استدعى وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، ورئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، قادة وول ستريت إلى اجتماع طارئ في مقر الخزانة بواشنطن، وسط مخاوف متصاعدة من أن يشكل أحدث نموذج للذكاء الاصطناعي المعروف باسم «ميثوس»، نقطة تحول نحو مستوى غير مسبوق من مخاطر الهجمات السيبرانية، وذلك في خطوة لافتة تعكس حجم القلق داخل المؤسسات المالية الأمريكية،
ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر، قولهم إن بيسنت وباول شددا خلال الاجتماع على ضرورة إدراك البنوك للمخاطر المستقبلية التي قد تفرضها قدرات «ميثوس» والنماذج الشبيهة به، واتباع إجراءات دفاعية استباقية لحماية أنظمتها.
منع التهديد
وجاء الاجتماع العاجل بالتزامن مع وجود عدد من كبار التنفيذيين في واشنطن للمشاركة في اجتماع «منتدى الخدمات المالية»، وهو تكتل يضم أكبر البنوك الأمربكية. وبينما امتنعت وزارة الخزانة عن التعليق، التزم الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أيضاً الصمت حيال تفاصيل اللقاء.
الاجتماع غير المعلن مسبقاً، والذي جرى ترتيبه على عجل، يعد إشارة واضحة إلى أن الجهات التنظيمية تعتبر أن العالم قادم على شكل جديد وأكثر تعقيداً من الهجمات السيبرانية، وهو ما يمثل تهديداً رئيسياً للبنوك المصنفة كـ«مؤسسات ذات أهمية نظامية» للاقتصاد العالمي.
وقال مدير المجلس الاقتصادي الوطني كيفن هاسيت، في مقابلة عبر قناة «فوكس نيوز»: «إن الحكومة تتخذ كل الإجراءات الممكنة لمنع أي تهديد محتمل».
وقال: أنثروبيك «وافقت على تأجيل الإطلاق العام للنموذج الجديد لحين تقييم المخاطر، وهناك بالفعل شعور كبير بالإلحاح».
The U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Basset and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell summoned Wall Street leaders to an emergency meeting at the Treasury headquarters in Washington, amid rising concerns that the latest artificial intelligence model known as "Mythos" could represent a turning point towards an unprecedented level of cybersecurity attack risks, in a notable move reflecting the extent of anxiety within American financial institutions.
Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Basset and Powell emphasized during the meeting the necessity for banks to recognize the future risks that "Mythos" and similar models may impose, and to adopt proactive defensive measures to protect their systems.
Preventing the Threat
The urgent meeting coincided with the presence of several senior executives in Washington to participate in the "Financial Services Forum," a coalition of the largest American banks. While the Treasury Department refrained from commenting, the Federal Reserve also remained silent regarding the details of the meeting.
The previously unannounced meeting, which was arranged hastily, is a clear indication that regulators believe the world is approaching a new and more complex form of cyberattacks, which poses a major threat to banks classified as "systemically important institutions" for the global economy.
Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, stated in an interview on Fox News: "The government is taking every possible measure to prevent any potential threat."
He added that Anthropic "has agreed to delay the public launch of the new model until the risks are assessed, and there is already a significant sense of urgency."