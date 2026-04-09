The data from the Saudi Central Bank revealed an increase in the value of Saudi Arabia's foreign reserve assets during March 2026, by approximately 76.2 billion riyals, or 4%, reaching 1,862.4 billion riyals compared to the previous month, thus continuing to record its highest level in 6 years.



According to the data, on a yearly basis, the net foreign assets of "SAMA" increased by 9%, equivalent to 158.8 billion riyals.



The value of foreign currency reserves, which represent about 95% of total assets, increased by approximately 10% during March 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, reaching 1,769.2 billion riyals.



3% Increase in Reserves at the "International Monetary Fund"



The value of reserves at the International Monetary Fund increased by 3% to reach 12.8 billion riyals, and the Special Drawing Rights rose during the period by a limited rate of 0.3% to reach 78.8 billion riyals.



Meanwhile, the reserve balance of Saudi Arabia in gold remained stable at 1.62 billion riyals, the same level it has maintained since March 2008.



The reserve assets of Saudi Arabia include 4 items: foreign currency reserves (investments in foreign securities, foreign cash, and deposits abroad), reserves at the International Monetary Fund, Special Drawing Rights, and cash gold.