استدعى وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، ورئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول، قادة وول ستريت إلى اجتماع طارئ في مقر الخزانة بواشنطن، وسط مخاوف متصاعدة من أن يشكل أحدث نموذج للذكاء الاصطناعي المعروف باسم «ميثوس»، نقطة تحول نحو مستوى غير مسبوق من مخاطر الهجمات السيبرانية، وذلك في خطوة لافتة تعكس حجم القلق داخل المؤسسات المالية الأمريكية،


ونقلت «بلومبيرغ» عن مصادر، قولهم إن بيسنت وباول شددا خلال الاجتماع على ضرورة إدراك البنوك للمخاطر المستقبلية التي قد تفرضها قدرات «ميثوس» والنماذج الشبيهة به، واتباع إجراءات دفاعية استباقية لحماية أنظمتها.


منع التهديد


وجاء الاجتماع العاجل بالتزامن مع وجود عدد من كبار التنفيذيين في واشنطن للمشاركة في اجتماع «منتدى الخدمات المالية»، وهو تكتل يضم أكبر البنوك الأمربكية. وبينما امتنعت وزارة الخزانة عن التعليق، التزم الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أيضاً الصمت حيال تفاصيل اللقاء.


الاجتماع غير المعلن مسبقاً، والذي جرى ترتيبه على عجل، يعد إشارة واضحة إلى أن الجهات التنظيمية تعتبر أن العالم قادم على شكل جديد وأكثر تعقيداً من الهجمات السيبرانية، وهو ما يمثل تهديداً رئيسياً للبنوك المصنفة كـ«مؤسسات ذات أهمية نظامية» للاقتصاد العالمي.


وقال مدير المجلس الاقتصادي الوطني كيفن هاسيت، في مقابلة عبر قناة «فوكس نيوز»: «إن الحكومة تتخذ كل الإجراءات الممكنة لمنع أي تهديد محتمل».


وقال: أنثروبيك «وافقت على تأجيل الإطلاق العام للنموذج الجديد لحين تقييم المخاطر، وهناك بالفعل شعور كبير بالإلحاح».