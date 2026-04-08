صعد مؤشر السوق الموازية «نمو» لجلسة اليوم بنسبة 1.5% ليغلق عند 22,633 نقطة، بزيادة 344 نقطة، بتداولات بلغت نحو 26.5 مليون ريال.
وأغلق مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، على ارتفاع بنسبة 2.3% عند 11,339 نقطة، بزيادة 251 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ أكثر من شهرين، بتداولات بلغت نحو 8.4 مليار ريال، وذلك عقب توصل كل من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران، إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين، مشروطاً بالفتح الكامل والفوري والآمن لمضيق هرمز.
وسجل مؤشر السوق، اليوم، أعلى مستوى عند 11,339 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11,215 نقطة.
تداولات 6 ملايين سهم
وشهدت الجلسة ارتفاعاً لأغلب الأسهم تقدمها سهم مصرف الراجحي – الأكبر وزناً في السوق، بنسبة 3% عند 107.70 ريال، وبتداولات بلغت نحو 6 ملايين سهم.
وصعد سهما أكوا، ومعادن، بنسبة 8% عند 173.50 ريال، و70 ريالاً، على التوالي.
وارتفعت أسهم الأهلي، وسليمان الحبيب، ومصرف الإنماء، إس تي سي، واتحاد اتصالات، والأول، والبلاد، بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.
وأغلق سهما إكسترا، وتسهيل، عند 82.40 ريال بزيادة 3% للأول، و126.50 ريال، بارتفاع 2% للثاني، عقب إعلان النتائج المالية للربع الأول 2026.
وصعدت أسهم طيران ناس، وكابلات الرياض، والمتحدة للتأمين، والأسماك، والخليجية العامة، والكيميائية، وقو للاتصالات، والأبحاث والإعلام، بنسب تراوح بين 8 و10%.
في المقابل، هبط سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 2 %، عند 26.98 ريال، وجاء هبوط السهم بالتزامن مع انخفاض أسعار النفط. وتصدّر سهم سيسكو القابضة، الشركات المنخفضة بنسبة 8%.
The parallel market index "Nomu" rose today by 1.5% to close at 22,633 points, an increase of 344 points, with trades amounting to approximately 26.5 million riyals.
The main market index closed up by 2.3% at 11,339 points, an increase of 251 points, marking the highest close in over two months, with trades reaching around 8.4 billion riyals. This follows an agreement between the United States and Iran to a two-week ceasefire, conditional on the full, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Today, the market index recorded a high of 11,339 points and a low of 11,215 points.
Trading of 6 million shares
The session witnessed a rise in most stocks, led by Al Rajhi Bank – the largest by weight in the market, which increased by 3% to 107.70 riyals, with trades amounting to about 6 million shares.
The stocks of Aqua and Ma'aden rose by 8% to 173.50 riyals and 70 riyals, respectively.
Shares of Al Ahli, Suleiman Al Habib, Alinma Bank, STC, Etihad Etisalat, Al Awal, and Al Bilad rose by percentages ranging between 1% and 4%.
Shares of Extra and Taseel closed at 82.40 riyals, up 3% for the former, and 126.50 riyals, up 2% for the latter, following the announcement of financial results for the first quarter of 2026.
Shares of Flynas, Riyadh Cables, United Insurance, Fish, Gulf General, Chemical, Q Communications, and Research and Media rose by percentages ranging between 8% and 10%.
In contrast, the share of Saudi Aramco fell by 2% to 26.98 riyals, with the drop coinciding with a decline in oil prices. Cisco Holding led the companies in decline with an 8% drop.