The U.S. Treasury Department announced that the federal government reported a budget deficit in March of four billion dollars, equivalent to 2%, reaching 164 billion compared to the same period last year.



This increase came after new tax exemptions for individuals and businesses led to a sharp rise in refund amounts, while relief payments to farmers also increased.



The monthly budget data did not show a significant increase in spending on the war with Iran, as military and defense program expenses only rose by two billion dollars, or 3%, to 65 billion dollars during the first month of the conflict.



A Treasury official stated: "Several war-related expenses, such as replenishing weapon stockpiles, will appear in the following months."



Cancellation of Tariffs



Customs revenue also declined in the month following the U.S. Supreme Court's cancellation of the broadest global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under emergency law.



Customs revenue reached 22.2 billion dollars in March, down from 26.6 billion dollars in February 2026.



Revenue in March was 385 billion dollars, an increase of 17 billion dollars or 5% compared to March 2025, while expenditures reached 549 billion dollars, an increase of 21 billion dollars or 4% from the previous year.