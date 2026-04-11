لا تزال أسواق الطاقة العالمية تعيش حالة اضطراب ممتدة، مع استمرار تأثير أزمة مضيق هرمز على أسعار النفط والغاز، رغم الحديث عن هدنة وهدوء نسبي في التوترات الجيوسياسية.
فالأزمة لم تعد مجرد أرقام في أسواق التداول، بل تحولت إلى عبء يومي ينعكس على حياة المواطنين في آسيا وأفريقيا وأوروبا، من فواتير الكهرباء إلى أسعار الغذاء والتنقل.
إجراءات غير مسبوقة
ولم تعد أسعار الطاقة مجرد مؤشرات مالية تتحرك على شاشات البورصات، بل أصبحت عاملاً مباشراً في تحديد تكلفة المعيشة عالمياً. فوفق تقرير لصحيفة فايننشال تايمز، امتدت تداعيات صدمة الطاقة الناتجة عن التوترات المرتبطة بمضيق هرمز لتطال سلاسل الإمداد وأسعار الغذاء والنقل، وصولاً إلى حياة الأسر اليومية في مختلف القارات.
في آسيا، اتخذت عدة دول إجراءات غير مسبوقة لمواجهة ارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة. وشملت هذه الإجراءات إعلان الفلبين حالة طوارئ، مع تحويل جزء كبير من العمل إلى نظام العمل عن بُعد، فيما طلبت تايلاند من المواطنين تقليل استخدام أجهزة التكييف.
مخاوف وضغوط متزايدة
وروجت فيتنام وسائل نقل بديلة مثل الدراجات لتخفيف الضغط على استهلاك الوقود. وهذه الإجراءات تعكس حجم الضغط الذي تفرضه أزمة الطاقة على الاقتصادات الناشئة في المنطقة.
في القارة الأفريقية، كانت الصدمة أكثر حدة. فقد رفعت زامبيا أسعار الكيروسين بنسبة وصلت إلى 50% خلال شهر واحد، رغم إلغاء بعض الضرائب والرسوم في محاولة لتخفيف أثر الأزمة على المواطنين.
أما في مصر، فقد اتجهت الحكومة إلى تطبيق إجراءات ترشيد استهلاك الطاقة، في محاولة للحد من آثار ارتفاع الأسعار العالمية على الاقتصاد المحلي وميزان المدفوعات.
حتى العواصم الأوروبية لم تكن بمنأى عن الأزمة، حيث تواجه الحكومات ضغوطاً متزايدة للحد من استهلاك الطاقة، وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع فواتير الكهرباء والتدفئة مع استمرار اضطراب أسواق النفط والغاز.
معادلة شديدة التعقيد
وفي بنغلاديش، يبدو الوضع أكثر حدة، إذ اضطرت الحكومة إلى فرض تقنين في استهلاك الكهرباء. ووفق تقارير محلية، لجأت السلطات إلى إجراءات رمزية لخفض الاستهلاك، إذ يستخدم بعض المسؤولين، بمن فيهم رئيس الوزراء، جزءاً محدوداً من الإضاءة في المكاتب الحكومية.
وفي الوقت نفسه، تشهد البلاد طوابير طويلة أمام محطات الوقود المغلقة، ما يعكس عمق الأزمة وتأثيرها المباشر على الحياة اليومية.
وتظل أزمة مضيق هرمز العامل الأكثر تأثيراً في هذه التطورات، باعتباره أحد أهم الممرات الإستراتيجية لإمدادات النفط والغاز عالمياً. وأي اضطراب فيه ينعكس فوراً على الأسعار العالمية، ويعيد تشكيل سياسات الطاقة في العديد من الدول.
وتواجه الحكومات اليوم معادلة اقتصادية شديدة التعقيد؛ إما رفع أسعار الطاقة بما قد يؤدي إلى موجات غضب اجتماعي، أو الاستدانة وزيادة العجز المالي لتخفيف الصدمة على المواطنين.
وفي كلا الخيارين، تظل الضغوط الاقتصادية والسياسية حاضرة بقوة، ما يجعل إدارة الأزمة أكثر تعقيداً من أي وقت مضى.
The global energy markets continue to experience prolonged turmoil, with the impact of the Strait of Hormuz crisis persisting on oil and gas prices, despite discussions of a truce and relative calm in geopolitical tensions.
The crisis is no longer just numbers in trading markets; it has transformed into a daily burden that reflects on the lives of citizens in Asia, Africa, and Europe, from electricity bills to food and transportation prices.
Unprecedented Measures
Energy prices are no longer merely financial indicators moving across stock exchange screens; they have become a direct factor in determining the cost of living globally. According to a report by the Financial Times, the repercussions of the energy shock resulting from tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz have extended to supply chains, food prices, and transportation, affecting the daily lives of families across different continents.
In Asia, several countries have taken unprecedented measures to cope with rising energy costs. These measures included the Philippines declaring a state of emergency, with a significant shift to remote work, while Thailand urged citizens to reduce their use of air conditioning.
Increasing Concerns and Pressures
Vietnam promoted alternative modes of transport, such as bicycles, to alleviate the pressure on fuel consumption. These measures reflect the extent of the pressure that the energy crisis imposes on emerging economies in the region.
In the African continent, the shock has been more severe. Zambia raised kerosene prices by up to 50% within a month, despite canceling some taxes and fees in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the crisis on citizens.
In Egypt, the government has moved towards implementing energy consumption rationalization measures in an effort to limit the effects of rising global prices on the local economy and the balance of payments.
Even European capitals have not been spared from the crisis, as governments face increasing pressure to reduce energy consumption amid fears of rising electricity and heating bills with the ongoing turmoil in oil and gas markets.
A Highly Complex Equation
In Bangladesh, the situation appears more acute, as the government has been forced to impose electricity rationing. According to local reports, authorities have resorted to symbolic measures to reduce consumption, with some officials, including the Prime Minister, using limited lighting in government offices.
At the same time, the country is witnessing long queues in front of closed fuel stations, reflecting the depth of the crisis and its direct impact on daily life.
The Strait of Hormuz crisis remains the most influential factor in these developments, as it is one of the most important strategic corridors for global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption there immediately reflects on global prices and reshapes energy policies in many countries.
Today, governments face a highly complex economic equation: either raise energy prices, which could lead to waves of social unrest, or borrow and increase financial deficits to cushion the shock on citizens.
In both scenarios, economic and political pressures remain strongly present, making crisis management more complicated than ever.