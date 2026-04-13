سيؤدي أي حصار بحري أمريكي محتمل على مضيق هرمز إلى خسائر مباشرة للاقتصاد الإيراني تقدر بنحو 435 مليون دولار يومياً، ناتجة عن فقدان 276 مليون دولار من الصادرات وتعطل 159 مليون دولار من الواردات، أي ما يعادل نحو 13 مليار دولار شهرياً، وفقاً لما ذكره الزميل في مؤسسة الدفاع عن الديمقراطيات في واشنطن المدير المشارك السابق في مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية التابع لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مياد مالكي. ونشره موقع «العربية. نت».


وتكمن خطورة هذه الأرقام في أن أكثر من 90% من تجارة إيران الخارجية البالغة 109.7 مليار دولار سنوياً تمر عبر الخليج العربي، في اقتصاد يعتمد على النفط والغاز لتوفير 80% من إيرادات الصادرات الحكومية ونحو 23.7% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي.


قيود مصرفية


وقبل أي حصار محتمل، كانت إيران تصدر نحو 1.5 مليون برميل نفط يومياً، بعائد يقارب 139 مليون دولار يومياً عند أسعار حرب تدور حول 87 دولاراً للبرميل، مع ملاحظة أن جزءاً كبيراً من هذه العائدات لا يعود فعلياً بسبب القيود المصرفية والعقوبات. غير أن الحصار البحري سيؤدي إلى تصفير هذه الإيرادات فوراً، إذ تمر 92% من صادرات الخام عبر جزيرة خارك الواقعة داخل الخليج، من دون وجود مسار بديل عملي. ويعني ذلك، تبخر 139 مليون دولار يومياً من الإيرادات.


ولا تقل الخسارة في قطاع البتروكيماويات فداحة، فقد صدرت إيران ما قيمته 19.7 مليار دولار من المنتجات البتروكيماوية خلال 9 أشهر فقط من عام 2024/2025، أي نحو 54 مليون دولار يومياً، تشحن جميعها تقريباً عبر موانئ عسلوية، الإمام الخميني، وشهيد رجائي، وهي موانئ واقعة بالكامل داخل نطاق الحصار. ومع استحالة نقل هذه الكميات براً، تمحى هذه الإيرادات بالكامل.