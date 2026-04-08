أكد نائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور المشيطي استقرار سلاسل الإمداد في قطاع الدواجن، بما يُسهم في وفرة الإنتاج، وتلبية الطلب المحلي المتزايد، واحتياجات المستهلكين من لحوم الدواجن ومنتجاتها في الأسواق.


وأشار إلى أن قطاع الدواجن في المملكة حقق قفزات نوعية وأرقاماً قياسية في كميات الإنتاج والمتوقع أن تتجاوز 1.5 مليون طن، وتحقق اكتفاءً ذاتياً بنسبة تتجاوز 76%، بما يُسهم في تعزيز الأمن الغذائي، ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني، وفقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وأوضح أن إنتاج الدجاج ذي الأوزان الكبيرة -التي يفوق وزنها 1500 غرام- يُقارب 77 ألف طن.


وأشار إلى أن هناك 4 شركات بدأت الإنتاج الفعلي للأوزان الكبيرة بداية الشهر الجاري، مما سيُسهم في توفرها في جميع نقاط البيع وأسواق التجزئة، فيما قدّر الإنتاج اليومي لبيض المائدة بأكثر من 24 مليون بيضة، من ضمنها أكثر من 10 ملايين بيضة لأكبر 10 منتجين، وبكميات مخزون تجاوزت 26.6 مليون بيضة خلال شهر مارس الماضي، بما يساوي نحو 74 ألف كرتون.


إنتاج «اللاحم»


جاء ذلك خلال رئاسة المشيطي الاجتماع المشترك الذي عُقد في مقر الوزارة، لاستعراض موقف المخزون والإنتاج المتوقع لقطاع الدواجن خلال الفترة القادمة بما فيها موسم الحج، وذلك بمشاركة الهيئة العامة للأمن الغذائي، واللجنة الوطنية لمنتجي الدواجن، واللجنة الوطنية لمصنّعي الأعلاف باتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية.


واستعرض الاجتماع، كميات إنتاج ومخزون الدجاج اللاحم في الربع الأول من عام 2026م، متضمناً ما تنتجه الشركات العشر التي تُمثّل 85% من الإنتاج المحلي، فيما بلغ الإنتاج الشهري للدجاج اللاحم في مارس 125470 طناً، وبلغ المخزون الشهري لنفس الشهر نحو 16278 طناً.


استقرار الأسعار


وأوضح المشيطي أن مخرجات الاجتماع ومناقشاته طمأنت على موقف إنتاج لحوم الدواجن ومنتجاتها، بما يُلبّي الطلب المتزايد عليها، ويضمن جودتها واستقرار أسعارها للمستهلكين، خصوصاً خلال موسم الحج، إذ تتضاعف نسب استهلاك لحوم الدواجن ومنتجاتها، مما يزيد جهود الوزارة والجهات ذات العلاقة، لزيادة الإنتاج وتوفير منتجات الدواجن للمستهلكين، إذ أسهمت خطط الوزارة وإنشاء عدد من مشاريع الدواجن النموذجية في العديد من المناطق، في تحقيق وفرة في منتجات الدواجن الطازجة من اللحوم وبيض المائدة، واستقرار أسعارها في أسواق التجزئة والأسواق المركزية، كما ساهمت المبادرات والبرامج التي أطلقتها لدعم منتجي الأعلاف المحليين، في زيادة الاستثمارات المحلية في قطاع أعلاف الدواجن، مما ساهم في وفرتها، وتعزيز الإنتاج في قطاع الدواجن.