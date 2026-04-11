أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، أن الحكومة الاتحادية أفادت بارتفاع عجز الميزانية في شهر مارس الماضي أربعة مليارات دولار، بما يعادل 2%، إلى 164 مليارا مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام الماضي.
جاء ذلك الارتفاع بعد أن أدت الإعفاءات الضريبية الجديدة للأفراد والشركات إلى زيادة حادة في المبالغ المستردة، في حين زادت أيضا مدفوعات الإغاثة المقدمة للمزارعين.
ولم تظهر بيانات الميزانية الشهرية زيادة كبيرة في الإنفاق على الحرب مع إيران، إذ لم ترتفع نفقات البرامج العسكرية والدفاعية إلا ملياري دولار فقط، أو 3%، إلى 65 مليار دولار خلال الشهر الأول من الصراع.
وقال مسؤول في وزارة الخزانة:«إن عدداً من النفقات المتعلقة بالحرب، مثل تجديد مخزونات الأسلحة، ستظهر في الأشهر اللاحقة».
إلغاء رسوم الجمارك
وتراجعت كذلك إيرادات الرسوم الجمركية في الشهر الذي أعقب إلغاء المحكمة العليا الأمريكية أوسع رسوم جمركية عالمية فرضها الرئيس دونالد ترمب بموجب قانون الطوارئ.
وبلغت إيرادات الجمارك 22.2 مليار دولار في مارس الماضي، بانخفاض عن 26.6 مليار دولار في فبراير2026.
وبلغت الإيرادات في مارس 385 مليار دولار، بزيادة 17 مليار دولار أو 5% عن مارس 2025، بينما بلغت النفقات 549 مليار دولار، بزيادة 21 مليار دولار أو 4% عن العام السابق.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced that the federal government reported a budget deficit in March of four billion dollars, equivalent to 2%, reaching 164 billion compared to the same period last year.
This increase came after new tax exemptions for individuals and businesses led to a sharp rise in refund amounts, while relief payments to farmers also increased.
The monthly budget data did not show a significant increase in spending on the war with Iran, as military and defense program expenses only rose by two billion dollars, or 3%, to 65 billion dollars during the first month of the conflict.
A Treasury official stated: "Several war-related expenses, such as replenishing weapon stockpiles, will appear in the following months."
Cancellation of Tariffs
Customs revenue also declined in the month following the U.S. Supreme Court's cancellation of the broadest global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump under emergency law.
Customs revenue reached 22.2 billion dollars in March, down from 26.6 billion dollars in February 2026.
Revenue in March was 385 billion dollars, an increase of 17 billion dollars or 5% compared to March 2025, while expenditures reached 549 billion dollars, an increase of 21 billion dollars or 4% from the previous year.