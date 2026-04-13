Any potential American naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz would lead to direct losses for the Iranian economy estimated at around $435 million daily, resulting from a loss of $276 million in exports and a disruption of $159 million in imports, which amounts to about $13 billion monthly, according to a statement by the fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington and former deputy director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Meyad Maleki. This was published by the website "Al Arabiya.net".



The danger of these figures lies in the fact that more than 90% of Iran's foreign trade, amounting to $109.7 billion annually, passes through the Arabian Gulf, in an economy that relies on oil and gas to provide 80% of government export revenues and about 23.7% of the gross domestic product.



Banking Restrictions



Before any potential blockade, Iran was exporting about 1.5 million barrels of oil daily, with revenues of approximately $139 million per day at prices hovering around $87 per barrel, noting that a large portion of these revenues does not actually return due to banking restrictions and sanctions. However, a naval blockade would immediately bring these revenues to zero, as 92% of crude oil exports pass through Khark Island located within the Gulf, with no practical alternative route available. This means a disappearance of $139 million daily in revenues.



The losses in the petrochemical sector are no less severe, as Iran exported petrochemical products worth $19.7 billion during just 9 months of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, which is about $54 million daily, almost all of which is shipped through the ports of Asaluyeh, Imam Khomeini, and Shahid Rajaei, all of which are completely within the blockade zone. With the impossibility of transporting these quantities overland, these revenues are completely wiped out.