The global energy markets continue to experience prolonged turmoil, with the impact of the Strait of Hormuz crisis persisting on oil and gas prices, despite discussions of a truce and relative calm in geopolitical tensions.



The crisis is no longer just numbers in trading markets; it has transformed into a daily burden that reflects on the lives of citizens in Asia, Africa, and Europe, from electricity bills to food and transportation prices.



Unprecedented Measures



Energy prices are no longer merely financial indicators moving across stock exchange screens; they have become a direct factor in determining the cost of living globally. According to a report by the Financial Times, the repercussions of the energy shock resulting from tensions related to the Strait of Hormuz have extended to supply chains, food prices, and transportation, affecting the daily lives of families across different continents.



In Asia, several countries have taken unprecedented measures to cope with rising energy costs. These measures included the Philippines declaring a state of emergency, with a significant shift to remote work, while Thailand urged citizens to reduce their use of air conditioning.



Increasing Concerns and Pressures



Vietnam promoted alternative modes of transport, such as bicycles, to alleviate the pressure on fuel consumption. These measures reflect the extent of the pressure that the energy crisis imposes on emerging economies in the region.



In the African continent, the shock has been more severe. Zambia raised kerosene prices by up to 50% within a month, despite canceling some taxes and fees in an attempt to mitigate the impact of the crisis on citizens.



In Egypt, the government has moved towards implementing energy consumption rationalization measures in an effort to limit the effects of rising global prices on the local economy and the balance of payments.



Even European capitals have not been spared from the crisis, as governments face increasing pressure to reduce energy consumption amid fears of rising electricity and heating bills with the ongoing turmoil in oil and gas markets.



A Highly Complex Equation



In Bangladesh, the situation appears more acute, as the government has been forced to impose electricity rationing. According to local reports, authorities have resorted to symbolic measures to reduce consumption, with some officials, including the Prime Minister, using limited lighting in government offices.



At the same time, the country is witnessing long queues in front of closed fuel stations, reflecting the depth of the crisis and its direct impact on daily life.



The Strait of Hormuz crisis remains the most influential factor in these developments, as it is one of the most important strategic corridors for global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption there immediately reflects on global prices and reshapes energy policies in many countries.



Today, governments face a highly complex economic equation: either raise energy prices, which could lead to waves of social unrest, or borrow and increase financial deficits to cushion the shock on citizens.



In both scenarios, economic and political pressures remain strongly present, making crisis management more complicated than ever.