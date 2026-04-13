سيؤدي أي حصار بحري أمريكي محتمل على مضيق هرمز إلى خسائر مباشرة للاقتصاد الإيراني تقدر بنحو 435 مليون دولار يومياً، ناتجة عن فقدان 276 مليون دولار من الصادرات وتعطل 159 مليون دولار من الواردات، أي ما يعادل نحو 13 مليار دولار شهرياً، وفقاً لما ذكره الزميل في مؤسسة الدفاع عن الديمقراطيات في واشنطن المدير المشارك السابق في مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مياد مالكي. ونشره موقع «العربية. نت».
وتكمن خطورة هذه الأرقام في أن أكثر من 90% من تجارة إيران الخارجية البالغة 109.7 مليار دولار سنوياً تمر عبر الخليج العربي، في اقتصاد يعتمد على النفط والغاز لتوفير 80% من إيرادات الصادرات الحكومية ونحو 23.7% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.
قيود مصرفية
وقبل أي حصار محتمل، كانت إيران تصدر نحو 1.5 مليون برميل نفط يومياً، بعائد يقارب 139 مليون دولار يومياً عند أسعار حرب تدور حول 87 دولاراً للبرميل، مع ملاحظة أن جزءاً كبيراً من هذه العائدات لا يعود فعلياً بسبب القيود المصرفية والعقوبات. غير أن الحصار البحري سيؤدي إلى تصفير هذه الإيرادات فوراً، إذ تمر 92% من صادرات الخام عبر جزيرة خارك الواقعة داخل الخليج، من دون وجود مسار بديل عملي. ويعني ذلك، تبخر 139 مليون دولار يومياً من الإيرادات.
ولا تقل الخسارة في قطاع البتروكيماويات فداحة، فقد صدرت إيران ما قيمته 19.7 مليار دولار من المنتجات البتروكيماوية خلال 9 أشهر فقط من عام 2024/2025، أي نحو 54 مليون دولار يومياً، تشحن جميعها تقريباً عبر موانئ عسلوية، الإمام الخميني، وشهيد رجائي، وهي موانئ واقعة بالكامل داخل نطاق الحصار. ومع استحالة نقل هذه الكميات براً، تمحى هذه الإيرادات بالكامل.
Any potential American naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz would lead to direct losses for the Iranian economy estimated at around $435 million daily, resulting from a loss of $276 million in exports and a disruption of $159 million in imports, which amounts to about $13 billion monthly, according to a statement by the fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington and former deputy director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Meyad Maleki. This was published by the website "Al Arabiya.net".
The danger of these figures lies in the fact that more than 90% of Iran's foreign trade, amounting to $109.7 billion annually, passes through the Arabian Gulf, in an economy that relies on oil and gas to provide 80% of government export revenues and about 23.7% of the gross domestic product.
Banking Restrictions
Before any potential blockade, Iran was exporting about 1.5 million barrels of oil daily, with revenues of approximately $139 million per day at prices hovering around $87 per barrel, noting that a large portion of these revenues does not actually return due to banking restrictions and sanctions. However, a naval blockade would immediately bring these revenues to zero, as 92% of crude oil exports pass through Khark Island located within the Gulf, with no practical alternative route available. This means a disappearance of $139 million daily in revenues.
The losses in the petrochemical sector are no less severe, as Iran exported petrochemical products worth $19.7 billion during just 9 months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, which is about $54 million daily, almost all of which is shipped through the ports of Asaluyeh, Imam Khomeini, and Shahid Rajaei, all of which are completely within the blockade zone. With the impossibility of transporting these quantities overland, these revenues are completely wiped out.