Dawood, with Mr. Ahmed Al-Qahtani, the CEO of the group, representing "Asas," while Dr. Indra Gunawan, a member of the executive council and head of investment, represented the "Indonesian Hajj Fund" (BPKH), in the presence of several senior representatives from both parties.

The memorandum aims to explore opportunities for investment partnership and to develop Sharia-compliant investments that aim to achieve sustainable returns. The collaboration will focus on developing projects in Mecca, prioritizing initiatives that contribute to enhancing the experience of the guests of Allah and expanding capacity in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as an attractive investment destination.

Mr. Abdullah Al-Majid, Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Asas," stated: "This memorandum represents an important step in enhancing Saudi-Indonesian cooperation in the Hajj and Umrah sector. Through our partnership with BPKH, we aim to develop Sharia-compliant investment assets that attract investments to the Kingdom, serve the guests of Allah, and achieve sustainable value in the long term." Dr. Indra Gunawan, a member of the executive board and CEO of investment at BPKH, said: "This partnership supports BPKH's strategy of wisely investing in Sharia-compliant Islamic products within the Kingdom, achieving competitive returns and improving the quality of services provided to Indonesian pilgrims."

This investment aligns with our new strategy that focuses on a stable and sustainable investment framework, and we look forward to a fruitful and long-term collaboration with Asas.

This memorandum is part of Asas's strategy to expand its international partnerships and attract strategic investments, contributing to the development of quality projects that support the growth of the Hajj and Umrah sector and enhance the quality of services provided to pilgrims.

About Asas:

Asas is a Saudi real estate development company specializing in the development of major real estate projects, focusing on residential, hospitality, and mixed-use projects that contribute to achieving long-term value and supporting economic growth and the Kingdom's priorities in line with Vision 2030.

About BPKH:

The Indonesian Hajj Fund (BPKH), established under Law No. 34 of 2014 and Presidential Decree No. 110 of 2017, is the Indonesian entity responsible for managing and investing Hajj funds in accordance with Sharia principles, aiming to preserve the funds of pilgrims and achieve sustainable returns.

About Markaz Al-Balad Al-Amin:

Markaz Al-Balad Al-Amin is a platform that brings together government leaders, investors, and the private sector, aiming to enhance strategic partnerships and explore investment opportunities in vital sectors, especially those related to Hajj and Umrah. The Markaz contributes to supporting international cooperation and developing quality projects that enhance the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.