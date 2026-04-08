Fremix Global Investment Company (Fremix), the investment arm of Hail Saeed Anam & Partners (HSA) in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, announced today the completion of a 60% acquisition of Gulf New Care (GNC) shares in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. GNC is a rapidly growing Saudi company specializing in the neonatal care sector, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health products.

This announcement was made during the official signing ceremony held in Riyadh, attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment for Integrated Investor Services, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Aba Hussein, along with several representatives from the Ministry of Investment and relevant government agencies, as well as senior leaders and employees from both companies, and a number of ambassadors, doctors, and business leaders. This investment comes as part of the ongoing support provided by the Kingdom's leadership to empower the health sector and enhance quality partnerships, contributing to improving the quality of health services and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

This step is considered a cornerstone of Fremix's expansion strategy to enter the healthcare sector, aiming to make Gulf New Care the nucleus of an integrated and scalable system that aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030. This investment is based on the outstanding operational performance of Gulf New Care, which serves a wide network of over 700 clients and covers 90% of the Kingdom's cities.

By integrating the deep specialized expertise of Gulf New Care with the solid institutional capabilities of Fremix, which is based on a legacy that extends back to 1938 in building multi-market industrial and commercial platforms for Hail Saeed Anam & Partners, this will establish a comprehensive institutional model to expand high-quality healthcare services and fill gaps in specialized medical supplies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On this occasion, Ibrahim Hail Saeed, Chairman of Fremix and a board member of Hail Saeed Anam & Partners, stated that this acquisition represents a pivotal point in the company's strategy aimed at building solid investment entities in vital sectors, in line with the quality opportunities provided by Vision 2030. He explained that Fremix adopts a governance-based approach that enables it to build on the distinguished record of Gulf New Care and enhance its presence in the Kingdom's healthcare system. He also noted that this step contributes to supporting the qualitative transformation of the Saudi health sector by establishing institutional entities capable of competing locally and regionally, and achieving sustainable value for partners and the community alike.

For his part, Dr. Saleh Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, one of the founders and a board member of Gulf New Care, indicated that the company was established in 2011 in partnership with Dr. Khalid Marji Al-Falih, based on an ambitious vision to build an entity measured by the quality of its impact rather than its size. He explained that choosing Fremix as a strategic partner reflects a consensus in the vision based on sustainability and institutional integration, emphasizing that the collaborative approach adopted by Fremix's leadership instills confidence that the next phase will witness an enhancement of what has been built, propelling it towards broader horizons of growth and organized expansion.

Meanwhile, Shawqi Ahmed Hail Saeed, Chief Operating Officer of Hail Saeed Anam & Partners and a board member, expressed his happiness with this new partnership, which represents a strategic turning point in the group's business journey within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that Hail Saeed Anam & Partners has extensive experience in this field through numerous healthcare projects that have achieved remarkable successes. He explained that the group, which operates in more than 15 countries, will leverage its operational expertise and regional networks to support the success of this new partnership, enhance integration and joint growth, and apply best global practices to improve efficiency in the health sector, in line with Vision 2030, expressing his confidence that this collaboration will lead to qualitative achievements and the establishment of a strong entity that we can all be proud of.

For his part, Jamal Abdulwasie Hail Saeed, Vice Chairman of Fremix and Chairman of Gulf New Care, confirmed that this investment comes within a clear vision and specific strategic objectives, pointing out that Gulf New Care has proven to possess strong operational pillars and high compliance with quality standards in line with Fremix's investment philosophy and values. He explained that the next phase represents a new chapter focusing on four main axes, including investment in human resources, geographical expansion, digital transformation, and service diversification, which enhances the company's ability for sustainable growth. He also welcomed the leadership and staff of Gulf New Care joining Hail Saeed Anam & Partners, affirming the commitment to work together to build an integrated healthcare system that supports the qualitative transformation taking place in the Kingdom and establishes new standards for operational excellence in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector.

This deal enhances Fremix's position in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and solidifies its status as a strategic investor and a key player in vital sectors, contributing to building scalable institutions in high-impact sectors in line with the Kingdom's directions in diversifying the economy and improving the quality of life.

It is worth noting that Gulf New Care was established in 2011 and is a Saudi company specialized in healthcare, considered one of the rapidly growing companies in the neonatal care and specialized pharmaceutical solutions sector. The company has a state-of-the-art logistics center in Riyadh that complies with the standards of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), in addition to a refrigerated transport fleet that ensures the delivery of medicines and vital supplies to major healthcare institutions in both the public and private sectors across the Kingdom.

Fremix is the investment arm of Hail Saeed Anam & Partners (HSA) in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Based on nine decades of industrial and commercial excellence, Fremix focuses on long-term strategic investments in promising sectors and is committed to building resilient institutions that contribute to economic diversification and achieving a sustainable impact within Vision 2030.