كشفت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي ارتفاع قيمة الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية في الخارج خلال شهر مارس 2026، بنحو 76.2 مليار ريال، وبنسبة 4%، لتصل إلى 1.862.4 مليار ريال مقارنة بالشهر الذي سبقه، مواصلة بذلك تسجيلها أعلى مستوى في 6 سنوات.


ووفقاً للبيانات، وعلى أساس سنوي، ارتفع صافي الأصول الأجنبية لـ«ساما» بنسبة 9%، بما يعادل 158.8 مليار ريال.


وارتفعت قيمة الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية التي تمثل نحو 95% من إجمالي الأصول بنحو 10% خلال مارس 2026 مقارنة بنظيره من العام 2025، لتصل إلى 1.769.2 مليار ريال.


3 % زيادة بالاحتياطي لدى «النقد الدولي»


وزادت قيمة الاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي بنسبة 3% لتصل إلى 12.8 مليار ريال، وارتفعت حقوق السحب الخاصة خلال الفترة بنسبة محدودة قدرها 0.3% لتبلغ 78.8 مليار ريال.


في حين، استقر رصيد الاحتياطي لدى السعودية من الذهب عند 1.62 مليار ريال، وهو المستوى نفسه الذي يحافظ عليه منذ مارس 2008.


وتشمل الأصول الاحتياطية للسعودية 4 بنود: الاحتياطات بالعملات الأجنبية (استثمارات في أوراق مالية في الخارج ونقد أجنبي وودائع في الخارج)، والاحتياطي لدى صندوق النقد الدولي، وحقوق السحب الخاصة، والذهب النقدي.