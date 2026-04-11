أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، أن الحكومة الاتحادية أفادت بارتفاع عجز الميزانية في شهر مارس الماضي أربعة مليارات دولار، بما يعادل 2%، إلى 164 مليارا مقارنة بالفترة ذاتها من العام الماضي.


جاء ذلك الارتفاع بعد أن أدت الإعفاءات الضريبية الجديدة للأفراد والشركات إلى زيادة حادة في المبالغ المستردة، في حين زادت أيضا مدفوعات الإغاثة المقدمة للمزارعين.


ولم تظهر بيانات الميزانية الشهرية زيادة كبيرة في الإنفاق على الحرب مع إيران، إذ لم ترتفع نفقات البرامج العسكرية والدفاعية إلا ملياري دولار فقط، أو 3%، إلى 65 مليار دولار خلال الشهر الأول من الصراع.


وقال مسؤول في وزارة الخزانة:«إن عدداً من النفقات المتعلقة بالحرب، مثل تجديد مخزونات الأسلحة، ستظهر في الأشهر اللاحقة».


إلغاء رسوم الجمارك


وتراجعت كذلك إيرادات الرسوم الجمركية في الشهر الذي أعقب إلغاء المحكمة العليا الأمريكية أوسع رسوم جمركية عالمية فرضها الرئيس دونالد ترمب بموجب قانون الطوارئ.


وبلغت إيرادات الجمارك 22.2 مليار دولار في مارس الماضي، بانخفاض عن 26.6 مليار دولار في فبراير2026.


وبلغت الإيرادات في مارس 385 مليار دولار، بزيادة 17 مليار دولار أو 5% عن مارس 2025، بينما بلغت النفقات 549 مليار دولار، بزيادة 21 مليار دولار أو 4% عن العام السابق.