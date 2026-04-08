قفزت أصول الأسواق الناشئة، اليوم، مدفوعة بموجة ارتياح عالمية عقب اتفاق الولايات المتحدة وإيران على هدنة لمدة أسبوعين، تتضمن أيضاً إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز الاستراتيجي.


وارتفع مؤشر MSCI للأسهم في الأسواق الناشئة بنسبة 5.1% ليسجل أعلى مستوى له في شهر، متجهاً نحو أكبر مكاسب يومية منذ نوفمبر 2022، حين ألمح الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي إلى تباطؤ وتيرة رفع أسعار الفائدة.


موجة مكاسب


وجاء هذا الصعود بعد تراجع المؤشر بنحو 13% خلال الشهر الماضي، فيما قادت أسواق آسيا وأوروبا المعتمدة على استيراد الطاقة موجة المكاسب، مستفيدة من الهبوط الحاد في أسعار النفط.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن، صباح اليوم، التوصل إلى الهدنة، قبل ساعات فقط من انتهاء المهلة التي منحها لطهران لإعادة فتح الممر الملاحي، وإلا ستواجه ما وصفه بـ«محو حضارة بأكملها».


ومن المتوقع أن تستضيف باكستان، اجتماعاً بين وفدين أمريكي وإيراني.


ترحيب واسع


وقال كبير محللي الأسواق لدى شركة الوساطة XM أخيلياس جورجولوبولوس: «فترة الهدنة الممتدة لأسبوعين لاقت ترحيباً واسعاً بالنظر إلى البديل، لكن بما أن الهدنة الأولى غالباً ما تفشل تاريخياً، فإن المرحلة القادمة ستكون شديدة الحساسية».


وفي هذا السياق، هبطت أسعار النفط الخام — وهو عنصر بالغ الأهمية لاقتصادات الدول النامية — بنحو 14% لتصل إلى نحو 93 دولاراً للبرميل.


تعافٍ من الخسائر


وعلى مستوى الأسواق، ارتفعت الأسهم الكورية الجنوبية بنسبة 6.9%، متعافية من خسائر قاربت 20% الشهر الماضي، فيما قفزت أسهم البنوك التركية بنسبة 10%.


كما صعد مؤشر MSCI لأسهم أوروبا الناشئة بنسبة 4.8%، بينما ارتفع المؤشر الرئيسي في جنوب أفريقيا بنسبة 6%.


وفي سوق العملات، ارتفع مؤشر MSCI لعملات الأسواق الناشئة بنسبة 0.9% مقابل الدولار الأمريكي، الذي تعرض للضغط بعد تراجع الطلب عليه كملاذ آمن.


وكان النزاع المستمر منذ شهر قد دفع المستثمرين سابقاً إلى التوجه نحو الدولار، ما أوقف مؤقتاً موجة هبوط استمرت عاماً كاملاً.


وسجلت عملتا تايلند والفلبين مكاسب تجاوزت 1.4% لكل منهما، بينما ارتفعت الروبية الهندية بنسبة 0.4%، والراند الجنوب أفريقي بنسبة 2.2%، في حين صعدت الليرة التركية بشكل طفيف بلغ 0.1%.