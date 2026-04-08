The parallel market index "Nomu" rose today by 1.5% to close at 22,633 points, an increase of 344 points, with trades amounting to approximately 26.5 million riyals.



The main market index closed up by 2.3% at 11,339 points, an increase of 251 points, marking the highest close in over two months, with trades reaching around 8.4 billion riyals. This follows an agreement between the United States and Iran to a two-week ceasefire, conditional on the full, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.



Today, the market index recorded a high of 11,339 points and a low of 11,215 points.



Trading of 6 million shares



The session witnessed a rise in most stocks, led by Al Rajhi Bank – the largest by weight in the market, which increased by 3% to 107.70 riyals, with trades amounting to about 6 million shares.



The stocks of Aqua and Ma'aden rose by 8% to 173.50 riyals and 70 riyals, respectively.



Shares of Al Ahli, Suleiman Al Habib, Alinma Bank, STC, Etihad Etisalat, Al Awal, and Al Bilad rose by percentages ranging between 1% and 4%.



Shares of Extra and Taseel closed at 82.40 riyals, up 3% for the former, and 126.50 riyals, up 2% for the latter, following the announcement of financial results for the first quarter of 2026.



Shares of Flynas, Riyadh Cables, United Insurance, Fish, Gulf General, Chemical, Q Communications, and Research and Media rose by percentages ranging between 8% and 10%.



In contrast, the share of Saudi Aramco fell by 2% to 26.98 riyals, with the drop coinciding with a decline in oil prices. Cisco Holding led the companies in decline with an 8% drop.