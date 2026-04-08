The Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour Al-Mushaiti, confirmed the stability of supply chains in the poultry sector, which contributes to the abundance of production, meeting the increasing local demand, and fulfilling consumers' needs for poultry meat and its products in the markets.



He pointed out that the poultry sector in the Kingdom has achieved qualitative leaps and record figures in production quantities, expected to exceed 1.5 million tons, achieving a self-sufficiency rate of over 76%, which contributes to enhancing food security and supporting the national economy, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.



He explained that the production of large-weight chickens—those weighing over 1500 grams—approaches 77 thousand tons.



He noted that there are 4 companies that have started actual production of large weights at the beginning of this month, which will contribute to their availability at all points of sale and retail markets. The daily production of table eggs was estimated at more than 24 million eggs, including over 10 million eggs from the top 10 producers, with stock quantities exceeding 26.6 million eggs during March, equivalent to about 74 thousand cartons.



Production of "Broilers"



This came during Al-Mushaiti's chairing of the joint meeting held at the ministry's headquarters to review the status of stock and expected production in the poultry sector during the upcoming period, including the Hajj season, with the participation of the General Authority for Food Security, the National Committee for Poultry Producers, and the National Committee for Feed Manufacturers at the Saudi Chambers of Commerce.



The meeting reviewed the production quantities and stock of broiler chickens in the first quarter of 2026, including what is produced by the ten companies that represent 85% of local production, where the monthly production of broiler chickens in March reached 125,470 tons, and the monthly stock for the same month was about 16,278 tons.



Price Stability



Al-Mushaiti clarified that the outcomes of the meeting and discussions reassured the status of poultry meat production and its products, which meets the increasing demand for them and ensures their quality and price stability for consumers, especially during the Hajj season, when the consumption rates of poultry meat and its products double. This increases the ministry's and related entities' efforts to boost production and provide poultry products to consumers. The ministry's plans and the establishment of several model poultry projects in various regions have contributed to achieving an abundance of fresh poultry products, including meat and table eggs, and stabilizing their prices in retail and central markets. Additionally, the initiatives and programs launched to support local feed producers have increased local investments in the poultry feed sector, contributing to its availability and enhancing production in the poultry sector.