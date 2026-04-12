The U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Basset and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell summoned Wall Street leaders to an emergency meeting at the Treasury headquarters in Washington, amid rising concerns that the latest artificial intelligence model known as "Mythos" could represent a turning point towards an unprecedented level of cybersecurity attack risks, in a notable move reflecting the extent of anxiety within American financial institutions.



Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Basset and Powell emphasized during the meeting the necessity for banks to recognize the future risks that "Mythos" and similar models may impose, and to adopt proactive defensive measures to protect their systems.



Preventing the Threat



The urgent meeting coincided with the presence of several senior executives in Washington to participate in the "Financial Services Forum," a coalition of the largest American banks. While the Treasury Department refrained from commenting, the Federal Reserve also remained silent regarding the details of the meeting.



The previously unannounced meeting, which was arranged hastily, is a clear indication that regulators believe the world is approaching a new and more complex form of cyberattacks, which poses a major threat to banks classified as "systemically important institutions" for the global economy.



Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council, stated in an interview on Fox News: "The government is taking every possible measure to prevent any potential threat."



He added that Anthropic "has agreed to delay the public launch of the new model until the risks are assessed, and there is already a significant sense of urgency."