صعد مؤشر السوق الموازية «نمو» لجلسة اليوم بنسبة 1.5% ليغلق عند 22,633 نقطة، بزيادة 344 نقطة، بتداولات بلغت نحو 26.5 مليون ريال.


وأغلق مؤشر السوق الرئيسية، على ارتفاع بنسبة 2.3% عند 11,339 نقطة، بزيادة 251 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ أكثر من شهرين، بتداولات بلغت نحو 8.4 مليار ريال، وذلك عقب توصل كل من الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران، إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار لمدة أسبوعين، مشروطاً بالفتح الكامل والفوري والآمن لمضيق هرمز.


وسجل مؤشر السوق، اليوم، أعلى مستوى عند 11,339 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 11,215 نقطة.


تداولات 6 ملايين سهم


وشهدت الجلسة ارتفاعاً لأغلب الأسهم تقدمها سهم مصرف الراجحي – الأكبر وزناً في السوق، بنسبة 3% عند 107.70 ريال، وبتداولات بلغت نحو 6 ملايين سهم.


وصعد سهما أكوا، ومعادن، بنسبة 8% عند 173.50 ريال، و70 ريالاً، على التوالي.


وارتفعت أسهم الأهلي، وسليمان الحبيب، ومصرف الإنماء، إس تي سي، واتحاد اتصالات، والأول، والبلاد، بنسب تراوح بين 1 و4%.


وأغلق سهما إكسترا، وتسهيل، عند 82.40 ريال بزيادة 3% للأول، و126.50 ريال، بارتفاع 2% للثاني، عقب إعلان النتائج المالية للربع الأول 2026.


وصعدت أسهم طيران ناس، وكابلات الرياض، والمتحدة للتأمين، والأسماك، والخليجية العامة، والكيميائية، وقو للاتصالات، والأبحاث والإعلام، بنسب تراوح بين 8 و10%.


في المقابل، هبط سهم أرامكو السعودية، بنسبة 2 %، عند 26.98 ريال، وجاء هبوط السهم بالتزامن مع انخفاض أسعار النفط. وتصدّر سهم سيسكو القابضة، الشركات المنخفضة بنسبة 8%.