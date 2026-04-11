لا تزال أسواق الطاقة العالمية تعيش حالة اضطراب ممتدة، مع استمرار تأثير أزمة مضيق هرمز على أسعار النفط والغاز، رغم الحديث عن هدنة وهدوء نسبي في التوترات الجيوسياسية.


فالأزمة لم تعد مجرد أرقام في أسواق التداول، بل تحولت إلى عبء يومي ينعكس على حياة المواطنين في آسيا وأفريقيا وأوروبا، من فواتير الكهرباء إلى أسعار الغذاء والتنقل.


إجراءات غير مسبوقة


ولم تعد أسعار الطاقة مجرد مؤشرات مالية تتحرك على شاشات البورصات، بل أصبحت عاملاً مباشراً في تحديد تكلفة المعيشة عالمياً. فوفق تقرير لصحيفة فايننشال تايمز، امتدت تداعيات صدمة الطاقة الناتجة عن التوترات المرتبطة بمضيق هرمز لتطال سلاسل الإمداد وأسعار الغذاء والنقل، وصولاً إلى حياة الأسر اليومية في مختلف القارات.


في آسيا، اتخذت عدة دول إجراءات غير مسبوقة لمواجهة ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة. وشملت هذه الإجراءات إعلان الفلبين حالة طوارئ، مع تحويل جزء كبير من العمل إلى نظام العمل عن بُعد، فيما طلبت تايلاند من المواطنين تقليل استخدام أجهزة التكييف.


مخاوف وضغوط متزايدة


وروجت فيتنام وسائل نقل بديلة مثل الدراجات لتخفيف الضغط على استهلاك الوقود. وهذه الإجراءات تعكس حجم الضغط الذي تفرضه أزمة الطاقة على الاقتصادات الناشئة في المنطقة.


في القارة الأفريقية، كانت الصدمة أكثر حدة. فقد رفعت زامبيا أسعار الكيروسين بنسبة وصلت إلى 50% خلال شهر واحد، رغم إلغاء بعض الضرائب والرسوم في محاولة لتخفيف أثر الأزمة على المواطنين.


أما في مصر، فقد اتجهت الحكومة إلى تطبيق إجراءات ترشيد استهلاك الطاقة، في محاولة للحد من آثار ارتفاع الأسعار العالمية على الاقتصاد المحلي وميزان المدفوعات.


حتى العواصم الأوروبية لم تكن بمنأى عن الأزمة، حيث تواجه الحكومات ضغوطاً متزايدة للحد من استهلاك الطاقة، وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع فواتير الكهرباء والتدفئة مع استمرار اضطراب أسواق النفط والغاز.


معادلة شديدة التعقيد


وفي بنغلاديش، يبدو الوضع أكثر حدة، إذ اضطرت الحكومة إلى فرض تقنين في استهلاك الكهرباء. ووفق تقارير محلية، لجأت السلطات إلى إجراءات رمزية لخفض الاستهلاك، إذ يستخدم بعض المسؤولين، بمن فيهم رئيس الوزراء، جزءاً محدوداً من الإضاءة في المكاتب الحكومية.


وفي الوقت نفسه، تشهد البلاد طوابير طويلة أمام محطات الوقود المغلقة، ما يعكس عمق الأزمة وتأثيرها المباشر على الحياة اليومية.


وتظل أزمة مضيق هرمز العامل الأكثر تأثيراً في هذه التطورات، باعتباره أحد أهم الممرات الإستراتيجية لإمدادات النفط والغاز عالمياً. وأي اضطراب فيه ينعكس فوراً على الأسعار العالمية، ويعيد تشكيل سياسات الطاقة في العديد من الدول.


وتواجه الحكومات اليوم معادلة اقتصادية شديدة التعقيد؛ إما رفع أسعار الطاقة بما قد يؤدي إلى موجات غضب اجتماعي، أو الاستدانة وزيادة العجز المالي لتخفيف الصدمة على المواطنين.


وفي كلا الخيارين، تظل الضغوط الاقتصادية والسياسية حاضرة بقوة، ما يجعل إدارة الأزمة أكثر تعقيداً من أي وقت مضى.